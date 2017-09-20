ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Kevin Spacey) to pay the ransom. When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become

increasingly volatile and brutal. With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s advisor (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.

Directed by:

Ridley Scott

Written by:

David Scarpa

Based on the book by:

John Pearson

Produced by:

Dan Friedkin

Bradley Thomas

Quentin Curtis

Chris Clark

Ridley Scott

Mark Huffam

Cast:

Michelle Williams

Kevin Spacey

and Mark Wahlberg

Romain Duris

Charlie Plummer

Timothy Hutton

The film is inspired by historical events. Some scenes, characters and dialogue have been fictionalized for dramatic purposes.

Release Date: December 8, 2017 (LTD)

Genre: Drama/Thriller