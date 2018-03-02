ADG Oscar Panel Goes Live For The First Time

Catch the ADG Oscar Panel Live Stream on Saturday, March 3 at 3:00 pm/PST/6:00pm ET at www.adgawards.org/oscarpanel/

As part of the American Cinematheque’s Awards Season Seminars, this year’s Oscar nominated Production Designers and Set Decorators from Beauty and The Beast, Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, and The Shape of Water will be on hand to discuss their craft at the 12th Annual Art of Production Design Oscar Panel, presented by the Art Directors Guild and Set Decorators of America, on Saturday, March 3rd at 3pm.

Sponsored by The Hollywood Reporter, the panel will be held at the Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood, and is free to the public. The Art Director Guild’s past president, Thomas A. Walsh, ADG, and SDSA member Jan Pascale, SDSA, will serve as moderators for a discussion that includes the design teams from Beauty and The Beast with Production Designer Sarah Greenwood, and Katie Spencer, the Set Decorator for the film. Also on the well healed panel on Saturday is Production Designer, Dennis Gassner and Set Decorator, Alessandra Querzola from Blade Runner 2049: double nominees, Production Designer Sarah Greenwood and Set Decorator Katie Spencer from Darkest Hour; Production Designer, Nathan Crowley as well as Set Decorator Gary Fettis of Dunkirk; Production Designer, Paul Denham Austerberry and Set Decorators, Jeffrey A. Melvin and Shane Vieau for The Shape of Water.

Admission is free and the public is welcome, but space is limited and on a first come, first served basis. RSVPs are recommended at: www.eventbrite.com/42434317185.

To request press credentials or one-on-one interviews with panelists, please contact Cheri Warner at cheri@publicity4all.com.