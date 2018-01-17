2018 VES Awards Nominations

HBO’s stellar stalwart, Game of Thrones continues to show no mercy as it dominates with 11 nominations this year.

“The artistry, ingenuity and passion of the visual effects practitioners around the world, have come together to create truly remarkable imagery in a variety of media,” said VES Chair, Mike Chambers. “We are seeing the best in field work, which elevates the art of storytelling and engages the audience in new and innovative ways.”

The Visual Effects Society also announced that Jon Favreau will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The nominees in 24 categories are:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Blade Runner 2049

John Nelson

Karen Murphy Mundell Paul Lambert Richard Hoover

Gerd Nefzer

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Christopher Townsend Damien Carr

Guy Williams Jonathan Fawkner Dan Sudick

Kong: Skull Island

Jeff White Tom Peitzman

Stephen Rosenbaum Scott Benza Michael Meinardus

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Ben Morris Tim Keene

Eddie Pasquarello Daniel Seddon Chris Corbould

War for the Planet of the Apes

Joe Letteri Ryan Stafford Daniel Barrett Dan Lemmon Joel Whist

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Darkest Hour Stephane Naze Warwick Hewitt Guillaume Terrien Benjamin Magana

Downsizing James E. Price Susan MacLeod Lindy De Quattro Stéphane Nazé

Dunkirk Andrew Jackson Mike Chambers Andrew Lockley Alison Wortman Scott Fisher

Mother!

Dan Schrecker Colleen Bachman Ben Snow Wayne Billheimer Peter Chesney

Only the Brave Eric Barba Dione Wood Matthew Lane

Georg Kaltenbrunner

Michael Meinardus

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

Captain Underpants

David Soren Mark Swift Mirielle Soria David Dulac

Cars 3 Brian Fee Kevin Reher Michael Fong Jon Reisch

Coco

Lee Unkrich Darla K. Anderson David Ryu Michael K. O’Brien

Despicable Me 3 Pierre Coffin Chris Meledandri Kyle Balda

Eric Guillon

The LEGO Batman Movie

Rob Coleman Amber Naismith Grant Freckelton Damien Gray

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Gregory Jowle Fiona Chilton Miles Green Kim Taylor

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.; Orientation Part 1

Mark Kolpack Sabrina Arnold David Rey Kevin Yuille Gary D’Amico

Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall

Joe Bauer Steve Kullback Chris Baird David Ramos Sam Conway

Legion; Chapter 1

John Ross Eddie Bonin

Sebastien Bergeron Lionel Lim

Paul Benjamin

Star Trek: Discovery; The Vulcan Hello

Jason Michael Zimmerman Aleksandra Kochoska Ante Dekovic

Mahmoud Rahnama

Stranger Things 2; The Gate

Paul Graff Christina Graff Seth Hill

Joel Sevilla Caius the Man

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XXIX Erik Henry Terron Pratt Yafei Wu

David Wahlberg

Paul Dimmer

Fear The Walking Dead; Sleigh Ride

Peter Crosman Denise Gayle Philip Nussbaumer Martin Pelletier Frank Ludica

Mr. Robot; eps3.4_runtime-­err0r.r00

Ariel Altman Lauren Montuori John Miller Luciano DiGeronimo

Outlander; Eye of the Storm

Richard Briscoe Elicia Bessette Aladino Debert Filip Orrby Doug Hardy

Taboo; Pilot Henry Badgett Tracy McCreary Nic Birmingham Simon Rowe Colin Gorry

Vikings; On the Eve Dominic Remane Mike Borrett Ovidiu Cinazan Paul Wishart

Paul Byrne

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-­Time Project

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Raphael Lacoste Patrick Limoges Jean-­‐Sebastien Guay Ulrich Haar

Call of Duty: WWII

Joe Salud Atsushi Seo Danny Chan Jeremy Kendall

Fortnite; A Hard Day’s Night

Michael Clausen Gavin Moran Brian Brecht Andrew Harris

Sonaria

Scot Stafford Camille Cellucci Kevin Dart

Theresa Latzko

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Shaun Escayg Tate Mosesian Eben Cook

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

Beyond Good and Evil 2

Leon Berelle Maxime Luère Dominique Boidin Remi Kozyra

Kia Niro; Hero’s Journey

Robert Sethi Anastasia von Rahl Tom Graham Chris Knight Dave Peterson

Mercedes Benz; King of the Jungle

Simon French Josh King Alexia Paterson Leonardo Costa

Monster; Opportunity Roars Ruben Vandebroek Clairellen Wallin

Kevin Ives Kyle Cody

Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich

Diarmid Harrison-­‐Murray Tomek Zietkiewicz Amir Bazazi

Martino Madeddu

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

Avatar: Flight of Passage

Richard Baneham Amy Jupiter David Lester Thrain Shadbolt

Corona; Paraiso Secreto

Adam Grint Jarrad Vladich

Roberto Costas Fernández Ed Thomas

Felipe Linares

Guardians of the Galaxy; Mission: BREAKOUT!

Jason Bayever Amy Jupiter Mike Bain Alexander Thomas

National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey

Thilo Ewers John Owens Gioele Cresce Mariusz Wesierski

Nemo and Friends SeaRider

Anthony Apodaca Kathy Janus Brandon Benepe Nick Lucas

Rick Rothschild

Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire

Ben Snow Judah Graham Ian Bowie Curtis Hickman David Layne

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

Blade Runner 2049; Rachael

Axel Akkeson Stefano Carta Wesley Chandler Ian Cooke-­‐Grimes

Kong: Skull Island; Kong

Jakub Pistecky Chris Havreberg Karin Cooper Kris Costa

War for the Planet of the Apes; Bad Ape

Eteuati Tema Aidan Martin Florian Fernandez Mathias Larserud

War for the Planet of the Apes; Caesar

Dennis Yoo Ludovic Chailloleau Douglas McHale Tim Forbes

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

Coco; Hèctor Emron Grover Jonathan Hoffman Michael Honsel

Guilherme Sauerbronn Jacinto

Despicable Me 3; Bratt

Eric Guillon Bruno Dequier Julien Soret Benjamin Fournet

The LEGO Ninjago Movie; Garma Mecha Man

Arthur Terzis Wei He

Jean-­‐Marc Ariu Gibson Radsavanh

The Boss Baby; Boss Baby

Alec Baldwin Carlos Puertolas Rani Naamani Joe Moshier

The LEGO Ninjago Movie; Garmadon

Matthew Everitt Christian So Loic Miermont Fiona Darwin

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-­Time Project

Black Mirror: Metalhead

Steven Godfrey Stafford Lawrence Andrew Robertson Lestyn Roberts

Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall; Zombie Polar Bear

Paul Story Todd Labonte

Matthew Muntean Nicholas Wilson

Game of Thrones; Eastwatch; Drogon Meets Jon

Jonathan Symmonds Thomas Kutschera Philipp Winterstein Andreas Krieg

Game of Thrones; The Spoils of War; Drogon Loot Train Attack

Murray Stevenson Jason Snyman Jenn Taylor Florian Friedmann

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

Beyond Good and Evil 2; Zhou Yuzhu

Dominique Boidin Maxime Luère Leon Berelle Remi Kozyra

Mercedes Benz; King of the Jungle

Steve Townrow Joseph Kane Greg Martin

Gabriela Ruch Salmeron

Netto; The Easter Surprise; Bunny

Alberto Lara Jorge Montiel Anotine Mariez Jon Wood

Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich

David Bryan Maximilian Mallmann Tim Van Hussen Brendan Fagan

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

Blade Runner 2049; Los Angeles

Chris McLaughlin Rhys Salcombe Seungjin Woo Francesco Dell’Anna

Blade Runner 2049; Trash Mesa

Didier Muanza Thomas Gillet Guillaume Mainville Sylvain Lorgeau

Blade Runner 2049; Vegas

Eric Noel Arnaud Saibron Adam Goldstein Pascal Clement

War for the Planet of the Apes; Hidden Fortress

Greg Notzelman James Shaw Jay Renner Gak Gyu Choi

War for the Planet of the Apes; Prison Camp

Phillip Leonhardt Paul Harris Jeremy Fort Thomas Lo

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

Cars 3; Abandoned Racetrack

Marlena Fecho Thidaratana Annee Jonjai Jose L. Ramos Serrano Frank Tai

Coco; City of the Dead Michael Frederickson Jamie Hecker Jonathan Pytko

Dave Strick

Despicable Me 3; Hollywood Destruction

Axelle De Cooman Pierre Lopes Milo Riccarand Nicolas Brack

The LEGO Ninjago Movie; Ninjago City

Kim Taylor Angela Ensele Felicity Coonan Jean Pascal leBlanc

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-­Time Project

Assassin’s Creed Origins; City of Memphis

Patrick Limoges Jean-­‐Sebastien Guay Mikael Guaveia Vincent Lombardo

Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall; Frozen Lake

Daniel Villalba Antonio Lado José Luis Barreiro

Isaac de la Pompa

Game of Thrones; Eastwatch

Patrice Poissant Deak Ferrand Dominic Daigle Gabriel Morin

Still Star-­Crossed; City Rafael Solórzano Isaac de la Pompa José Luis Barreiro Óscar Perea

Stranger Things 2; The Gate

Saul Galbiati Michael Maher Seth Cobb Kate McFadden

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

Beauty and the Beast; Be Our Guest

Shannon Justison Casey Schatz Neil Weatherley Claire Michaud

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; Groot Dance/Opening Fight

James Baker Steven Lo Alvise Avati Robert Stipp

Star Wars: The Last Jedi; Crait Surface Battle

Cameron Nielsen Albert Cheng John Levin Johanes Kurnia

Thor: Ragnarok; Valkyrie’s Flashback

Hubert Maston Arthur Moody Adam Paschke Casey Schatz

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

Blade Runner 2049; LAPD Headquarters

Alex Funke Steven Saunders Joaquin Loyzaga

Chris Menges

Despicable Me 3; Dru’s Car

Eric Guillon

François-­‐Xavier Lepeintre Guillaume Boudeville Pierre Lopes

Life; The ISS

Tom Edwards Chaitanya Kshirsagar Satish Kuttan Paresh Dodia

US Marines; Anthem; Monument

Tom Bardwell Paul Liaw Adam Dewhirst

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

Kong: Skull Island Florent Andorra Alexis Hall

Raul Essig Branko Grujcic

Only the Brave; Fire & Smoke Georg Kaltenbrunner Thomas Bevan

Philipp Zaufel Himanshu Joshi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi; Bombing Run

Peter Kyme Miguel Perez Senent Ahmed Gharraph Billy Copley

Star Wars: The Last Jedi; Mega Destroyer Destruction

Mihai Cioroba Ryoji Fujita Jiyong Shin Dan Finnegan

War for the Planet of the Apes David Caeiro Cebrián Johnathan Nixon

Chet Leavai Gary Boyle

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

Cars 3

Greg Gladstone Stephen Marshall Leon JeongWook Park Tim Speltz

Coco

Kristopher Campbell Stephen Gustafson Dave Hale

Keith Klohn

Despicable Me 3 Bruno Chauffard Frank Baradat Milo Riccarand Nicolas Brack

Ferdinand Yaron Canetti Allan Kadkoy Danny Speck Mark Adams

The Boss Baby Mitul Patel Gaurav Mathur Venkatesh Kongathi

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-­Time Project

Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall; Frozen Lake

Manuel Ramírez Óscar Márquez Pablo Hernández David Gacituaga

Game of Thrones; The Dragon and the Wolf; Wall Destruction

Thomas Hullin Dominik Kirouac Sylvain Nouveau Nathan Arbuckle

Heineken; The Trailblazers

Christian Bohm Andreu Lucio Archs Carsten Keller Steve Oakley

Outlander; Eye of the Storm; Stormy Seas

Jason Mortimer Navin Pinto Greg Teegarden Steve Ong

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

Blade Runner 2049; LAPD Approach and Joy Holograms

Tristan Myles Miles Lauridsen Joel Delle-­‐Vergin Farhad Mohasseb

Kong: Skull Island Nelson Sepulveda Aaron Brown Paolo Acri

Shawn Mason

Thor: Ragnarok; Bridge Battle

Gavin McKenzie David Simpson Owen Carroll Mark Gostlow

War for the Planet of the Apes

Christoph Salzmann Robin Hollander Ben Morgan

Ben Warner

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall; Frozen Lake

Óscar Perea Santiago Martos David Esteve Michael Crane

Game of Thrones; Eastwatch Thomas Montminy Brodeur Xavier Fourmond

Reuben Barkataki Sébastien Raets

Game of Thrones; The Spoils of War; Loot Train Attack

Dom Hellier Thijs Noij

Edwin Holdsworth

Giacomo Matteucci

Star Trek: Discovery

Phil Prates Rex Alerta John Dinh Karen Cheng

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

Destiny 2; New Legends Will Rise

Alex Unruh Michael Ralla Helgi Laxdal Timothy Gutierrez

Nespresso; Comin’ Home

Matt Pascuzzi Steve Drew Martin Lazaro Karch Koon

Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich

Michael Gregory Andrew Roberts Gustavo Bellon Rashabh Ramesh Butani

Virgin Media; Delivering Awesome

Jonathan Westley John Thornton Milo Paterson George Cressey

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

Creature Pinup Christian Leitner Juliane Walther Kiril Mirkov Lisa Ecker

Hybrids Florian Brauch Romain Thirion Matthieu Pujol Kim Tailhades

Les Pionniers de l’Univers Clementine Courbin Matthieu Guevel

Jérôme Van Beneden Anthony Rege

The Endless Nicolas Lourme Corentin Gravend Edouard Calemard Romaric Vivier