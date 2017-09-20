All The Money In The World
ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Kevin Spacey) to pay the ransom. When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become
increasingly volatile and brutal. With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s advisor (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.
Directed by:
Ridley Scott
Written by:
David Scarpa
Based on the book by:
John Pearson
Produced by:
Dan Friedkin
Bradley Thomas
Quentin Curtis
Chris Clark
Ridley Scott
Mark Huffam
Cast:
Michelle Williams
Kevin Spacey
and Mark Wahlberg
Romain Duris
Charlie Plummer
Timothy Hutton
The film is inspired by historical events. Some scenes, characters and dialogue have been fictionalized for dramatic purposes.
Release Date: December 8, 2017 (LTD)
Genre: Drama/Thriller