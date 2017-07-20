Vimeo Appoints Anjali Sud as CEO

Vimeo, the ad-free open video platform, announced the appointment of Anjali Sud as chief executive officer. Previously general manager and senior vice president of Vimeo’s flagship creator business, where she has been reportedly driving accelerating growth for the past 18 months, Ms. Sud will now oversee strategy and operations for all of Vimeo. Ms. Sud has taken over the role from Vimeo’s interim CEO, Joey Levin, who remains CEO of IAC.

“Vimeo is entering an exciting chapter with a renewed focus on the core value that makes our brand special and beloved around the globe–being the #1 platform to empower video creators,” said Anjali Sud, CEO of Vimeo. “With a world-class brand, exceptional product and thriving community, we are uniquely positioned to define new standards of storytelling and lead the $10 billion video creator market.”

Ms. Sud has been with Vimeo since 2014, hired initially to lead marketing, where she drove revenue growth through customer acquisition and retention, international expansion and brand building. In 2016 she was elevated to GM and SVP, to oversee the operations of Vimeo’s core SaaS business for creators. Prior to Vimeo, Ms. Sud held various positions in e-commerce and media at Amazon and Time Warner.

“Having spent the last year inside the business working closely with Anjali and the team at Vimeo, Anjali has stood out as a leader: she’s creative, confident, aggressive, and always thinks of our users first,” said Joey Levin, CEO of IAC. “She’s a natural leader, and I expect she will build a very big business at Vimeo.”

Vimeo has more than 800,000 subscribers to its creator tools and over 240 million monthly viewers. Vimeo has rolled out a slate of new capabilities, including 360 video support, a dedicated membership plan for marketers and brands, and advanced integrations designed to provide an end-to-end workflow for video professionals and filmmakers. The company is also expanding into live video and deepening its efforts to empower anyone in the world, whether studios or individuals, to launch their own direct-to-consumer video subscription services without relying on the traditional television infrastructure.