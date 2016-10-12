RED Digital Cinema Announces RED Epic-W and New Weapon Cameras

RED Digital Cinema has begun shipping two new cameras – the highly anticipated RED EPIC-W and the newest WEAPON. Both cameras reportedly feature the compact and intuitive design of the DSMC2 form factor as well as the new HELIUM 8K S35 sensor. HELIUM – RED’s latest sensor technology – allows for higher resolution in an S35 frame, while maintaining the superior dynamic range found in the award-winning RED DRAGON sensor.

The EPIC-W 8K S35 camera carries on RED’s tradition of putting industry-leading cinema tools in the hands of the many. EPIC-W captures 8K Full Frame motion at up to 30 fps, produces ultra-detailed 35.4 megapixel stills and offers Super 35 lens coverage. Additionally, EPIC-W is capable of incredibly fast data speeds up to 275 MB/s. Best of all, it is priced at $29,500 (for the camera BRAIN), setting a new standard for making 8K accessible to professional filmmakers.

The WEAPON 8K S35 is the latest option in the WEAPON line of cameras, featuring data speeds up to 300 MB/s, the ability to capture 8K Full Frame motion at up to 60 fps, and a sensor upgrade path to the RED DRAGON 8K VV. It is available for the same price as the WEAPON 6K with RED DRAGON sensor, at $49,500 for the BRAIN.

“From the very beginning, we’ve strived to not only develop the best imaging technology on the planet, but also make it available to as many shooters as possible,” said Jarred Land, president of RED Digital Cinema. “The WEAPON remains our premier camera – and now comes with the option to either go with the 8K HELIUM sensor or 6K DRAGON sensor. Since we began shipping the EPIC in 2010, it has been the workhorse camera of the industry. Our latest camera, the EPIC-W, continues that legacy and features our current-gen DSMC2 form factor as well as the 8K HELIUM sensor.”

RED also announced special pricing on these new cameras for registered RED camera owners – as well as those that have placed a deposit for RED RAVEN and SCARLET-W – starting at $14,500. See details on eligibility at red.com.

“As RED technology advances, we always strive to give our customers the opportunity to update their gear along the way,” said Land. “Our pricing for RED owners-only will allow them to move into either an EPIC-W or WEAPON with the 8K HELIUM sensor.”

In related news, RED has pre-announced that it will introduce an improved image processing pipeline, including new color science, in the coming weeks. These improvements will be available in-camera on all BRAINs with a HELIUM sensor, and will be available to all footage shot on RED cameras in post production. The new image processing pipeline will be made available soon via free firmware and software upgrades.

All of RED’s DSMC2 cameras offer incredible dynamic range, shoot simultaneous REDCODE RAW and Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD/HR recording and adhere to the company’s dedication to OBSOLESCENCE OBSOLETE — a core operating principle that allows current RED owners to upgrade their technology as innovations are unveiled and move between camera systems without having to purchase all new gear.

Visit red.com for details or find an authorized dealer or rental house in your area.