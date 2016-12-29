LightHouse Films Goes National

Commercial production company LightHouse Films has signed new national representation as part of major expansion plans for 2017.

Currently represented by SuperPowers (Angelina Powers and K.C. Gulino) in the North East, LightHouse Films has signed B Lush Creative (Deirdre Rymer & associates) for the West Coast, Ann Asprodites for the Southeast and Texas, and Cathi Connor for the Midwest.

Veteran Southeast and Texas rep Ann Asprodites is notorious for both her ability to connect agencies with the most fitting talent, as well as her dedication to the welfare of production companies. Asprodites said, “LightHouse has a signature look that pulls people into the room during screenings and inspires creatives. I’m looking forward to having LightHouse become an agency buzzword in 2017.”

Deirdre Rymer, who launched B Lush Creative ten years ago in LA added that, “LightHouse really is intoxicating. Beyond their live action offering, they are fully equipped for post and can easily and efficiently handle turnkey projects.”

Cathi Connor, handling the Midwest territory, said that the company, “brings a blend of beautiful, evocative storytelling along with engaging films to the world of advertising. They can carry a project from concept to post using creativity, collaboration and artistic sensibilities.”

In 2014, LightHouse decided to expand its offering beyond creative services, post-production services and equipment rentals by building a roster of emerging directors to meet the increasing demand for refreshing and visionary creatives in the evolving advertising marketplace.

A native from France with a background in business, LightHouse Films EP/Partner, Thibaut Estellon, began his career in the music, fashion, and contemporary art industries, enabling him to effortlessly blend art with business. “We’ve been expanding rapidly over the past 12 months and are planning to double down on our efforts for 2017. Covering the U.S. was an essential goal for us, but we wanted to find reps who truly fit our company’s culture and vision. We’re so excited to pair up with these amazing reps and are looking forward to a successful new year full of inspiring projects, new directors, and a growing presence in the North American market.”