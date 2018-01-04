Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Awards: 2018 Nominees

Animated Film

Cars 3Production Designers: William Cone, Jay ShusterCocoProduction Designer: Harley Jessup

Despicable Me 3

Art Director: Olivier Adam

The Lego Batman Movie

Production Designer: Grant Freckelton

Loving Vincent

Production Designer: Matthew Button

Production Design for Television

One-Hour Period of Fantasy Single-Camera Series

A Series of Unfortunate Events: “The Bad Beginning Part One,” “The Reptile Room: Part One,” “The Wilde Window: Part One”

Production Designer: Bo Welch

The Crown: “A Company of Men,” “Beryl,” “Dear Mrs. Kennedy”

Production Designer: Martin Childs

Game of Thrones: “Dragonstone,” “The Queen`s Justice,” “Eastwatch”

Production Designer: Deborah Riley

Mindhunter: “S1:E1,” “S1:E4,” “S1:E9”

Production Designer: Steve Arnold

Stranger Things: “Chapter Six: The Spy,” “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer,” “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

Production Designer: Chris Trujillo

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

American Gods: “The Bone Orchard,” “The Secret of Spoons,” “Head Full of Snow”

Production Designer: Patti Podesta

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Pilot, Offred,” “Birth Day,” “Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum”

Production Designer: Julie Berghoff

The Handmaid’s Tale: “The Bridge”

Production Designer: Andrew Stearn

Mr. Robot, “eps3.0_power-saver-mode.h,” “eps3.1_undo.gz,” “eps3.2_legacy.so”

Production Designer: Anastasia White

Twin Peaks: “Ep. 1: Part 1,” “Ep. 8: Part 8,” “Ep. 15: Part 15”

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

Television Movie or Limited Series

American Horror Story: Cult: “Election Night,” “Winter of Our Discontent”

Production Designer: Jeff Mossa

Big Little Lies: “Somebody`s Dead,” “Living the Dream,” “You Get What You Need”

Production Designer: John Paino

Black Mirror: “USS Callister”

Production Designer: Joel Collins

Fargo: “The Narrow Escape Problem,” “The Law of Inevitability,” “Who Rules the Land of Denial?”

Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams

Feud: Bette and Joan: “Pilot,” “And the Winner is…,” “You Mean All This Time We Could Have Been Friends?”

Production Designer: Judy Becker

Half Hour Single-Camera Series

Future Man: “Pandora’s Mailbox,” “Beyond The Truffledome,” “A Date With Destiny”

Production Designer: Jessica Kender

Glow: “Pilot,” “The Wrath of Kuntar,” “The Dusty Spur”

Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted

Master of None: “Le Nozze,” “Thanksgiving,” “Amarsi Un Po”

Production Designer: Amy Williams

Silicon Valley: “Hooli-Con,” “Server Error”

Production Designer: Richard Toyon

Veep: “Omaha”

Production Designer: Jim Gloster

Multi-Camera Series 9JKL “Pilot,” “Lovers Getaway,” “Set Visit”Production Designer: Stephan OlsonThe Big Bang Theory: “The Romance Recalibration,” “The Separation Agitation,” “The Explosion Implosion”Production Designer: John Schaffner 9JKL “Pilot,” “Lovers Getaway,” “Set Visit”Production Designer: Stephan OlsonThe Big Bang Theory: “The Romance Recalibration,” “The Separation Agitation,” “The Explosion Implosion”Production Designer: John Schaffner The Ranch: “My Best Friend,” “Last Dollar (Fly Away),” “Wrapped Up in You” Production Designer: John Schaffner Superior Donuts: “Pilot,” “Crime Time,” “Arthur`s Day Off” Production Designer: Stephan Olson Will & Grace: “Eleven Years Later,” “A Gay Olde Christmas” Production Designer: Glenda Rovello