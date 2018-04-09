American Cinematheque and AAFCA Partner on African American Film Screening Series





To bring greater attention to black filmmakers and their content, the American Cinematheque has partnered with the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) to present the AAFCA Film Series. The new series will debut April 29, 2018 with an event celebrating the career of director Carl Franklin. This kick off event will include a double feature of Franklin’s debut, One False Move and the 35mm acclaimed screen adaptation of the Walter Mosely novel, Devil in a Blue Dress at Santa Monica’s Aero Theatre. The screenings will be followed by a Q&A featuring Franklin.

AAFCA is comprised of a cross-section of journalists who cover all genres of the cinematic arts and mediums including print, TV, radio broadcast and online. The non-profit organization is committed to numerous educational and philanthropic efforts, particularly those that foster and celebrate diversity and inclusion. The AAFCA Film Series, presented in conjunction with the American Cinematheque, will extend throughout the year, offering programs that promote both pioneering black filmmakers who helped establish the art form, as well as contemporary filmmakers who continue to build on their legacy.

“It is a privilege to partner with American Cinematheque to provide Southern California cinephiles with quality programming that spans the full spectrum of the Black filmmaking experience,” said AAFCA co-founder and president Gil Robertson. “All of the programming will challenge stereotypes and shatter myths about the black film experience.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: http://americancinemathequecalendar.com/content/devil-in-a-blue-dress-one-false-move