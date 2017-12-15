2018 LMGI Awards Call for Submissions OPEN TODAY
Location Managers Guild International
2018 Awards Call For Submissions
From Around The Globe
Awards Gala to be held April 7, 2018
Los Angeles December 13, 2017 – Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) announces the 5th Annual Location Managers Guild Awards honoring the outstanding and creative international contributions of location professionals and film commissions in film, television and commercials will be held on April 7, 2018. Online submissions will open today – Jan. 7, 2018 at www.locationmanagers.org. Awards will be presented in the following categories: Film Commission, Commercial, Contemporary Film, Period Film, Contemporary TV and Period TV. Honorary Awards will include the Humanitarian, Lifetime Achievement, Trailblazer and Eva Monley.
*Dates subject to change
LMGI Awards accepts domestic and international submissions for work that demonstrates the significance of locations in supporting character development and storyline. Active and retired LMGI members in good standing can vote on the awards. Submissions are open to both LMGI members and non-members.