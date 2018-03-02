54th CAS Awards: Top Awards Garnered by Dunkirk, Coco and Jane



The Cinema Audio Society Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Picture – Live Action was presented to the sound mixing team from Dunkirk – Mark Weingarten CAS, Gregg Landaker, Gary Rizzo CAS, Alan Meyerson CAS, Thomas J. O’Connell and Scott Curtis.

The presenters of the award were production sound mixer, Willie Burton, and Bryan Fogel, director of the documentary Icarus, which covers the Russian Olympic doping scandals that over the course of decades cheated thousands of athletes out of medals. In the most political commentary of the event, Fogel pointed out that although the film focuses on sports, “It’s ultimately a microcosm of a conspiracy that is far greater than sports. It is a keyhole into understanding the lengths to which Russia is willing to go to meddle in international affairs, including our own democracy.”

Top honors for Motion Picture – Animated went to Coco and the sound mixing team of Vince Caro, Christopher Boyes, Michael Semanick, Joel Iwataki and Blake Collins. The team of Lee Smith, David E. Fluhr CAS, Warren Shaw, Derek Lee, Chris Navarro CAS and Ryan Maguire won the CAS Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Picture – Documentary for Jane.

Held in the Bunker Hill Ballroom of the Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza, the CAS show was hosted by comedian Michael Kosta who received laughs and applause when he commented, “I was thinking about your jobs. You guys have unbelievably tough jobs and you’re so underappreciated doing that job! That’s bullshit! It is! You guys have these jobs where the better you are, the more the average audience member really has no idea it really happened.”

President Mark Ulana, CAS, saluted the achievements of the past, present and future of audio professionals, stating, “We can stand proud that one of the oldest art forms in cinema eternally blossoms with dynamic creativity. We are always seeking new ways to tell these stories through the medium of sound.”

Celebrating her professional contributions, re-recording mixer Anna Behlmer was honored with the CAS Career Achievement Award. Behlmer’s award was presented by re-recording mixer Chris Jenkins CAS, director Niki Caro and producer Paula Wagner. Behlmer is the first woman to receive the CAS Career Achievement Honor.

Jenkins talked about how highly unusual it was to find women working in the sound industry when he first created the mixing training program at Todd-A-O that Behlmer joined. “We couldn’t have been more pleased with Anna, and we were impressed with her work. Her greatest gift has always been her beautiful laugh and her complete comfort in her artistry. She’s fearlessly opened the door for women embracing technology in the entertainment business. We’re in a time of major change and I’m proud to recognize and call my friend Anna one of the most important figures in the landscape of our change.”

Wagner also commented on Behlmer being a trailblazer for women in the industry. When she first met the mixer, Wagner was “thrilled to see there was another woman in the room.” She credited Behlmer for her interest in sound, revealing, “I have become a sound addict, thanks to you.”

“For me it’s always about the people,” Behlmer admitted in her acceptance of the honor. “There is no greater compliment than to be acknowledged by your peers.”

Joe Wright (Darkest Hour) received the CAS Filmmaker Award in a presentation that included remarks by production sound mixer Craig Berkey, CAS, and director Edgar Wright (Baby Driver).

Introducing the director, Berkey, who has worked with Wright for the last ten years said, “Joe knows what we do and why we do it. I’m not talking about the technical aspect of our work, but he understands the powerful tool sound can be in the filmmaking process. Joe knows that one right sound, or lack of sound at the right moment, can change the feeling or intent of a scene. Sound can affect us without us being conscious of it.”

Oscar-nominated actor, Gary Oldman, unable to personally attend the ceremony because of the flu, sent his congratulations via a letter that Berkley read: “You adeptly illicit emotion and nuance by shaping scenes filled with precision of language, poetry of the heart, and an incorporation of your lovely, but somewhat and sometimes zany sense of humor. Your understanding of film, theater, drama, music and sound creates an optical and acoustic vision that thrills audiences and abstains from the doldrums of the usual pumped up staccato of ordinary play by play.”

In accepting his honor, Wright related his background as the son of puppeteers; the audio epiphany he experienced listening to David Lynch’s off camera sound in Blue Velvet; and an art schoolteacher who introduced him to the use of sound in storytelling. “Instead of a camera, Peter would take a Nagra with him on holiday and come back and play us his holiday recordings,” shared Wright. “When we couldn’t afford to process film stock, we’d make whole films in sound, cut on mag on a Steinbeck, playing against clear leader or scratched emulsion. Those films expressed what we all know in this room. Sometimes sound is more powerful than image.”

The first Edward J. Greene Award for the Advancement of Sound was presented to Tomlinson Holman, CAS, creator of THX, by Sam Greene, Jeff Wexler, CAS and director Andrew Davis. George Lucas and John Singleton sent special video messages congratulating Tom. “In our modern culture, innovations leap forward at breakneck speed. The authors of new technology are less celebrated,” stated Davis. “Whether they know his name or not, virtually everyone in the developed world has been effected by Tom’s ingenuity, dedication and true professionalism.”

The Sound Mixing team of Black Mirror: USS Callister took top honors for Television Movie or Mini-Series. Television-One Hour honors went to Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall, while Silicon Valley, Episode 9 ‘Holli-Con’ won the award for Television Series-Half Hour. Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge! won for Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials.

Xiang Li, a student at Chapman University, Orange, California, was awarded the CAS Student Recognition Award and presented with a check for $2500. IMAX and Avid Technology sponsored the award.

The CAS Outstanding Product Awards for 2017 were presented to Sound Devices for their Mix Pre-10T Recorder for Production, and iZotope for their RX 6 Advanced for Post-Production.

Celebrity presenters included Diane Warren (Oscar-nominated songwriter), Jaleel White (Family Matters, Sonic the Hedgehog), Larry Thomas (Seinfeld), Emma Kenney (Shameless, Roseanne), Donavan W. Carter (Ballers), Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead).

54th Annual CAS Awards Winners

MOTION PICTURE–LIVE ACTION

Dunkirk

Production Mixer – Mark Weingarten, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Gregg Landaker

Re-recording Mixer – Gary Rizzo, CAS

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson, CAS

ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURE­­–ANIMATED

Coco

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro

Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick

Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins

MOTION PICTURE–DOCUMENTARY

Jane

Production Mixer – Lee Smith

Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Warren Shaw

Scoring Mixer – Derek Lee

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS

Foley Mixer – Ryan Maguire

TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES

Black Mirror: USS Callister

Production Mixer – John Rodda, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin

Re-recording Mixer – Dafydd Archard

Re-recording Mixer – William Miller

ADR Mixer – Nick Baldock

Foley Mixer – Sophia Hardman

TELEVISION SERIES–1 HOUR

Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall

Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS

Production Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS

TELEVISION SERIES –1/2 HOUR

Silicon Valley: Episode 9 ‘Hooli-Con’

Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech

Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge

Production Mixer – David Hocs

Production Mixer – Tom Tierney

Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT–PRODUCTION

Mix Pre- 10T Recorder

Manufacturer: Sound Devices

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT–POST-PRODUCTION

RX 6 Advanced

Manufacturer: iZotope, Inc.

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD

Xiang Li, Chapman University – Orange, CA