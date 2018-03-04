Academy Award Winners 2018



Best Picture

The Shape of Water

Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers

Actress In A Leading Role

Frances McDormand

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Actor In A Leading Role

Gary Oldman

Darkest Hour

Directing

The Shape of Water

Guillermo del Toro

Music (Original Song)

Remember Me

from Coco

Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Music (Original Score)

The Shape of Water

Alexandre Desplat

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Roger A. Deakins

Writing – Original Screenplay

Get Out

Written by Jordan Peele

Writing – Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

Screenplay by James Ivory

Short Film Live Action

The Silent Child

Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

Documentary Short Subject

Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405

Frank Stiefel

Film Editing

Dunkirk

Lee Smith

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover

Animated Feature Film

Coco

Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson

Short Film Animated

Dear Basketball

Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

Actress In A Supporting Role

Allison Janney

I, Tonya

Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

Chile

Production Designer and Set Decorator

The Shape of Water

Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

Sound Mixing

Dunkirk

Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo

Sound Editing

Dunkirk

Richard King and Alex Gibson

Documentary Feature

Icarus

Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

Costume Design

Phantom Thread

Mark Bridges

Makeup And Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

Actor in A Supporting Role

Sam Rockwell

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri