Academy Award Winners 2018
Best Picture
The Shape of Water
Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers
Actress In A Leading Role
Frances McDormand
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Actor In A Leading Role
Gary Oldman
Darkest Hour
Directing
The Shape of Water
Guillermo del Toro
Music (Original Song)
Remember Me
from Coco
Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Music (Original Score)
The Shape of Water
Alexandre Desplat
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Roger A. Deakins
Writing – Original Screenplay
Get Out
Written by Jordan Peele
Writing – Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
Screenplay by James Ivory
Short Film Live Action
The Silent Child
Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton
Documentary Short Subject
Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405
Frank Stiefel
Film Editing
Dunkirk
Lee Smith
Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover
Animated Feature Film
Coco
Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson
Short Film Animated
Dear Basketball
Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant
Actress In A Supporting Role
Allison Janney
I, Tonya
Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman
Chile
Production Designer and Set Decorator
The Shape of Water
Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin
Sound Mixing
Dunkirk
Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo
Sound Editing
Dunkirk
Richard King and Alex Gibson
Documentary Feature
Icarus
Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan
Costume Design
Phantom Thread
Mark Bridges
Makeup And Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick
Actor in A Supporting Role
Sam Rockwell
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri