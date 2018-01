2018 Directors Guild of America Film Nominations

Feature Film Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Mr. del Toro’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: J. Miles Dale

Production Manager: Dennis Chapman

First Assistant Director: Pierre Henry

Second Assistant Director: Tyler Delben

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird (A24)

Ms. Gerwig’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Lila Yacoub, Danielle Blumstein, Jamin O’Brien (New York Crew)

First Assistant Directors: Jonas Spaccarotelli, Cedric Vara (New York Crew)

Second Assistant Director: Brendan Lee, Dana Zolli (New York Crew)

Second Second Assistant Directors: Lillian Awa, Teri Barber

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Mr. McDonagh’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Bergen Swanson

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Peggy Robinson

First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn

Second Assistant Director: Paula Case

Second Second Assistant Director: Spencer Taylor

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk (Warner Bros.)

Mr. Nolan’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: David Witz, Christine Raspillere (France Unit), Chris Brock (UK Unit), Nicky Tüske (Netherlands Unit)

First Assistant Directors: Nilo Otero, William Pruss (France Unit), Willem Quarles van Ufford (Netherlands Unit)

Second Assistant Director: Eric Lasko, Nicolas Baldino (France Unit), Alexis Chelli (France Unit), Clément Comet (France Unit)

Second Second Assistant Director: Alina Gatti

Jordan Peele, Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Mr. Peele’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Marcei A. Brown, Rick A. Osako (Fairhope Unit)

First Assistant Director: Gerard DiNardi

Second Assistant Directors: Ram Paul Silbey, Marc Newland (Fairhope Unit), Jack McKenna (New York Unit)

Second Second Assistant Director: Maggie Ballard

Location Manager: Kurt Enger (New York Unit)

First-Time Feature Film Director

Geremy Jasper, Patti Cake$ (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Mr. Jasper’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Sara Blechman

First Assistant Director: Inna Braude

Second Assistant Director: Natasha Rivera

Second Second Assistant Director: Lucas Isabella

Additional Second Second Assistant Director: Alice Johnson

William Oldroyd, Lady Macbeth (Roadside Attractions)

Mr. Oldroyd’s Directorial Team:

Production Manager: Robert K. Harm

Unit Manager: Eugene Galbrath

First Assistant Director: George Every

Second Assistant Director: Richard Stanley Jan Harris

Taylor Sheridan, Wind River (Acacia Entertainment)

Mr. Sheridan’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Christopher H. Warner

First Assistant Director: Nicholas Harvard

Second Assistant Director: Jason Altieri

Second Second Assistant Director: Kristina Massie

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game (STX Entertainment)

Mr. Sorkin’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Lyn Lucibello-Brancatella, Stuart M. Besser, Michael Beugg (Los Angeles Unit)

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Bart Lipton (Los Angeles Unit)

First Assistant Director: Walter Gasparovic

Second Assistant Directors: Penny Charter, Travis Rehwaldt (New York Unit), Paula Case (Los Angeles Unit)

Second Second Assistant Directors: Conor Griff (New York Unit), Drew Ritson (New York Unit), Bryan Snodgrass (Los Angeles Unit)

Location Manager: Dena Ghieth (New York Unit)