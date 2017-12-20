

9 Foreign Language Films Advance In Oscar® Race

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced that nine features will advance to the next round of voting in the Foreign Language Film category for the 90th Academy Awards ®. Ninety-two films had originally been considered in the category.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by country, are:

Chile, A Fantastic Woman, Sebastián Lelio, director;

Germany, In The Fade, Fatih Akin, director;

Hungary, On Body and Soul, Ildikó Enyedi, director;

Israel, Foxtrot, Samuel Maoz, director;

Lebanon, The Insult, Ziad Doueiri, director;

Russia, Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev, director;

Senegal, Felicity, Alain Gomis, director;

South Africa, The Wound, John Trengove, director;

Sweden, The Square, Ruben Östlund, director.

Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards® will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.