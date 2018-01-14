29th Annual Producers Guild Awards – January 20, 2018

The Producers Guild Awards is a must-attend event for the industry that celebrates the finest producing work of the year. This marquee event gives the guild an opportunity to honor some of the living legends who have shaped our profession.

Held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, this event provides PGA members a unique chance to extend their network, pay tribute to the best in the profession, and support their Guild. The recipients of awards are some of the biggest names in the industry, including icons such as Jerry Bruckheimer, Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood, J.J. Abrams, Brian Grazer, Steven Bochco, Sherry Lansing, Roger Corman, Robert Evans and Lorne Michaels, extending back to legends such as Alfred Hitchcock, Walt Disney, Louis B. Meyer, and Billy Wilder.

Presented by Cadillac, this event is one of the most eagerly-anticipated of the season. You definitely don’t want to miss it!

Olivia Gleichauf