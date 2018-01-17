2018 VES Awards Nominations
HBO’s stellar stalwart, Game of Thrones continues to show no mercy as it dominates with 11 nominations this year.
“The artistry, ingenuity and passion of the visual effects practitioners around the world, have come together to create truly remarkable imagery in a variety of media,” said VES Chair, Mike Chambers. “We are seeing the best in field work, which elevates the art of storytelling and engages the audience in new and innovative ways.”
The Visual Effects Society also announced that Jon Favreau will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The nominees in 24 categories are:
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
Blade Runner 2049
John Nelson
Karen Murphy Mundell Paul Lambert Richard Hoover
Gerd Nefzer
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Christopher Townsend Damien Carr
Guy Williams Jonathan Fawkner Dan Sudick
Kong: Skull Island
Jeff White Tom Peitzman
Stephen Rosenbaum Scott Benza Michael Meinardus
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Ben Morris Tim Keene
Eddie Pasquarello Daniel Seddon Chris Corbould
War for the Planet of the Apes
Joe Letteri Ryan Stafford Daniel Barrett Dan Lemmon Joel Whist
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
Darkest Hour Stephane Naze Warwick Hewitt Guillaume Terrien Benjamin Magana
Downsizing James E. Price Susan MacLeod Lindy De Quattro Stéphane Nazé
Dunkirk Andrew Jackson Mike Chambers Andrew Lockley Alison Wortman Scott Fisher
Mother!
Dan Schrecker Colleen Bachman Ben Snow Wayne Billheimer Peter Chesney
Only the Brave Eric Barba Dione Wood Matthew Lane
Georg Kaltenbrunner
Michael Meinardus
Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature
Captain Underpants
David Soren Mark Swift Mirielle Soria David Dulac
Cars 3 Brian Fee Kevin Reher Michael Fong Jon Reisch
Coco
Lee Unkrich Darla K. Anderson David Ryu Michael K. O’Brien
Despicable Me 3 Pierre Coffin Chris Meledandri Kyle Balda
Eric Guillon
The LEGO Batman Movie
Rob Coleman Amber Naismith Grant Freckelton Damien Gray
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
Gregory Jowle Fiona Chilton Miles Green Kim Taylor
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.; Orientation Part 1
Mark Kolpack Sabrina Arnold David Rey Kevin Yuille Gary D’Amico
Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall
Joe Bauer Steve Kullback Chris Baird David Ramos Sam Conway
Legion; Chapter 1
John Ross Eddie Bonin
Sebastien Bergeron Lionel Lim
Paul Benjamin
Star Trek: Discovery; The Vulcan Hello
Jason Michael Zimmerman Aleksandra Kochoska Ante Dekovic
Mahmoud Rahnama
Stranger Things 2; The Gate
Paul Graff Christina Graff Seth Hill
Joel Sevilla Caius the Man
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
Black Sails; XXIX Erik Henry Terron Pratt Yafei Wu
David Wahlberg
Paul Dimmer
Fear The Walking Dead; Sleigh Ride
Peter Crosman Denise Gayle Philip Nussbaumer Martin Pelletier Frank Ludica
Mr. Robot; eps3.4_runtime-err0r.r00
Ariel Altman Lauren Montuori John Miller Luciano DiGeronimo
Outlander; Eye of the Storm
Richard Briscoe Elicia Bessette Aladino Debert Filip Orrby Doug Hardy
Taboo; Pilot Henry Badgett Tracy McCreary Nic Birmingham Simon Rowe Colin Gorry
Vikings; On the Eve Dominic Remane Mike Borrett Ovidiu Cinazan Paul Wishart
Paul Byrne
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Raphael Lacoste Patrick Limoges Jean-‐Sebastien Guay Ulrich Haar
Call of Duty: WWII
Joe Salud Atsushi Seo Danny Chan Jeremy Kendall
Fortnite; A Hard Day’s Night
Michael Clausen Gavin Moran Brian Brecht Andrew Harris
Sonaria
Scot Stafford Camille Cellucci Kevin Dart
Theresa Latzko
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Shaun Escayg Tate Mosesian Eben Cook
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial
Beyond Good and Evil 2
Leon Berelle Maxime Luère Dominique Boidin Remi Kozyra
Kia Niro; Hero’s Journey
Robert Sethi Anastasia von Rahl Tom Graham Chris Knight Dave Peterson
Mercedes Benz; King of the Jungle
Simon French Josh King Alexia Paterson Leonardo Costa
Monster; Opportunity Roars Ruben Vandebroek Clairellen Wallin
Kevin Ives Kyle Cody
Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich
Diarmid Harrison-‐Murray Tomek Zietkiewicz Amir Bazazi
Martino Madeddu
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project
Avatar: Flight of Passage
Richard Baneham Amy Jupiter David Lester Thrain Shadbolt
Corona; Paraiso Secreto
Adam Grint Jarrad Vladich
Roberto Costas Fernández Ed Thomas
Felipe Linares
Guardians of the Galaxy; Mission: BREAKOUT!
Jason Bayever Amy Jupiter Mike Bain Alexander Thomas
National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey
Thilo Ewers John Owens Gioele Cresce Mariusz Wesierski
Nemo and Friends SeaRider
Anthony Apodaca Kathy Janus Brandon Benepe Nick Lucas
Rick Rothschild
Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire
Ben Snow Judah Graham Ian Bowie Curtis Hickman David Layne
Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature
Blade Runner 2049; Rachael
Axel Akkeson Stefano Carta Wesley Chandler Ian Cooke-‐Grimes
Kong: Skull Island; Kong
Jakub Pistecky Chris Havreberg Karin Cooper Kris Costa
War for the Planet of the Apes; Bad Ape
Eteuati Tema Aidan Martin Florian Fernandez Mathias Larserud
War for the Planet of the Apes; Caesar
Dennis Yoo Ludovic Chailloleau Douglas McHale Tim Forbes
Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature
Coco; Hèctor Emron Grover Jonathan Hoffman Michael Honsel
Guilherme Sauerbronn Jacinto
Despicable Me 3; Bratt
Eric Guillon Bruno Dequier Julien Soret Benjamin Fournet
The LEGO Ninjago Movie; Garma Mecha Man
Arthur Terzis Wei He
Jean-‐Marc Ariu Gibson Radsavanh
The Boss Baby; Boss Baby
Alec Baldwin Carlos Puertolas Rani Naamani Joe Moshier
The LEGO Ninjago Movie; Garmadon
Matthew Everitt Christian So Loic Miermont Fiona Darwin
Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project
Black Mirror: Metalhead
Steven Godfrey Stafford Lawrence Andrew Robertson Lestyn Roberts
Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall; Zombie Polar Bear
Paul Story Todd Labonte
Matthew Muntean Nicholas Wilson
Game of Thrones; Eastwatch; Drogon Meets Jon
Jonathan Symmonds Thomas Kutschera Philipp Winterstein Andreas Krieg
Game of Thrones; The Spoils of War; Drogon Loot Train Attack
Murray Stevenson Jason Snyman Jenn Taylor Florian Friedmann
Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial
Beyond Good and Evil 2; Zhou Yuzhu
Dominique Boidin Maxime Luère Leon Berelle Remi Kozyra
Mercedes Benz; King of the Jungle
Steve Townrow Joseph Kane Greg Martin
Gabriela Ruch Salmeron
Netto; The Easter Surprise; Bunny
Alberto Lara Jorge Montiel Anotine Mariez Jon Wood
Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich
David Bryan Maximilian Mallmann Tim Van Hussen Brendan Fagan
Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
Blade Runner 2049; Los Angeles
Chris McLaughlin Rhys Salcombe Seungjin Woo Francesco Dell’Anna
Blade Runner 2049; Trash Mesa
Didier Muanza Thomas Gillet Guillaume Mainville Sylvain Lorgeau
Blade Runner 2049; Vegas
Eric Noel Arnaud Saibron Adam Goldstein Pascal Clement
War for the Planet of the Apes; Hidden Fortress
Greg Notzelman James Shaw Jay Renner Gak Gyu Choi
War for the Planet of the Apes; Prison Camp
Phillip Leonhardt Paul Harris Jeremy Fort Thomas Lo
Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
Cars 3; Abandoned Racetrack
Marlena Fecho Thidaratana Annee Jonjai Jose L. Ramos Serrano Frank Tai
Coco; City of the Dead Michael Frederickson Jamie Hecker Jonathan Pytko
Dave Strick
Despicable Me 3; Hollywood Destruction
Axelle De Cooman Pierre Lopes Milo Riccarand Nicolas Brack
The LEGO Ninjago Movie; Ninjago City
Kim Taylor Angela Ensele Felicity Coonan Jean Pascal leBlanc
Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
Assassin’s Creed Origins; City of Memphis
Patrick Limoges Jean-‐Sebastien Guay Mikael Guaveia Vincent Lombardo
Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall; Frozen Lake
Daniel Villalba Antonio Lado José Luis Barreiro
Isaac de la Pompa
Game of Thrones; Eastwatch
Patrice Poissant Deak Ferrand Dominic Daigle Gabriel Morin
Still Star-Crossed; City Rafael Solórzano Isaac de la Pompa José Luis Barreiro Óscar Perea
Stranger Things 2; The Gate
Saul Galbiati Michael Maher Seth Cobb Kate McFadden
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project
Beauty and the Beast; Be Our Guest
Shannon Justison Casey Schatz Neil Weatherley Claire Michaud
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; Groot Dance/Opening Fight
James Baker Steven Lo Alvise Avati Robert Stipp
Star Wars: The Last Jedi; Crait Surface Battle
Cameron Nielsen Albert Cheng John Levin Johanes Kurnia
Thor: Ragnarok; Valkyrie’s Flashback
Hubert Maston Arthur Moody Adam Paschke Casey Schatz
Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
Blade Runner 2049; LAPD Headquarters
Alex Funke Steven Saunders Joaquin Loyzaga
Chris Menges
Despicable Me 3; Dru’s Car
Eric Guillon
François-‐Xavier Lepeintre Guillaume Boudeville Pierre Lopes
Life; The ISS
Tom Edwards Chaitanya Kshirsagar Satish Kuttan Paresh Dodia
US Marines; Anthem; Monument
Tom Bardwell Paul Liaw Adam Dewhirst
Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
Kong: Skull Island Florent Andorra Alexis Hall
Raul Essig Branko Grujcic
Only the Brave; Fire & Smoke Georg Kaltenbrunner Thomas Bevan
Philipp Zaufel Himanshu Joshi
Star Wars: The Last Jedi; Bombing Run
Peter Kyme Miguel Perez Senent Ahmed Gharraph Billy Copley
Star Wars: The Last Jedi; Mega Destroyer Destruction
Mihai Cioroba Ryoji Fujita Jiyong Shin Dan Finnegan
War for the Planet of the Apes David Caeiro Cebrián Johnathan Nixon
Chet Leavai Gary Boyle
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
Cars 3
Greg Gladstone Stephen Marshall Leon JeongWook Park Tim Speltz
Coco
Kristopher Campbell Stephen Gustafson Dave Hale
Keith Klohn
Despicable Me 3 Bruno Chauffard Frank Baradat Milo Riccarand Nicolas Brack
Ferdinand Yaron Canetti Allan Kadkoy Danny Speck Mark Adams
The Boss Baby Mitul Patel Gaurav Mathur Venkatesh Kongathi
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall; Frozen Lake
Manuel Ramírez Óscar Márquez Pablo Hernández David Gacituaga
Game of Thrones; The Dragon and the Wolf; Wall Destruction
Thomas Hullin Dominik Kirouac Sylvain Nouveau Nathan Arbuckle
Heineken; The Trailblazers
Christian Bohm Andreu Lucio Archs Carsten Keller Steve Oakley
Outlander; Eye of the Storm; Stormy Seas
Jason Mortimer Navin Pinto Greg Teegarden Steve Ong
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature
Blade Runner 2049; LAPD Approach and Joy Holograms
Tristan Myles Miles Lauridsen Joel Delle-‐Vergin Farhad Mohasseb
Kong: Skull Island Nelson Sepulveda Aaron Brown Paolo Acri
Shawn Mason
Thor: Ragnarok; Bridge Battle
Gavin McKenzie David Simpson Owen Carroll Mark Gostlow
War for the Planet of the Apes
Christoph Salzmann Robin Hollander Ben Morgan
Ben Warner
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode
Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall; Frozen Lake
Óscar Perea Santiago Martos David Esteve Michael Crane
Game of Thrones; Eastwatch Thomas Montminy Brodeur Xavier Fourmond
Reuben Barkataki Sébastien Raets
Game of Thrones; The Spoils of War; Loot Train Attack
Dom Hellier Thijs Noij
Edwin Holdsworth
Giacomo Matteucci
Star Trek: Discovery
Phil Prates Rex Alerta John Dinh Karen Cheng
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial
Destiny 2; New Legends Will Rise
Alex Unruh Michael Ralla Helgi Laxdal Timothy Gutierrez
Nespresso; Comin’ Home
Matt Pascuzzi Steve Drew Martin Lazaro Karch Koon
Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich
Michael Gregory Andrew Roberts Gustavo Bellon Rashabh Ramesh Butani
Virgin Media; Delivering Awesome
Jonathan Westley John Thornton Milo Paterson George Cressey
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project
Creature Pinup Christian Leitner Juliane Walther Kiril Mirkov Lisa Ecker
Hybrids Florian Brauch Romain Thirion Matthieu Pujol Kim Tailhades
Les Pionniers de l’Univers Clementine Courbin Matthieu Guevel
Jérôme Van Beneden Anthony Rege
The Endless Nicolas Lourme Corentin Gravend Edouard Calemard Romaric Vivier