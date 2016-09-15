WFX 2016: Zylight Offers LED Lighting Options for Worship Facilities

Zylight, a manufacturer and distributor of LED lighting, will show white fixture versions of its F8-100 LED Fresnel and IS3c LED panel light, as well as introduce the Aladdin professional LED lighting product line, at the Worship Facilities Conference and Expo (USHIO America Booth #941), which runs Sept. 21-22, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. The company will also demonstrate its affordable new ZyLink Bridge solution for precise lighting adjustments using an iPhone or iPad.

Designed for special architectural and staging applications, white fixtures are popular in worship and professional environments because they blend in better than black fixtures. The F8-100 draws only 90 watts, but has the light output of a traditional 1000-watt Fresnel and an adjustable beam spread (16-70 degrees). Its glass lens delivers traditional Fresnel beam shaping, while a patented focusing system allows spot and flood operations. The fully dimmable IS3c is a wide, high-output soft light with built-in controls for adjusting color temperature and color correction. Both lights offer DMX and ZyLink wireless control.

“More and more churches are moving to professional LED lighting for the power savings,” said Joe Arnao, president of Zylight. “With Zylight, you also get amazing light quality and reliability. Plus, we offer our popular IS3c LED panel light and F8-100 LED Fresnel in white fixtures to blend in better in sanctuaries and other permanent installations. We offer a variety of lighting solutions to fit the needs and budgets of WFX attendees.”

Zylight is the exclusive distributor of Aladdin LED lights and accessories throughout the Americas, Products include the BI-FLEX family of flexible LED panels, which are dimmable (5-100 percent), offer adjustable color temperature, run via AC or battery power, and are available in three sizes up to 200 watts. Aladdin also offers the A-LITE and EYE-LITE BI, two ultra-portable dimmable lights with and internal batteries that allow up to two hours of runtime.

The ZyLink Bridge is a lightweight, wireless fob that allows the ZyLink App for iOS devices to communicate with the integrated ZyLink wireless control found in most Zylight fixtures. There are no routing or network configurations necessary – simply turn on the lights, select one of the 10 ZyLink wireless channels, and take control with the ZyLink App. With an intuitive user interface, the ZyLink App provides easy access to brightness and white light temperature controls on lights like the F8-100. Plus, the app offers color and saturation adjustments for the IS3c and other models equipped with Zylight’s Color Mode, which produces millions of colors without gels or filters.