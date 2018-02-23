The 54th Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards February 24th

The 54th Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards (CAS), presented by Dolby Labs, recognizing Outstanding Achievements in film and television sound mixing will be held Saturday, Feb. 24th at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel.

Joe Wright, Oscar nominated for Darkest Hour, is to receive the CAS Filmmaker Award this year, and Anna Behlmer will be honored with the Career Achievement Award. Tomlinson Holman will receive the first Edward J. Greene Award.

Special guests include the living legend, Gary Oldman, Niki Caro, Andrew Davis, Edgar Wright, Rick Nicita, Alanna Ubach (Coco), Donovan W. Carter (Ballers), Jaleel White (Family Matters), Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead), Emma Kenney (Shameless), Diane Warren, Paula Wagner, Larry Thomas (Seinfeld), Michael Kosta, Charley Koontz (CSI:Cyber), Sonia Rockwell (Being Mary Jane), Aylam Orian (Stargate Origins) and Pilar Holland.

4:30PM – Press check in

5:00PM – Cocktails and Red Carpet opens

6:30PM – Red carpet closes and dinner begins

7:30PM – Awards ceremony begins

The Omni Los Angeles Hotel (Bunker Hill Ballroom) is located at 251 S. Olive Street in Los Angeles, CA.