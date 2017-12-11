Annie Award Nominations 2018

Production Categories

Best Animated Feature

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

DreamWorks Animation

Cars 3

Pixar Animation Studios



Coco

Pixar Animation Studios

Despicable Me 3

Illumination

The Boss Baby

DreamWorks Animation

Best Animated Feature-Independent

In This Corner of the World

Taro Maki, GENCO, Inc. and Masao Maruyama, MAPPA Co., Ltd

Loving Vincent

BreakThru Films, Production Company Trademark Films, Co-Production Company

Napping Princess

Nippon TV

The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales

Folivari/Panique!/Studiocanal

The Breadwinner

Cartoon Saloon/Aircraft Pictures/Melusine Productions

Best Animated Special Production

Imaginary Friend Society “Feeling Sad”

Hornet

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Pig: The Dam Keeper Poems

Tonko House, Inc.

Revolting Rhymes

Magic Light Pictures

Tangled Before Ever After

Walt Disney Television Animation

Best Animated Short Subject

Dear Basketball

Glen Keane Productions, Kobe Studios, Believe Entertainment Group

Hedgehog’s Home

National Film Board of Canada, Bonobostudio

Negative Space

IKKI Films/Manuel Cam Studio

Scavengers

Titmouse, Inc./Adult Swim

Son of Jaguar

Google Spotlight Stories, Reel FX

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

“Biscotti. Una storia buona”

Hornet

“June”

Broad Reach Pictures/Chromosphere/Lyft

“League of Legends ‘Legends Never Die’”

Passion Animation Studios

“Please the Cheese”

Psyop

“Sainsbury’s ‘The Greatest Gift’”

Passion Animation Studio

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children

“Mickey and the Roadster Racers” / Episode: Goofy Gas!

Walt Disney Television Animation

“Octonauts” / Episode: Operation Deep Freeze

Vampire Squid Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media company, in association with Brown Bag Films

“Peg + Cat, The Mariachi Problem” / Episode: 220B, The Mariachi Problem

The Fred Rogers Company/100 Chickens Productions

“The Stinky & Dirty Show” / Episode: HaHaHigher / The Waiting Game

Amazon Studios

“Through the Woods” / Episode: A Snowy Morning

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, The Fred Rogers Company, PIP Animation Services

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children

“Buddy Thunderstruck” / Episode: To Protect and Swerve / Robo Truck of the Future

Stoopid Buddy and American Greetings for Netflix

“Lost in Oz” / Episode: The Pearl of Pingaree

Amazon Studios

“Niko and the Sword of Light” / Episode: From the Cliffs of Catastrophe to the Pools of Destiny

Amazon Studios

“Tangled: The Series” / Episode: Queen for a Day

Walt Disney Television Animation

“We Bare Bears” / Episode: Panda’s Art

Cartoon Network Animation Studios

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production

“Big Mouth” / Episode: Am I Gay?

Netflix

“BoJack Horseman” / Episode: Stupid Piece of Sh*t

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

“Rick and Morty” / Episode: 303 -“Pickle Rick”

Williams Street Productions

“Robot Chicken” / Episode: Freshly Baked: The Robot Chicken Santa Claus Pot Cookie Freakout Special: Special Edition

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

“Samurai Jack” / Episode: XCIII

Adult Swim

Best Student Film

Cradle

Devon Manney

Elsewhere

Junyi Xiao

Good Night, Everybuds!

Director: Benedikt Hummel, Sound Design & Mix: Lena Beck, Music: Andreas Pfeiffer, Producer: Stefan Michel

Once a hero

Xia Li

Poles Apart

Director: Paloma Baeza; Producer: Ser En Low, All Student Crew

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT CATEGORIES

Outstanding Achievement, Animated Effects in an Animated Production

Avatar Flight of Passage

VFX Supervisor: Thrain Shadbolt Sr.; Richard Baneham; Compositing Supervisor: Sam Cole; CG Supervisor: Pavani Rao Boddapati; Daniele Tosti

Cars 3

Development & Effects Artist: Amit Baadkar; Effects Lead: Greg Gladstone; Stephen Marshall; Tim Speltz; Effects Supervisor: Jon Reisch

Coco

Effects Artist: Shaun Galinak; Jason Johnston; Carl Kaphan; Effects Lead: Dave Hale; Keith Daniel Klohn

Despicable Me 3

Computer Graphics Supervisor: Bruno Chauffard; Frank Baradat; Lighting & Compositing Supervisor: Nicolas Brack; Effects Supervisor: Milo Riccarand

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Head of Effects: Christopher Hendryx; Effects Animator: Dan Lund; Mike Navarro; Hiroaki Narita; Steven Chitwood

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

“DreamWorks Trolls Holiday”

Character Animator: Kevan Shorey (Character: All Characters)

“DreamWorks Trolls Holiday”

Lead Animator: Ben Willis (Character: All Characters)

“DreamWorks Trolls Holiday”

Character Animator: Onur Yeldan (Character: All Characters)

“Trollhunters” / Episode: 205 – “Homecoming”

Character Animator: Bruno Chiou; Yi-Fan Cho (Character: Blinky, Dictatious, Aaarrrgghh!!); Lead Animator: Kevin Jong; Chun-Jung Chu (Character: Blinky, Dictatious, Aaarrrgghh!!)

“Tumble Leaf” / Episode: Rutabagels / Okra-Ball

Character Animator: Michael Granberry (Character: Maple, Fig, Stick and Okra); Joe Heinen (Character: Fig, Gourd, Coco, Maple, Pine, Zucchini, Okra, Grubs, Chicks and Beetle Bus); Rachel Larsen (Character: Coco, Pine, Maple, Fig, Stick and Okra); Hilary Lile (Character: Maple, Fig and Okra); Dan MacKenzie (Character: Pine, Fig, Gourd, Rutabaga, Beetles, Coco, Okra and Maple)

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in a Feature Production

Coco

Animator: John Chun Chiu Lee (Character: All characters)

Coco

Animator: Allison Rutland (Character: All characters)

The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales

Animator: Marco Nguyen (Character: all characters in scene); Directing Animator: Benjamin Renner (Character: all characters in scene); Supervising Animator: Patrick Imbert (Character: all characters in scene)

The Boss Baby

Animation Supervisor: Bryce McGovern (Character: various)

The Boss Baby

Animation Supervisor: Rani Naamani (Character: various)

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in a Live Action Production

“Game of Thrones” / S7 Ep.6 Beyond The Wall

Animation Supervisor: Paul Story; Animation Lead: Todd Labonte; Creatures Lead: Matthew Muntean; Senior Modeller: Cajun Hylton; Texture Artist: Georgy Arevshatov

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Animation Supervisor: Arslan Elver; Lead Animator: Liam Russell; Alvise Avati; Alessandro Cuicci

“Kong: Skull Island”

Animation Supervisor: Jance Rubinchik; Animation Lead: Adrian Millington; Animator: Alberto Martinez Arce; Kyle Winkelman

“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”

Senior Facial Modeller: Andrei Coval; Animation Supervisor: Paul Story; Eric Reynolds; Shader TD: Olivier Lesaint; Shader TD: Artur Vill

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

Animation Supervisor: Daniel Barrett; Sidney Kombo Kintombo; Emile Ghorayeb; Lead Motion Editor: Luisma Lavin Peredo; Lead Facial Modeller: Alessandro Bonora

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in a Video Game

“Cuphead”

Lead Animator: Hanna Abi-Hanna (Characters: The Devil, Grim Matchstick, Beppi The Clown, Werner Werman)

“Cuphead”

Lead Animator: Tina Nawrocki (Characters: Baroness Von Bon Bon, Hopus Pocus, Pirouletta, Giant, Tipsy Troupe, Lobster, Porkrind, Dragonfly, The Devil – DEATH)

“Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice”

Character Animator: Chris Goodall; Jitaik Lim; Kirill Spiridonov (Character: Senua)

“Horizon Zero Dawn”

Lead Animator: Richard Oud (Character: All mechanical creatures); Kevin Quaid (Character: All humanoids); Character Animator: Niek Neervens; Jonathan Colin (Character: All humanoids); Character Animator: Peer Lemmers (Character: All mechanical creatures)

“Uncharted: The Lost Legacy”

Lead Animator: Almundena Soria; Keith Paciello; Paul Augustus Davies (Character: All Characters);

Outstanding Achievement, Character Design in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

“Buddy Thunderstruck” / Episode: Buddy Double / Beaver Dam Fast Pizza

Character Designer: Ryan Wiesbrock; Becky van Cleve; Rob Ronning; Nikki Rice Malki; Felicia Bleu Rose (Character: Buddy Thunderstruck, Darnell, Moneybags, Big Tex, Jacko + all other characters)

“Danger & Eggs” / Episode: Tube of Pain / Broccoli

Character Design: Mike Owens (Character: Phillip)

“Samurai Jack” / Episode: XCVI

Character Design: Craig Kellman (Character: Various)

“Tangled: The Series” / Episode: Tangled Before Ever After

Co-Executive Producer: Shane Prigmore (Character: Rapunzel, Eugene, Maximus, Cassandra); Character Designer: Bobby Pontillas (Character: King Frederick, Queen Arianna, Landy Caine, Fidella); Character Designer: Taylor Krahenbuhl (Character: Pub Thugs); Character Designer: Mayumi Nose (Character: Pascal)

“Trollhunters” / Episode: Ep 201 – “Escape from the Darklands”

Character Designer: Jules Rigolle; Alfredo Torres (Character: Goblins, Dictatious, Enrique, Gum Gums, Gunmar, Queen Usurna, Nyarlagroth); Lead Texture Artist: Linda Chen (Character: Goblins, Dictatious, Enrique, Gum Gums, Gunmar, Queen Usurna, Nyarlagroth); Art Director: Rustam Hasanov (Character: Gunmar, Goblins and Gumm Gumms); Color Key Artist: Alfonso Blaas (Character: Enrique, Goblins, Queen Usurna, Nyarlagroth, Gumm Gumms)

Outstanding Achievement, Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

Coco

Character Art Director: Daniel Arriaga (Character: All characters); Additional Character Art Direction: Daniela Strijleva (Character: All characters); Character Design/Sculptor: Greg Dykstra (Character: All characters); Character Modeller: Alonso Martinez (Character: All characters); Character Designer: Zaruhi Galstyan (Character: All characters)

Despicable Me 3

Character Designer: Eric Guillon (Character: All, Balthazar Bratt, Dru, Gru, Minions, Valerie Da Vinci, Gru’s Mom, Vincenzo, Freedonians)

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Character Designer: Patrick Mate (Character: Multiple Characters)

The Boss Baby

Character Designer: Joe Moshier (Character: Various)

The Breadwinner

Character Design: Reza Riahi (Character: Story World Characters/Rough Design); Character Design: Louise Bagnall (Character: Story World Characters/Clean Character Design); Concept Artist/Character Texture Artist: Alice Dieudonné (Character: Story World Characters/Texture Design)

Outstanding Achievement, Directing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

“Disney Mickey Mouse” / Episode: The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

Director: Dave Wasson; Director: Eddie Trigueros; Director: Alonso Ramirez-Ramos

“Dragons: Race to the Edge” / Episode: Sandbusted

Director: T.J. Sullivan

“Tangled: The Series” / Episode: Tangled Before Ever After

Director: Tom Caulfield; Director: Stephen Sandoval

“The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror XXVIII”

Director: Timothy Bailey

“Trollhunters” / Episode: Ep 211 – “Unbecoming”

Director: Andrew Schmidt

Outstanding Achievement, Directing in an Animated Feature Production

“Coco”

Director: Lee Unkrich Pixar; Co-Director: Adrian Molina

“The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales”

Co-Director: Benjamin Renner; Co-Director: Patrick Imbert

“The Boss Baby”

Director: Tom McGrath

“The Breadwinner”

Director: Nora Twomey

“The LEGO Batman Movie”

Director: Chris McKay

Outstanding Achievement, Music in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

“Disney Mickey Mouse” / Episode: The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

Composer: Christopher Willis

“Home Adventures With Tip & Oh” / Episode: Ep 030A – “Chercophonie”

Composer: Alex Geringas

“Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures / Episode: Trouble on Tibalt

Composer: Michael Kramer

“The Powerpuff Girls” / Episode: Home, Sweet Homesick

Composer: Mike Reagan, Lyricist: Bob Boyle

“Tumble Leaf” / Episode: The Nature Of Friendship / The Ship Shop

Composer/Lyricist: Lisbeth Scott

Outstanding Achievement, Music in an Animated Feature Production

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Composer: Theodor Shapiro

Coco

Composer: Michael Giacchino; Composer/Lyricist: Kristin Anderson-Lopez; Composer/Lyricist: Robert Lopez; Composer: Germaine Franco; Lyricist: Adrian Molina

Loving Vincent

Composer: Clint Mansell

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Composer/Lyricist: Elyssa Samsel; Kate Anderson; Composer: Christophe Beck

The Breadwinner

Composer: Mychael Danna; Jeff Danna

Outstanding Achievement, Production Design in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

“Big Hero 6 The Series” / Episode: Baymax Returns

Production Design: Ben Plouffe; Mark Taihei; Chris Whittier; Sylvia Filcak; Amy Chen

“Disney Mickey Mouse” / Episode: The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

Production Design: Jenny Gase-Baker; Justin Martin

“June”

Production Design: Jasmin Lai; Théo Guignard; Arthur Chaumay; Tiffany Ford; Sylvia Liu

“Samurai Jack” / Episode: XCIII

Production Design: Scott Wills

“The Loud House” / Episode: “Tricked!”

Production Design: Amanda Rynda; Larry Murphy; Edgar Duncan; Hallie Wilson; Jared Morgan

Outstanding Achievement, Production Design in an Animated Feature Production

Coco

Production Design: Harley Jessup; Danielle Feinberg; Bryn Imagire; Nathaniel McLaughlin; Ernesto Nemesio; Tom Cardone; Arden Chan



Ferdinand

Production Design: Andrew Hickson; Mike Lee; Jason Sadler

LEAP!

Production Design: Florent Masurel; Pierre-Antoine Moelo; Julien Meillard; Jean-Jacques Cournoyer

Mary and The Witch’s Flower

Production Design: Tomotaka Kubo; Tomoya Imai; Satoko Nakamura

The Breadwinner

Production Design: Ciaran Duffy; Julien Regnard; Daby Zainab Faidhi

Outstanding Achievement, Storyboarding in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

“Disney Mickey Mouse” / Episode: Bee Inspired

Storyboard Artist: Eddie Trigueros

“Home for the Holidays” / Episode: Ep 900 – “Tip and Oh: Home for the Holidays”

Storyboard Artist: Ben Bury

“Niko and the Sword of Light” / Episode: From the Phantom Woods to the Mountains of Misery

Storyboard Artist: Kim Arndt; Alexandria Kwan

“Trollhunters” / Episode: 205 – “Hero with a Thousand Faces”

Storyboard Artist: David Woo

“Trollhunters” / Episode: 213 – “In the Hall of the Gumm-Gumm King”

Storyboard Artist: Hyunjoo Song

Outstanding Achievement, Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

Coco

Storyboard Artist: Dean Kelly

Coco

Storyboard Artist: Madeline Sharafian

The Boss Baby

Storyboard Artist: Glenn Harmon

The Breadwinner

Storyboard Artist: Julien Regnard

The Star

Storyboard Artist: Louie del Carmen

Outstanding Achievement, Voice Acting in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

“BoJack Horseman” / Episode: Time’s Arrow

Wendie Malick as Beatrice Horseman

“Bunsen Is a Beast”

Jeremy Rowley as Bunsen

“Disney Mickey Mouse” / Episode: The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

Chris Diamantopoulos as Mickey Mouse

“SpongeBob SquarePants”

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants

“The Amazing World of Gumball” / Episode: The Grades

Nicolas Cantu as Gumball

Outstanding Achievement, Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Nick Kroll as Professor Poopypants

Coco

Anthony Gonzalez as Miguel

The Breadwinner

Saara Chaudry as Parvana

The Breadwinner

Laara Sadiq as Fattema

The LEGO Batman Movie

Zach Galifianakis as Joker

Outstanding Achievement, Writing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

“Archer” / Episode: Archer Dreamland: Jane Doe

Writer: Adam Reed

“Disney Mickey Mouse” / Episode: Locked in Love

Writer: Darrick Bachman

“Milo Murphy’s Law” / Episode: The Island of the Lost Dakotas

Writer: Joshua Pruett

“Rick and Morty” / Episode: 307 – “The Ricklantis Mixup”

Writer: Ryan Ridley; Dan Guterman

“Trollhunters” / Episode: 201 – “Escape from the Darklands”

Writer: AC Bradley; Kevin Hageman; Dan Hageman; Aaron Waltke; Chad Quandt

Outstanding Achievement, Writing in an Animated Feature Production

Coco

Writer: Adrian Molina; Matthew Aldrich

Loving Vincent

Writer: Dorota Kobiela; Hugh Welchman; Jacek Dehnel

Mary and The Witch’s Flower

Writer: Riko Sakaguchi; Hiromasa Yonebayashi; David Freedman; Lynda Freedman

The Breadwinner

Writer: Anita Doron

Outstanding Achievement, Editorial in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

“Bob’s Burgers” / Episode: Bob, Actually

Mark Seymour; Chuck Smith; Eric Davidson

“BoJack Horseman” / Episode: Stupid Piece of Sh*t

Jose Martinez

“Dinotrux” / Episode: Ep 053 – “Superchargers”

William Rinaldi; Justin Baker

“Pickle and Peanut” / Episode: Bear-I-cade

John Royer

“Samurai Jack” / Episode: XCIII, XCIV, XCIX

Paul Douglas

Outstanding Achievement, Editorial in an Animated Feature Production

Coco

Steve Bloom; Lee Unkrich; Greg Snyder; Tim Fox

Ferdinand

Harry Hitner; Tim Nordquist

The Breadwinner

Darragh Byrne

The LEGO Batman Movie

David Burrows; Matt Villa; John Venzon

The Star

Pamela Ziegenhagen