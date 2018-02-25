Dunkirk, Coco, and Jane Take Top Honors at CAS Awards
Anna Behlmer honored with CAS Career Achievement Award
Joe Wright presented with CAS Filmmaker Award
Tomlinson Holman, CAS honored with Edward J. Greene Award
The Cinema Audio Society Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Picture – Live Action was presented to the sound mixing team from Dunkirk of Mark Weingarten CAS, Gregg Landaker, Gary Rizzo CAS, Alan Meyerson CAS, Thomas J. O’Connell and Scott Curtis.
The Best in Feature Animation Award went to Coco and the sound mixing team of Vince Caro, Christopher Boyes, Michael Semanick, Joel Iwataki and Blake Collins.
This year, the CAS Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Picture Documentary went to Jane and the team of Lee Smith, David E. Fluhr CAS, Warren Shaw, Derek Lee, Chris Navarro CAS and Ryan Maguire.
Held in the Bunker Hill Ballroom of the Omni LA Hotel at California Plaza, Title Sponsor Dolby also hosted the Pre-party Reception while the after party was graciously hosted by Smart Post Sound. Comedian Michael Kosta was on hand to serve as host of the Awards, which also celebrated the professional contributions of Re-recording Mixer, Anna Behlmer, by honoring her with the Career Achievement Award. Behlmer’s award was presented with passion and heart by Re-recording mixer, Chris Jenkins CAS, director Niki Caro, and producer Paula Wagner. Behlmer is the first woman to receive the CAS Career Achievement Honor.
The first Edward J. Greene Award for the Advancement of Sound was presented to Tomlinson Holman CAS, creator of THX by Sam Greene, Jeff Wexler CAS and director, Andrew Davis. George Lucas and John Singleton sent special video messages congratulating Tom.
Joe Wright (Darkest Hour) received the CAS Filmmaker Award in a presentation that included remarks by production sound mixer, Craig Berkey CAS, as well as director, Edgar Wright (Baby Driver).
The Sound Mixing team of “Black Mirror: USS Callister” took top honors for Television Movie or Mini-Series. Television-One Hour honors went to “Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall”, while “Silicon Valley, Episode 9 ‘Holli-Con’” won the award for Television Series-Half Hour. “Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge!” won for Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials.
Xiang Li, a student at Chapman University, Orange, CA was awarded the CAS Student Recognition Award and presented with a check for $2500. The CAS Student Recognition Award is enthusiastically supported by both IMAX and Avid Technology.
The CAS Outstanding Product Awards were presented to Sound Devices for their Mix Pre-10T Recorder for Production, and iZotope for their RX 6 Advanced for Post-Production.
Celebrity presenters for the evening included Bryan Fogel (Icarus), Diane Warren (Oscar nominated Songwriter), Jaleel White (Family Matters, Sonic the Hedgehog), Larry Thomas (Seinfeld), Emma Kenney (Shameless, Roseanne), Donavan W. Carter (Ballers), and Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead).
The Cinema Audio Society wishes to thank the 54th CAS Awards Sponsors, including our Title Sponsor and Pre-Party Host-Dolby Laboratories, Double Platinum Level–Netflix, Platinum Level– 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight, NBC Universal Operations, Double Gold Level– Technicolor, Gold Level– HBO, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services, Double Silver Level– Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Silver Level– Formosa Group, Fox Studios Production Services, IATSE Local 700 Motion Picture Editors Guild, National Geographic Channel, Showtime Network, Student Recognition Award Sponsors– Avid and IMAX, and After-party Sponsor- Smart Post Sound.
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
Dunkirk
Production Mixer – Mark Weingarten, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Gregg Landaker
Re-recording Mixer – Gary Rizzo, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson, CAS
ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED
Coco
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro
Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins
MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY
Jane
Production Mixer – Lee Smith
Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Warren Shaw
Scoring Mixer – Derek Lee
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS
Foley Mixer – Ryan Maguire
TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES
Black Mirror: USS Callister
Production Mixer – John Rodda, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin
Re-recording Mixer – Dafydd Archard
Re-recording Mixer – William Miller
ADR Mixer – Nick Baldock
Foley Mixer – Sophia Hardman
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall
Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS
Production Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS
TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR
Silicon Valley: Episode 9 ‘Hooli-Con’
Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech
Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge
Production Mixer – David Hocs
Production Mixer – Tom Tierney
Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION
Mix Pre- 10T Recorder
Manufacturer: Sound Devices
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST-PRODUCTION
RX 6 Advanced
Manufacturer: iZotope, Inc.
STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD
Xing Li
Chapman University, Orange, CA