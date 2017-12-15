2018 LMGI Awards Call for Submissions OPEN TODAY

Location Managers Guild International

2018 Awards Call For Submissions

Online Submissions Open Today

Awards Gala to be held April 7, 2018

Los Angeles December 13, 2017 – Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) announces the 5 th Annual Location Managers Guild Awards honoring the outstanding and creative international contributions of location professionals and film commissions in film, television and commercials will be held on April 7, 2018. Online submissions will open today – Jan. 7, 2018 at www.locationmanagers.org . Awards will be presented in the following categories: Film Commission, Commercial, Contemporary Film, Period Film, Contemporary TV and Period TV. Honorary Awards will include the Humanitarian, Lifetime Achievement, Trailblazer and Eva Monley.

The voting timeline for the 2018 5 th Annual LMGI Awards* is:

December 13, 2017 – Online Submissions Open

January 7, 2018 – Online Submissions Close

January 29 – Nomination Voting Opens

February 16 – Nomination Voting Closes

February 20 – Final Nominees Announced

February 26 – Final Voting Begins

March 19 – Final Ballot voting ends at midnight

April 7 – Winners Announced at 5th Annual LMGI Awards Gala

LMGI Awards accepts domestic and international submissions for work that demonstrates the significance of locations in supporting character development and storyline. Active and retired LMGI members in good standing can vote on the awards. Submissions are open to both LMGI members and non-members.

For information about the LMGI Awards, FAQs nd submission eligibility "Rules and Regulations," please visit

Producers of this year's LMGI Awards are Co-Chairs Eric Klosterman and Robin Citrin.