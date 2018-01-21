2018 Producers Guild Awards presented by Cadillac

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced this year’s winning motion picture, television, and digital productions at the 29th Annual PGA Awards presented by Cadillac at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Special honors also went to Universal Pictures Chairman Donna Langley with the Milestone Award, Producer Charles Roven with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures, Producer Ryan Murphy with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television, Producer Ava DuVernay with the Visionary Award, and the feature film Get Out with the Stanley Kramer Award.

The PGA Awards honors excellence in motion picture, television and digital productions, as well as some of the living legends who shape the profession.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

The Shape of Water

Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

Coco

Producer: Darla K. Anderson

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures:

Jane

Producers: Brett Morgen, Bryan Burk, Tony Gerber, James Smith

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama:

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 1)

Producers: Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Sheila Hockin, Eric Tuchman, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Joseph Boccia, Elisabeth Moss, Kira Snyder, Leila Gerstein

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy:

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Season 1)

Producers: Daniel Palladino, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Sheila Lawrence, Dhana Rivera Gilbert

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television:

The Long-Form Television category encompasses both movies of the week and limited series.

“Black Mirror” (Season 4)

Producers: Annabel Jones, Charlie Brooker

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” (Season 1, Season 2)

Producers: Leah Remini, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Myles Reiff, Adam Saltzberg, Erin Gamble, Lisa Rosen, Grainne Byrne, Taylor Levin, Alex Weresow, Rachelle Mendez

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 4)

Producers: John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television

“The Voice” (Season 12, Season 13)

Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Lee Metzger, Chad Hines, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Jay Bienstock, Stijn Bakkers, Mike Yurchuk, Teddy Valenti, Carson Daly

The PGA does not vet the individual producers of short-form, sports, or children’s programs. The winning programs in these categories are:

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program:

“Carpool Karaoke” (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program:

“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (Season 23)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program:

“Sesame Street” (Season 47)

