10 Contenders Remain In VFX OSCAR® RACE
LOS ANGELES, CA – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that 10 films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 90th Academy Awards®.
The films are listed in alphabetical order:
Alien: Covenant
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Okja
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
War for the Planet of the Apes
The Academy’s Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist.
Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.