10 Contenders Remain In VFX OSCAR® RACE

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that 10 films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 90th Academy Awards®.

The films are listed in alphabetical order:

Alien: Covenant

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Okja

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

War for the Planet of the Apes

The Academy’s Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist.