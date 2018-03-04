Filed in: Awards, Blog the Line, Events, Featured, Film, News
Academy Award Winners 2018

March 4, 2018 | By

The Oscars


Best Picture  
The Shape of Water  
Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers  

Actress In A Leading Role  
Frances McDormand  
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri  

Actor In A Leading Role  
Gary Oldman  
Darkest Hour  

Directing  
The Shape of Water  
Guillermo del Toro  

Music (Original Song)
Remember Me
from Coco
Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Music (Original Score)
The Shape of Water
Alexandre Desplat

Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Roger A. Deakins

Writing – Original Screenplay
Get Out
Written by Jordan Peele

Writing – Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
Screenplay by James Ivory

Short Film Live Action
The Silent Child
Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

Documentary Short Subject
Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405
Frank Stiefel

Film Editing
Dunkirk
Lee Smith

Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover

Animated Feature Film
Coco
Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson

Short Film Animated
Dear Basketball
Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

Actress In A Supporting Role
Allison Janney
I, Tonya

Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman
Chile

Production Designer and Set Decorator
The Shape of Water
Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

Sound Mixing
Dunkirk
Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo

Sound Editing
Dunkirk
Richard King and Alex Gibson

Documentary Feature
Icarus
Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

Costume Design
Phantom Thread
Mark Bridges

Makeup And Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

Actor in A Supporting Role
Sam Rockwell
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

