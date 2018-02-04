2018 Scientific and Technical Awards

Scientific and Technical Awards – February 10, 2018

The Sci-Tech Awards presentation has become a highlight of the Academy’s Award season. This awards show honors the men, women, and companies whose innovations and discoveries have contributed in significant ways to motion pictures. Honorees are celebrated two weeks prior to the ceremony. This year, it is being held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that 10 scientific and technical achievements will be represented by 34 individual award recipients, as well as one organization, will be honored. In addition, Jonathan Erland, visual effects technologist, will receive the Gordon E. Sawyer Award for his technological contributions that have brought credit to the industry. Unlike other Academy Awards, achievements for these awards don’t have to be developed or introduced in 2017, but rather demonstrate a proven record of contributing major value to the process of making motion picture