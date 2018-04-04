The ADG Film Society & The American Cinematheque Present “Production Design: Designers On Design”

Award winning, influential Production Designers are the focus of the 2018 Film Screening Series at the Egyptian and Aero Theatres.

The Art Directors Guild (ADG) Film Society and the American Cinematheque are proud to co-host the annual 2018 Screening Series, “Production Design: Designers On Design,” which serves to highlight the work of renowned Production Designers and their creative collaborations. In conjunction with their sponsor, The Hollywood Reporter tickets can be found at www.americancinematheque.com.

The monthly series will run from April through August, and the screenings will alternate between the American Cinematheque’s Lloyd E. Rigler Theatre at the Egyptian (6712 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood) and the Max Palevsky Theatre at the Aero (1328 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica).

All screenings will begin at 5:30 pm. The 2018 Art Directors Guild Film Society Screening Series includes:

Grand Hotel (1932) – A tribute to MGM’s Legendary Oscar winning Supervising Art Director, Cedric Gibbons. Sunday, April 22, 5:30 p.m. at the Aero Theatre. Production Designer and Film Society co-chair, Thomas Walsh, will moderate a discussion with Maria Cooper Janis, Gary Cooper’s daughter and great niece of Cedric Gibbons.

The Conformist (1970) – A Conversation with Production Designer Hannah Beachler, ADG (Black Panther), moderated by Art Director, Michael Allen Glover. Sunday, May 20, 5:30p.m. at the Aero Theatre.

The Planet of The Apes (1968) – Celebrating the 50th Anniversary: A tribute to Oscar nominated Production Designer, William J. Creber, ADG, moderated by Production Designer and Film Society founder, John Muto. Sunday, June 24, 5:30 PM at the Egyptian Theatre.

Space Hunter: Adventures in The Forbidden Zone – 3D (1983) – A tribute to Emmy Winning Production Designer, Jackson De Govia, ADG, as moderated by John Muto. Visual Effects legend, Gene Warren, Jr. will also be on hand to discuss their adventures in bringing the experimental film to the screen in 3D in the early 1980s, when it was an inspiration in cool, as we know it. Sunday, August 5th at the Egyptian Theatre.

*Film Schedule subject to change.

General admission: $12. American Cinematheque members: $8. Students/Seniors with valid ID: $10. All screenings start at 5:30 p.m. 24-hour ticket information is available at 323-466-FILM (3456).

Advance tickets can be purchased on Fandango.com.