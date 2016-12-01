ARRI Pro Camera Accessories for the Canon EOS C700

ARRI has announced its range of pro camera accessories for the Canon EOS C700, aimed at equipping the camera with on-set functionality and durability. The new accessory sets have been endorsed by Canon and will feature in the company’s upcoming official camera presentations.

ARRI Plate for Canon C700

The hybrid base plate adapts to documentary-style setups as well as traditional rental configurations. It aims for precise balancing of the camera on the shoulder and features a comfortable non-slip shoulder pad for effective handheld operating, even with a studio bridge plate attached.

ARRI Top Plate for Canon C700

This lightweight low-mode support features built-in rod support for lens motors and viewfinder mounts. It offers accessory threads at the most convenient, versatile positions, as well as interfaces for most ARRI handles. The original Canon accessories, such as the handle and microphone bracket, are also compatible with this top plate.

ARRI Viewfinder Bracket for Canon EVF

This viewfinder adapter sits permanently in place of the original EVF mechanical interface. The bracket offers a quick release system, as well as compatibility with all current viewfinder mounting brackets in the ARRI camera range.

ARRI pro camera accessories for the Canon C700 are now shipping.