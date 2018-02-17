2018 ASC Awards Winners

Russell Carpenter was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award while the ASC’s Dean Semler presented Producer/Director/ Actor Angelina Jolie with the Board of Governors Award on Feb. 17, 2018 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.

The 2018 Winners List includes:

Theatrical Release

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for Blade Runner 2049

Spotlight Award

Mart Taniel for November

Motion Picture, Miniseries or Pilot Made for Television

Mathias Herndl, AAC for “Genius” (“Chapter 1”)

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC for “The Crown” (“Smoke and Mirrors”)

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television

Boris Mojsovski, CSC for “12 Monkeys” (“Thief”)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Russell Carpenter, ASC

Board of Governors Award

Angelina Jolie

Career Achievement in Television Award

Alan Caso, ASC

International Award

Russell Boyd, ASC, ACS

Presidents Award

Stephen Lighthill, ASC

ASC Andrew Lesnie Heritage Award — Undergraduate

Logan Fulton, Widow

ASC Andrew Lesnie Heritage Award — Graduate

Favienne Howsepian, Snowplow

ASC Haskell Wexler Student Documentary Award

Connor Ellman, Forever Home