Annie Award Nominations 2018
Production Categories
Best Animated Feature
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
DreamWorks Animation
Cars 3
Pixar Animation Studios
Despicable Me 3
Illumination
The Boss Baby
DreamWorks Animation
Best Animated Feature-Independent
In This Corner of the World
Taro Maki, GENCO, Inc. and Masao Maruyama, MAPPA Co., Ltd
Loving Vincent
BreakThru Films, Production Company Trademark Films, Co-Production Company
Napping Princess
Nippon TV
The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales
Folivari/Panique!/Studiocanal
The Breadwinner
Cartoon Saloon/Aircraft Pictures/Melusine Productions
Best Animated Special Production
Imaginary Friend Society “Feeling Sad”
Hornet
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Pig: The Dam Keeper Poems
Tonko House, Inc.
Revolting Rhymes
Magic Light Pictures
Tangled Before Ever After
Walt Disney Television Animation
Best Animated Short Subject
Dear Basketball
Glen Keane Productions, Kobe Studios, Believe Entertainment Group
Hedgehog’s Home
National Film Board of Canada, Bonobostudio
Negative Space
IKKI Films/Manuel Cam Studio
Scavengers
Titmouse, Inc./Adult Swim
Son of Jaguar
Google Spotlight Stories, Reel FX
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial
“Biscotti. Una storia buona”
Hornet
“June”
Broad Reach Pictures/Chromosphere/Lyft
“League of Legends ‘Legends Never Die’”
Passion Animation Studios
“Please the Cheese”
Psyop
“Sainsbury’s ‘The Greatest Gift’”
Passion Animation Studio
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children
“Mickey and the Roadster Racers” / Episode: Goofy Gas!
Walt Disney Television Animation
“Octonauts” / Episode: Operation Deep Freeze
Vampire Squid Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media company, in association with Brown Bag Films
“Peg + Cat, The Mariachi Problem” / Episode: 220B, The Mariachi Problem
The Fred Rogers Company/100 Chickens Productions
“The Stinky & Dirty Show” / Episode: HaHaHigher / The Waiting Game
Amazon Studios
“Through the Woods” / Episode: A Snowy Morning
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, The Fred Rogers Company, PIP Animation Services
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children
“Buddy Thunderstruck” / Episode: To Protect and Swerve / Robo Truck of the Future
Stoopid Buddy and American Greetings for Netflix
“Lost in Oz” / Episode: The Pearl of Pingaree
Amazon Studios
“Niko and the Sword of Light” / Episode: From the Cliffs of Catastrophe to the Pools of Destiny
Amazon Studios
“Tangled: The Series” / Episode: Queen for a Day
Walt Disney Television Animation
“We Bare Bears” / Episode: Panda’s Art
Cartoon Network Animation Studios
Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production
“Big Mouth” / Episode: Am I Gay?
Netflix
“BoJack Horseman” / Episode: Stupid Piece of Sh*t
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
“Rick and Morty” / Episode: 303 -“Pickle Rick”
Williams Street Productions
“Robot Chicken” / Episode: Freshly Baked: The Robot Chicken Santa Claus Pot Cookie Freakout Special: Special Edition
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
“Samurai Jack” / Episode: XCIII
Adult Swim
Best Student Film
Cradle
Devon Manney
Elsewhere
Junyi Xiao
Good Night, Everybuds!
Director: Benedikt Hummel, Sound Design & Mix: Lena Beck, Music: Andreas Pfeiffer, Producer: Stefan Michel
Once a hero
Xia Li
Poles Apart
Director: Paloma Baeza; Producer: Ser En Low, All Student Crew
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT CATEGORIES
Outstanding Achievement, Animated Effects in an Animated Production
Avatar Flight of Passage
VFX Supervisor: Thrain Shadbolt Sr.; Richard Baneham; Compositing Supervisor: Sam Cole; CG Supervisor: Pavani Rao Boddapati; Daniele Tosti
Cars 3
Development & Effects Artist: Amit Baadkar; Effects Lead: Greg Gladstone; Stephen Marshall; Tim Speltz; Effects Supervisor: Jon Reisch
Coco
Effects Artist: Shaun Galinak; Jason Johnston; Carl Kaphan; Effects Lead: Dave Hale; Keith Daniel Klohn
Despicable Me 3
Computer Graphics Supervisor: Bruno Chauffard; Frank Baradat; Lighting & Compositing Supervisor: Nicolas Brack; Effects Supervisor: Milo Riccarand
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
Head of Effects: Christopher Hendryx; Effects Animator: Dan Lund; Mike Navarro; Hiroaki Narita; Steven Chitwood
Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
“DreamWorks Trolls Holiday”
Character Animator: Kevan Shorey (Character: All Characters)
“DreamWorks Trolls Holiday”
Lead Animator: Ben Willis (Character: All Characters)
“DreamWorks Trolls Holiday”
Character Animator: Onur Yeldan (Character: All Characters)
“Trollhunters” / Episode: 205 – “Homecoming”
Character Animator: Bruno Chiou; Yi-Fan Cho (Character: Blinky, Dictatious, Aaarrrgghh!!); Lead Animator: Kevin Jong; Chun-Jung Chu (Character: Blinky, Dictatious, Aaarrrgghh!!)
“Tumble Leaf” / Episode: Rutabagels / Okra-Ball
Character Animator: Michael Granberry (Character: Maple, Fig, Stick and Okra); Joe Heinen (Character: Fig, Gourd, Coco, Maple, Pine, Zucchini, Okra, Grubs, Chicks and Beetle Bus); Rachel Larsen (Character: Coco, Pine, Maple, Fig, Stick and Okra); Hilary Lile (Character: Maple, Fig and Okra); Dan MacKenzie (Character: Pine, Fig, Gourd, Rutabaga, Beetles, Coco, Okra and Maple)
Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in a Feature Production
Coco
Animator: John Chun Chiu Lee (Character: All characters)
Coco
Animator: Allison Rutland (Character: All characters)
The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales
Animator: Marco Nguyen (Character: all characters in scene); Directing Animator: Benjamin Renner (Character: all characters in scene); Supervising Animator: Patrick Imbert (Character: all characters in scene)
The Boss Baby
Animation Supervisor: Bryce McGovern (Character: various)
The Boss Baby
Animation Supervisor: Rani Naamani (Character: various)
Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in a Live Action Production
“Game of Thrones” / S7 Ep.6 Beyond The Wall
Animation Supervisor: Paul Story; Animation Lead: Todd Labonte; Creatures Lead: Matthew Muntean; Senior Modeller: Cajun Hylton; Texture Artist: Georgy Arevshatov
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Animation Supervisor: Arslan Elver; Lead Animator: Liam Russell; Alvise Avati; Alessandro Cuicci
“Kong: Skull Island”
Animation Supervisor: Jance Rubinchik; Animation Lead: Adrian Millington; Animator: Alberto Martinez Arce; Kyle Winkelman
“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”
Senior Facial Modeller: Andrei Coval; Animation Supervisor: Paul Story; Eric Reynolds; Shader TD: Olivier Lesaint; Shader TD: Artur Vill
“War for the Planet of the Apes”
Animation Supervisor: Daniel Barrett; Sidney Kombo Kintombo; Emile Ghorayeb; Lead Motion Editor: Luisma Lavin Peredo; Lead Facial Modeller: Alessandro Bonora
Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in a Video Game
“Cuphead”
Lead Animator: Hanna Abi-Hanna (Characters: The Devil, Grim Matchstick, Beppi The Clown, Werner Werman)
“Cuphead”
Lead Animator: Tina Nawrocki (Characters: Baroness Von Bon Bon, Hopus Pocus, Pirouletta, Giant, Tipsy Troupe, Lobster, Porkrind, Dragonfly, The Devil – DEATH)
“Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice”
Character Animator: Chris Goodall; Jitaik Lim; Kirill Spiridonov (Character: Senua)
“Horizon Zero Dawn”
Lead Animator: Richard Oud (Character: All mechanical creatures); Kevin Quaid (Character: All humanoids); Character Animator: Niek Neervens; Jonathan Colin (Character: All humanoids); Character Animator: Peer Lemmers (Character: All mechanical creatures)
“Uncharted: The Lost Legacy”
Lead Animator: Almundena Soria; Keith Paciello; Paul Augustus Davies (Character: All Characters);
Outstanding Achievement, Character Design in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production
“Buddy Thunderstruck” / Episode: Buddy Double / Beaver Dam Fast Pizza
Character Designer: Ryan Wiesbrock; Becky van Cleve; Rob Ronning; Nikki Rice Malki; Felicia Bleu Rose (Character: Buddy Thunderstruck, Darnell, Moneybags, Big Tex, Jacko + all other characters)
“Danger & Eggs” / Episode: Tube of Pain / Broccoli
Character Design: Mike Owens (Character: Phillip)
“Samurai Jack” / Episode: XCVI
Character Design: Craig Kellman (Character: Various)
“Tangled: The Series” / Episode: Tangled Before Ever After
Co-Executive Producer: Shane Prigmore (Character: Rapunzel, Eugene, Maximus, Cassandra); Character Designer: Bobby Pontillas (Character: King Frederick, Queen Arianna, Landy Caine, Fidella); Character Designer: Taylor Krahenbuhl (Character: Pub Thugs); Character Designer: Mayumi Nose (Character: Pascal)
“Trollhunters” / Episode: Ep 201 – “Escape from the Darklands”
Character Designer: Jules Rigolle; Alfredo Torres (Character: Goblins, Dictatious, Enrique, Gum Gums, Gunmar, Queen Usurna, Nyarlagroth); Lead Texture Artist: Linda Chen (Character: Goblins, Dictatious, Enrique, Gum Gums, Gunmar, Queen Usurna, Nyarlagroth); Art Director: Rustam Hasanov (Character: Gunmar, Goblins and Gumm Gumms); Color Key Artist: Alfonso Blaas (Character: Enrique, Goblins, Queen Usurna, Nyarlagroth, Gumm Gumms)
Outstanding Achievement, Character Design in an Animated Feature Production
Coco
Character Art Director: Daniel Arriaga (Character: All characters); Additional Character Art Direction: Daniela Strijleva (Character: All characters); Character Design/Sculptor: Greg Dykstra (Character: All characters); Character Modeller: Alonso Martinez (Character: All characters); Character Designer: Zaruhi Galstyan (Character: All characters)
Despicable Me 3
Character Designer: Eric Guillon (Character: All, Balthazar Bratt, Dru, Gru, Minions, Valerie Da Vinci, Gru’s Mom, Vincenzo, Freedonians)
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Character Designer: Patrick Mate (Character: Multiple Characters)
The Boss Baby
Character Designer: Joe Moshier (Character: Various)
The Breadwinner
Character Design: Reza Riahi (Character: Story World Characters/Rough Design); Character Design: Louise Bagnall (Character: Story World Characters/Clean Character Design); Concept Artist/Character Texture Artist: Alice Dieudonné (Character: Story World Characters/Texture Design)
Outstanding Achievement, Directing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production
“Disney Mickey Mouse” / Episode: The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
Director: Dave Wasson; Director: Eddie Trigueros; Director: Alonso Ramirez-Ramos
“Dragons: Race to the Edge” / Episode: Sandbusted
Director: T.J. Sullivan
“Tangled: The Series” / Episode: Tangled Before Ever After
Director: Tom Caulfield; Director: Stephen Sandoval
“The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror XXVIII”
Director: Timothy Bailey
“Trollhunters” / Episode: Ep 211 – “Unbecoming”
Director: Andrew Schmidt
Outstanding Achievement, Directing in an Animated Feature Production
“Coco”
Director: Lee Unkrich Pixar; Co-Director: Adrian Molina
“The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales”
Co-Director: Benjamin Renner; Co-Director: Patrick Imbert
“The Boss Baby”
Director: Tom McGrath
“The Breadwinner”
Director: Nora Twomey
“The LEGO Batman Movie”
Director: Chris McKay
Outstanding Achievement, Music in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production
“Disney Mickey Mouse” / Episode: The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
Composer: Christopher Willis
“Home Adventures With Tip & Oh” / Episode: Ep 030A – “Chercophonie”
Composer: Alex Geringas
“Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures / Episode: Trouble on Tibalt
Composer: Michael Kramer
“The Powerpuff Girls” / Episode: Home, Sweet Homesick
Composer: Mike Reagan, Lyricist: Bob Boyle
“Tumble Leaf” / Episode: The Nature Of Friendship / The Ship Shop
Composer/Lyricist: Lisbeth Scott
Outstanding Achievement, Music in an Animated Feature Production
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Composer: Theodor Shapiro
Coco
Composer: Michael Giacchino; Composer/Lyricist: Kristin Anderson-Lopez; Composer/Lyricist: Robert Lopez; Composer: Germaine Franco; Lyricist: Adrian Molina
Loving Vincent
Composer: Clint Mansell
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
Composer/Lyricist: Elyssa Samsel; Kate Anderson; Composer: Christophe Beck
The Breadwinner
Composer: Mychael Danna; Jeff Danna
Outstanding Achievement, Production Design in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production
“Big Hero 6 The Series” / Episode: Baymax Returns
Production Design: Ben Plouffe; Mark Taihei; Chris Whittier; Sylvia Filcak; Amy Chen
“Disney Mickey Mouse” / Episode: The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
Production Design: Jenny Gase-Baker; Justin Martin
“June”
Production Design: Jasmin Lai; Théo Guignard; Arthur Chaumay; Tiffany Ford; Sylvia Liu
“Samurai Jack” / Episode: XCIII
Production Design: Scott Wills
“The Loud House” / Episode: “Tricked!”
Production Design: Amanda Rynda; Larry Murphy; Edgar Duncan; Hallie Wilson; Jared Morgan
Outstanding Achievement, Production Design in an Animated Feature Production
Coco
Production Design: Harley Jessup; Danielle Feinberg; Bryn Imagire; Nathaniel McLaughlin; Ernesto Nemesio; Tom Cardone; Arden Chan
Ferdinand
Production Design: Andrew Hickson; Mike Lee; Jason Sadler
LEAP!
Production Design: Florent Masurel; Pierre-Antoine Moelo; Julien Meillard; Jean-Jacques Cournoyer
Mary and The Witch’s Flower
Production Design: Tomotaka Kubo; Tomoya Imai; Satoko Nakamura
The Breadwinner
Production Design: Ciaran Duffy; Julien Regnard; Daby Zainab Faidhi
Outstanding Achievement, Storyboarding in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production
“Disney Mickey Mouse” / Episode: Bee Inspired
Storyboard Artist: Eddie Trigueros
“Home for the Holidays” / Episode: Ep 900 – “Tip and Oh: Home for the Holidays”
Storyboard Artist: Ben Bury
“Niko and the Sword of Light” / Episode: From the Phantom Woods to the Mountains of Misery
Storyboard Artist: Kim Arndt; Alexandria Kwan
“Trollhunters” / Episode: 205 – “Hero with a Thousand Faces”
Storyboard Artist: David Woo
“Trollhunters” / Episode: 213 – “In the Hall of the Gumm-Gumm King”
Storyboard Artist: Hyunjoo Song
Outstanding Achievement, Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production
Coco
Storyboard Artist: Dean Kelly
Coco
Storyboard Artist: Madeline Sharafian
The Boss Baby
Storyboard Artist: Glenn Harmon
The Breadwinner
Storyboard Artist: Julien Regnard
The Star
Storyboard Artist: Louie del Carmen
Outstanding Achievement, Voice Acting in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production
“BoJack Horseman” / Episode: Time’s Arrow
Wendie Malick as Beatrice Horseman
“Bunsen Is a Beast”
Jeremy Rowley as Bunsen
“Disney Mickey Mouse” / Episode: The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
Chris Diamantopoulos as Mickey Mouse
“SpongeBob SquarePants”
Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants
“The Amazing World of Gumball” / Episode: The Grades
Nicolas Cantu as Gumball
Outstanding Achievement, Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Nick Kroll as Professor Poopypants
Coco
Anthony Gonzalez as Miguel
The Breadwinner
Saara Chaudry as Parvana
The Breadwinner
Laara Sadiq as Fattema
The LEGO Batman Movie
Zach Galifianakis as Joker
Outstanding Achievement, Writing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production
“Archer” / Episode: Archer Dreamland: Jane Doe
Writer: Adam Reed
“Disney Mickey Mouse” / Episode: Locked in Love
Writer: Darrick Bachman
“Milo Murphy’s Law” / Episode: The Island of the Lost Dakotas
Writer: Joshua Pruett
“Rick and Morty” / Episode: 307 – “The Ricklantis Mixup”
Writer: Ryan Ridley; Dan Guterman
“Trollhunters” / Episode: 201 – “Escape from the Darklands”
Writer: AC Bradley; Kevin Hageman; Dan Hageman; Aaron Waltke; Chad Quandt
Outstanding Achievement, Writing in an Animated Feature Production
Coco
Writer: Adrian Molina; Matthew Aldrich
Loving Vincent
Writer: Dorota Kobiela; Hugh Welchman; Jacek Dehnel
Mary and The Witch’s Flower
Writer: Riko Sakaguchi; Hiromasa Yonebayashi; David Freedman; Lynda Freedman
The Breadwinner
Writer: Anita Doron
Outstanding Achievement, Editorial in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production
“Bob’s Burgers” / Episode: Bob, Actually
Mark Seymour; Chuck Smith; Eric Davidson
“BoJack Horseman” / Episode: Stupid Piece of Sh*t
Jose Martinez
“Dinotrux” / Episode: Ep 053 – “Superchargers”
William Rinaldi; Justin Baker
“Pickle and Peanut” / Episode: Bear-I-cade
John Royer
“Samurai Jack” / Episode: XCIII, XCIV, XCIX
Paul Douglas
Outstanding Achievement, Editorial in an Animated Feature Production
Coco
Steve Bloom; Lee Unkrich; Greg Snyder; Tim Fox
Ferdinand
Harry Hitner; Tim Nordquist
The Breadwinner
Darragh Byrne
The LEGO Batman Movie
David Burrows; Matt Villa; John Venzon
The Star
Pamela Ziegenhagen