Vagabond Promotes Pablo Tourrenc to Senior Producer; Company Sets Sights on Continued Expansion in 2017

Vagabond has started 2017 off with an expansive spirit, promoting Pablo Tourrenc to senior producer. Based in Bogota, Colombia, Tourrenc will now oversee bidding and productions for some of the projects shooting in Latin America.

”For this new year, our mission with Vagabond remains the same since the creation of the company,” said partner/executive producer Gabriel Carratu. ”To provide the best production service and commitment to our clients. One of the great advantages and added value of Vagabond is that our clients can count on a personalized service in each and every project that we produce. We believe Pablos great experience as an international producer and his positive attitude towards any new challenge combined with his fresh ideas, will bring a renewed energy to the company.”

Pablo was invited to join Vagabond as the producer for Colombia based in Bogota and to develop new territories such as the Dominican Republic and Cuba, notes Vagabonds founder/managing director Lorenzo Benedick, who is based in New York. Thanks to Pablos enthusiasm, work ethics and international experience, he has now been promoted to senior producer for Latin America, taking care of the bidding process, the production on the ground, through the wrap.

Vagabonds Franco-British senior producer Pablo Tourrenc started his career in New York City offering production services in North America to European production companies. After five years in the U.S., he moved to Bogota, Colombia where he set up Vagabonds Colombian office. Pablo was born and raised in France. He studied communications in the U.K., then filmmaking in France and in New York. He speaks fluent French, English and Spanish.

”My goals for Vagabond is to continue strengthening the companys structure and position in the market, through the quality of our services,” concluded Tourrenc.

Other recent news for Vagabond is the successful launch of the office in Barcelona with Spanish producer Fernando Bofill last April. They are currently in the midst of their sixth production, having completed projects for Ferrari for the European market and Jeep for the U.S. market. Vagabond has also recently added producer Meret Burger in Switzerland and Javier Garcia Mata in Mexico.

Recent projects for Vagabond include: Verum in Peru for the Swedish market, directed by Marcus Soderlund, repped in the U.S. by Reset Content and in the U.K. by Academy; Xiaomi in Chile for the Chinese market; Avon in Argentina directed by Stuart Douglas of Nice Shirt London; H&M in Switzerland, directed by Philippe Tempelman, repped in the U.K. by Blink; Renault Sport in Mexico; Ferrari in Spain; and Uber in Colombia and Brazil. Vagabond began shooting in the Dominican Republic with a project for Garnier; and began collaborating on a project in Cuba for Maroon5 via Black Dog/RSA.

Also last year, Vagabond became members of the AICP in the U.S. and the APCP in Chile. Vagabond has also become involved in a very important philanthropic and ecological project through the non-profit organization Amazon Watch. Amazon Watch works to preserve the Amazon rainforest, its indigenous communities and ecosystems, from the threats of deforestation and oil drilling. They operate in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, countries where Vagabond is present and active too.