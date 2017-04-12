Zylight to Introduce Pro-Cyc Color 350-Watt Cyclorama Light at NAB 2017

Zylight, a manufacturer of innovative LED lights and related products, has announced that they are debuting their Pro-Cyc Color asymmetric wall washer later this month at the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nev. (Booth C7947). Designed for TV studios and theatres, the 350-watt Pro-Cyc Color reportedly produces a soft, even field with enough output to cover 25-foot cyc walls. It shines pure white for a clean chroma key wash, and features Zylight’s Color Mode to produce millions of colors without gels or filters.

Built with the intention of floor use or truss mount, the lightweight Pro-Cyc Color features solid aluminum and steel construction. Up to four Pro-Cyc Color fixtures can be daisy chained through their powercon connectors. The Pro-Cyc Color features integrated DMX operation as well as a control panel for smooth 0-100 percent dimming.

“Our IS3c panel light with Color Mode continues to be one of our most popular fixtures, and the Pro-Cyc Color brings that same rich color palette in a different package to provide even light output to larger cycs, horizontals, and backgrounds,” said Joe Arnao, president of Zylight. “It’s an affordable choice for studio chromakey or adding color backgrounds for your productions.”

The Pro-Cyc Color is priced at $2,799 and will be available in Summer 2017.