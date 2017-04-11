All the World’s a (Dolby) Stage — And At Fox, in IMAX, too

If all the world’s a stage, it’s certainly not an IMAX sound-mixing stage. Fox sought to remedy that problem by upgrading their suite of post-production mixing stages, named after directors such as Robert Wise, John Ford, and Howard Hawks.

And it is the Hawks stage that has been upgraded for the heaviest lifting of all, which can not only do Dolby mixes in formats in the 5 / 5.1. / 6 / 7.1 ranges, but now can do 12.0 IMAX mixes too, without having to wait on IMAX’s own facilities in Toronto to finish the job.

And while the director of such films as Red River and Rio Bravo (Hawks liked rivers) would be tickled to think of his namesake facility now doing larger-than-life sound mixes, the “heavy lifting” isn’t simply a metaphor.

We recently caught up with Jeff Minnich, the VP of sound engineering at Fox, supervising engineer Brian Bair, and re-recording mixer Paul Massey, checking in by phone, while he was in the midst of the latest Alien and Pirates of the Caribbean mixes, among others, to get more of the lowdown on the IMAX’d facility.

The retooled stage already boasted speakers from Aura, JBL, and Dolby Atmos, a veritable “phalanx of speakers,” according to Minnich. But for the 12.0 360-degree mixes that are even more de rigueur for IMAX audio tracks, there were also the outsized “voice of God” speakers, in Bair’s phrase, that required enough structural support to hang from the rafters, and be supported by the walls. Heavy lifting indeed.

And yet, Minnich said, “the room is still quiet — there’s no awareness that you’re surrounded by thousands of watts.”

Massey noted that Ford’s namesake theater has gotten in on the action too, with the pre-mix of the “100% IMAX release” A Beautiful Planet, done at the facility, before being sent up north for finishing.

But it is precisely the need to not ship off to Toronto that has allowed a spate of recent IMAX releases to be mixed at Fox, including Jack Reacher, Deadpool, X-Men: Apocalypse, La La Land, the aforementioned Pirates installment, and the recent Logan.

Massey describes the process as “mixing in 3-D, if you will,” to accommodate the now expected 360-degree audio experience audiences have grown used to. But that doesn’t mean that the aesthetic is necessarily different from mixing a 2-D film or one that is also, visually, in “3-D.”

“Even for a strict 2-D film, we’ll create a 3-D soundscape,” he said, paralleling what Bair said about the facility itself: “It’s not just the equipment, it’s the treatment of the room. The things you don’t see,” which prompted Massey to add “you can’t get a great mix on IMAX in a small room.”

And that’s precisely because those “rooms” showing IMAX films are themselves so much larger, along with their screens.

Which brings up another issue, since, as Bair said, “sound is driven by picture changes,” and it is usually those tentpole “pictures” filling up those IMAX screens. Those same films are notorious for down-to-the-wire postproduction schedules, so if VFX shots aren’t “locked” until the last minute, how can you mix your sound ahead of that?

“It’s definitely becoming an issue with almost every title,” Massey acknowledged, though Minnich noted that Fox, “have a sound editorial department on the lot,” which, Bair added, “keeps everybody close. We have lunch together,” he said of the other departments, including those finalizing the VFX, though “the hours are getting crazy.” Meaning they could well be having midnight snacks together, too,

But Minnich emphasized that the IMAX mix isn’t something that’s simply changed in post from an original Dolby Atmos mix, “which is object based.” Which as Dolby described it, means that the mix isn’t “locked to a certain number of speakers. Instead, the object-based nature of Dolby Atmos gives the soundtrack a wealth of data about the sound in a scene…each sound—a gunshot or a woman’s scream, for instance—can be an object. Filmmakers can precisely specify where those sound objects should originate and how they should move.”

Minnich stated that “IMAX is not object-based, it’s immersive. You’re rendering a final print master — you can source object-back sources, but IMAX is rendered.” And as noted, entirely immersive, if not more so, in its own right.

You are ideally redoing an IMAX sound mix from the same original sources, in other words. Hence Fox’s upgrades of its own facilities, including “all the things you don’t see,” as Bair described.

But audiences can definitely hear those things, and those intangible, immersive sounds didn’t even have to be rendered and mixed thousands of miles away.