2018 Sci-Tech Oscar Awards Celebrate The Winners

The Sci-Tech Oscars awarded 10 technical achievements at the Academy’s 90th Award Show on February 10th.

Patrick Stewart himself served as host at the Beverly Wilshire venue where technological honors were also presented to visual effects technologist Jonathan Erland, with the Gordon E. Sawyer Award, whose credits include Star Wars, Battlestar Galactica, and the beloved Star Trek franchise.

“This year we are happy to honor a very international group of technologists for their innovative and outstanding accomplishments,” said Ray Feeney, chair of the Scientific and Technical Awards Committee. “These individuals have significantly contributed to the ongoing evolution of motion pictures, and their efforts continue to empower the creativity of our industry.”

Mark Elendt and Side Effects Software were also honored for creating and developing the Houdini visual effects and animation system.

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS (ACADEMY CERTIFICATES)

Jason Smith and Jeff White for the original design, and Rachel Rose and Mike Jutan for the architecture and engineering of the BlockParty procedural rigging system at Industrial Light & Magic.

Joe Mancewicz, Matt Derksen and Hans Rijpkema for the design, architecture and implementation of the Rhythm & Hues Construction Kit rigging system.

Alex Powell for the design and engineering, and Jason Reisig for the interaction design, and Martin Watt and Alex Wells for the high-performance execution engine of the Premo character animation system at DreamWorks Animation.

Rob Jensen for the foundational design and continued development.

Thomas Hahn for the animation toolset.

George Elkoura, Adam Woodbury and Dirk Van Gelder for the high-performance execution engine of the Presto Animation System at Pixar Animation Studios.

SCIENTIFIC AND ENGINEERING AWARDS (ACADEMY PLAQUES)

John Coyle, Brad Hurndell, Vikas Sathaye and Shane Buckham for the concept, design, engineering and implementation of the Shotover K1 Camera System.

Jeff Lait, Mark Tucker, Cristin Barghiel and John Lynch for their contributions to the design and architecture of the Houdini visual effects and animation system.

Bill Spitzak and Jonathan Egstad for the visionary design, development and stewardship of the Nuke compositing system.

Abigail Brady, Jon Wadelton and Jerry Huxtable for their significant contributions to the architecture and extensibility of the Nuke compositing system.

Leonard Chapman for the overall concept, design and development.

Stanislav Gorbatov for the electronic system design.

David Gasparian and Souhail Issa for the mechanical design and integration of the Hydrascope telescoping camera crane systems.

ACADEMY AWARD OF MERIT (OSCAR STATUETTE)

Mark Elendt and Side Effects Software for the creation and development of the Houdini visual effects and animation system.

GORDON E. SAWYER AWARD (OSCAR STATUETTE)

Jonathan Erland