

Palm Springs International Film Awards Gala –Jan 2nd, 2018

Kicking off the first week of January will be Palm Springs International Film Society’s signature showpiece event – the annual Awards Gala! This Black Tie event welcomes Palm Springs community leaders, top industry players, and talented celebrities to a glamourous dinner and awards ceremony that raises over $1 million in funding for the PSIF Society every year. If you are looking for an elegant way to start your year, this is it.

Held inside the Palm Springs Convention Center, the evening will start with cocktails at 5pm till 6pm. The dinner and awards ceremony will start at the end of the cocktail hour till 9pm. This wonderfully planned event is sure to be spectacular, so don’t be late! Awards Recipients such as Willem Dafoe, Jessica Chastain, Gary Oldman, and Mary J. Blige will be in attendance, along with other A-list celebrities. The Awards are provided by Dale Chihuly, Dale Chihuly Studios and John Kennedy Studios. Dale Chihuly is known for architectural structures all over the world and in more than 200 museum collections including the Metropolitan Museum of Art. John Kennedy (1931-2044) is widely known for his beautiful bronze sculptures such as the official statuette of PSIF Society, The Entertainer.

If you are interested in learning more about Palm Springs International Film Festival events visit www.psfilmfest.org. If you cannot attend this one, there are certainly more for the choosing!

Olivia Gleichauf