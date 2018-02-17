2018 ASC Awards Winners
Russell Carpenter was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award while the ASC’s Dean Semler presented Producer/Director/ Actor Angelina Jolie with the Board of Governors Award on Feb. 17, 2018 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.
The 2018 Winners List includes:
Theatrical Release
Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for Blade Runner 2049
Spotlight Award
Mart Taniel for November
Motion Picture, Miniseries or Pilot Made for Television
Mathias Herndl, AAC for “Genius” (“Chapter 1”)
Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television
Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC for “The Crown” (“Smoke and Mirrors”)
Episode of a Series for Commercial Television
Boris Mojsovski, CSC for “12 Monkeys” (“Thief”)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Russell Carpenter, ASC
Board of Governors Award
Angelina Jolie
Career Achievement in Television Award
Alan Caso, ASC
International Award
Russell Boyd, ASC, ACS
Presidents Award
Stephen Lighthill, ASC
ASC Andrew Lesnie Heritage Award — Undergraduate
Logan Fulton, Widow
ASC Andrew Lesnie Heritage Award — Graduate
Favienne Howsepian, Snowplow
ASC Haskell Wexler Student Documentary Award
Connor Ellman, Forever Home