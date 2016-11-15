Archion’s EditStor Omni Media Storage Certified For Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve And DaVinci Resolve Studio

Archion Technologies has announced that its powerful Omni and Omni Hybrid NAS systems– designed for 4K workflows in post-production, finishing, graphics, visual effects, and other types of video media– have been certified for use with Blackmagic Design‘s DaVinci Resolve and DaVinci Resolve Studio.

DaVinci Resolve combines professional non-linear video editing with color correcting, enabling post production professionals to edit, color correct, finish and deliver all from one system. DaVinci Resolve is completely scalable and resolution independent, so it can be used on set, in a small studio, or integrated into the largest Hollywood production pipeline.

When it comes to finishing with DaVince Resolve, the manipulation and playback of DPX and EXR files is core to the workflow. Because these files are played back in sequence, there is no compression on the frames. A single DPX sequence, which can require as much as 3Gigs of bandwidth, also requires extremely fast storage.

DPX and EXR are easily handled from ingest to play out. The Omni also provides tremendous functionality and versatility, with the ability to expand shares on the fly, support all three DaVinci Resolve operating systems and associated protocols, offer flexible connectivity from 1GigE to 40GigE, and more.

James Tucci, Archion’s CTO, said, “We had the pleasure of putting Archion’s Omni through its paces with DaVinci Resolve, and are very pleased with the results. The Omni system was engineered for these demanding workflows, so we were not surprised that it excelled. Combined with the speed of Archion’s Omni storage, DaVinci Resolve delivers the complete post production process.”

With 4K DPX, each frame is a 48 meg file and real time playback takes place at speeds of 24fps to 120 fps and beyond, which requires a great deal of bandwidth. As confirmed in the DaVinci Resolve tests, Archion’s Omni supports DaVinci Resolve DPX and EXR Playback, with its high bandwidth and IOPS performance tuned for sequential files.

During an extensive series of testing with Archion’s benchmarks tests, as well as with Blackmagic Design’s own tests, the Omni performed well over 8000 MB/sec. The DaVinci Resolve client system was a standard Linux based system and connected to Omni over 40gigE.

The results of the Archion-conducted DPX throughput test were outstanding: When reading DPX Files, Archion achieved 6100 MB/sec with 4K DPX Files, enough to support 120 frames per second. Read reverse was even faster, with 9000 MB/sec supports 200 frames a second – and the same results were achieved with Random read 9000 MB/sec super performance.

Archion’s VP of business development, Dan Stern, added, “This is an important development for our industry, because many joint resellers and end users have been looking to us for this announcement. Archion’s intelligent, simple and affordable NAS technology now officially has the proven ability to handle demanding 4K DPX workflows long believed to be supported only by complex and expensive SAN technology.”