2018 LMGI Awards Call for Submissions OPEN TODAY

December 15, 2017 | By

awards-logoLocation Managers Guild International
      2018 Awards Call For Submissions
      From Around The Globe

Online Submissions Open Today

Awards Gala to be held April 7, 2018

 

Los Angeles December 13, 2017 – Location Managers Guild International  (LMGI) announces the 5th Annual Location Managers Guild Awards honoring the outstanding and creative international contributions of location professionals and film commissions in film, television and commercials will be held on April 7, 2018. Online submissions will open today – Jan. 7, 2018 at www.locationmanagers.org. Awards will be presented in the following categories: Film Commission, Commercial, Contemporary Film, Period Film, Contemporary TV and Period TV. Honorary Awards will include the Humanitarian, Lifetime Achievement, Trailblazer and Eva Monley.

The voting timeline for the 2018 5th Annual LMGI Awards* is:
December 13, 2017 – Online Submissions Open
January 7, 2018 – Online Submissions Close
January 29 – Nomination Voting Opens
February 16 – Nomination Voting Closes
February 20 – Final Nominees Announced
February 26 – Final Voting Begins
March 19 – Final Ballot voting ends at midnight
April 7 – Winners Announced at 5th Annual LMGI Awards Gala

*Dates subject to change

LMGI Awards accepts domestic and international submissions for work that demonstrates the significance of locations in supporting character development and storyline. Active and retired LMGI members in good standing can vote on the awards. Submissions are open to both LMGI members and non-members.

Producers of this year’s LMGI Awards are Co-Chairs Eric Klosterman and Robin Citrin. For information about the LMGI Awards, FAQs nd submission eligibility “Rules and Regulations,” please visit www.locationmanagers.org or contact lmgiawards@locationmanagers.org.
