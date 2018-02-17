Filed in: Awards, Blog the Line, Camera, Featured
2018 ASC Awards Winners

February 17, 2018 | By

Russell Carpenter was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award while the ASC’s Dean Semler presented Producer/Director/ Actor Angelina Jolie with the Board of Governors Award on Feb. 17, 2018 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.

The  2018 Winners List includes:

Theatrical Release
Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for Blade Runner 2049

Spotlight Award
Mart Taniel for November

Motion Picture, Miniseries or Pilot Made for Television
Mathias Herndl, AAC for “Genius” (“Chapter 1”)

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television
Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC for “The Crown” (“Smoke and Mirrors”)

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television
Boris Mojsovski, CSC for “12 Monkeys” (“Thief”)

Lifetime Achievement Award
Russell Carpenter, ASC

Board of Governors Award
Angelina Jolie

Career Achievement in Television Award
Alan Caso, ASC

International Award
Russell Boyd, ASC, ACS

Presidents Award
Stephen Lighthill, ASC

ASC Andrew Lesnie Heritage Award — Undergraduate
Logan Fulton, Widow

ASC Andrew Lesnie Heritage Award — Graduate
Favienne Howsepian, Snowplow

ASC Haskell Wexler Student Documentary Award
Connor Ellman, Forever Home

 

