VSN to Launch Web-Integrated Editing Tool at NAB 2017

VSN has announced the launch of WEDIT, a web-based editing tool integrated within VSN Explorer, at NAB 2017. Developed in HTML5, this tool allows journalists and editors to edit videos and prepare them for broadcast from a single interface, without having to switch to another system.

“Our new web-based video tool breaks ground in allowing editors to manage and edit all of their assets in the cloud from a single interface, which streamlines editing and enables new, advanced workflows,” said Jordi Capdevila Espitia, marketing director of VSN. “In addition to saving time and helping users meet tight deadlines, WEDIT can help companies reduce their need for licenses and even avoid costly NLE systems.”

Within the VSN Explorer interface and integrated with a full-featured MAM, WEDIT users can work on footage and clips located in deep archived, near-line or online storage, and the program allows users to access and edit files on the cloud. In terms of editing features, WEDIT users can edit sequences quickly by cut; generate cut lists; mark-in and mark-out segments with proxy frame accuracy; associate metadata to the editing cuts; edit quickly from the interfaces timeline; and consolidate sequences and publishing. At any time, users can export a project into an EDL file to finish editing, if necessary, in another third-party NLE, such as Adobe Premiere, Final Cut Pro or Avid Media Composer.

The integration of this web editing tool within a MAM system aims to enable new workflows. WEDIT users, for example, can rely on metadata automatically extracted by the MAM itself to accurately search for content. In other words, an editor could search directly for sports videos containing the year’s best goals and then locate and time-code actual segments. Or, due to the MAM’s speech-to-text functionality, the editor could search for content within video audio transcriptions, and again locate and time-code videos in which any designated public official is speaking about a particular topic. VSN’s WEDIT also enables segmenting and locating content based upon other parameters such as format, bitrate, rights, or user validation.

VSN executives will be on hand to demonstrate this add-on feature to VSNEXPLORER in booth #SL8006 More information about VSN and its products is available at https://www.vsn-tv.com/en/