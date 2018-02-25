Dunkirk, Coco, and Jane Take Top Honors at CAS Awards

Anna Behlmer honored with CAS Career Achievement Award

Joe Wright presented with CAS Filmmaker Award

Tomlinson Holman, CAS honored with Edward J. Greene Award

The Cinema Audio Society Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Picture – Live Action was presented to the sound mixing team from Dunkirk of Mark Weingarten CAS, Gregg Landaker, Gary Rizzo CAS, Alan Meyerson CAS, Thomas J. O’Connell and Scott Curtis.

The Best in Feature Animation Award went to Coco and the sound mixing team of Vince Caro, Christopher Boyes, Michael Semanick, Joel Iwataki and Blake Collins.

This year, the CAS Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Picture Documentary went to Jane and the team of Lee Smith, David E. Fluhr CAS, Warren Shaw, Derek Lee, Chris Navarro CAS and Ryan Maguire.

Held in the Bunker Hill Ballroom of the Omni LA Hotel at California Plaza, Title Sponsor Dolby also hosted the Pre-party Reception while the after party was graciously hosted by Smart Post Sound. Comedian Michael Kosta was on hand to serve as host of the Awards, which also celebrated the professional contributions of Re-recording Mixer, Anna Behlmer, by honoring her with the Career Achievement Award. Behlmer’s award was presented with passion and heart by Re-recording mixer, Chris Jenkins CAS, director Niki Caro, and producer Paula Wagner. Behlmer is the first woman to receive the CAS Career Achievement Honor.

The first Edward J. Greene Award for the Advancement of Sound was presented to Tomlinson Holman CAS, creator of THX by Sam Greene, Jeff Wexler CAS and director, Andrew Davis. George Lucas and John Singleton sent special video messages congratulating Tom.

Joe Wright (Darkest Hour) received the CAS Filmmaker Award in a presentation that included remarks by production sound mixer, Craig Berkey CAS, as well as director, Edgar Wright (Baby Driver).

The Sound Mixing team of “Black Mirror: USS Callister” took top honors for Television Movie or Mini-Series. Television-One Hour honors went to “Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall”, while “Silicon Valley, Episode 9 ‘Holli-Con’” won the award for Television Series-Half Hour. “Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge!” won for Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials.

Xiang Li, a student at Chapman University, Orange, CA was awarded the CAS Student Recognition Award and presented with a check for $2500. The CAS Student Recognition Award is enthusiastically supported by both IMAX and Avid Technology.

The CAS Outstanding Product Awards were presented to Sound Devices for their Mix Pre-10T Recorder for Production, and iZotope for their RX 6 Advanced for Post-Production.

Celebrity presenters for the evening included Bryan Fogel (Icarus), Diane Warren (Oscar nominated Songwriter), Jaleel White (Family Matters, Sonic the Hedgehog), Larry Thomas (Seinfeld), Emma Kenney (Shameless, Roseanne), Donavan W. Carter (Ballers), and Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead).

The Cinema Audio Society wishes to thank the 54th CAS Awards Sponsors, including our Title Sponsor and Pre-Party Host-Dolby Laboratories, Double Platinum Level–Netflix, Platinum Level– 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight, NBC Universal Operations, Double Gold Level– Technicolor, Gold Level– HBO, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services, Double Silver Level– Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Silver Level– Formosa Group, Fox Studios Production Services, IATSE Local 700 Motion Picture Editors Guild, National Geographic Channel, Showtime Network, Student Recognition Award Sponsors– Avid and IMAX, and After-party Sponsor- Smart Post Sound.

The 2018 CAS Awards Winners:

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

Dunkirk

Production Mixer – Mark Weingarten, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Gregg Landaker

Re-recording Mixer – Gary Rizzo, CAS

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson, CAS

ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED

Coco

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro

Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick

Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins

MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY

Jane

Production Mixer – Lee Smith

Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Warren Shaw

Scoring Mixer – Derek Lee

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS

Foley Mixer – Ryan Maguire

TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES

Black Mirror: USS Callister

Production Mixer – John Rodda, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin

Re-recording Mixer – Dafydd Archard

Re-recording Mixer – William Miller

ADR Mixer – Nick Baldock

Foley Mixer – Sophia Hardman

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall

Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS

Production Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR

Silicon Valley: Episode 9 ‘Hooli-Con’

Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech

Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge

Production Mixer – David Hocs

Production Mixer – Tom Tierney

Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION

Mix Pre- 10T Recorder

Manufacturer: Sound Devices

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST-PRODUCTION

RX 6 Advanced

Manufacturer: iZotope, Inc.

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD

Xing Li

Chapman University, Orange, CA