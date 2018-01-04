Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Awards: 2018 Nominees
Murder on the Orient Express
Production Designer: Jim Clay
The Post
Production Designer: Rick Carter
The Shape of Water
Production Designer: Paul Denham Austerberry
Fantasy Film
Beauty and the Beast
Production Designer: Sarah Greenwood
Blade Runner 2049
Production Designer: Dennis Gassner
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs
War for the Planet of the Apes
Production Designer: James Chinlund
Wonder Woman
Production Designer: Aline Bonetto
Contemporary Film
Downsizing
Production Designer: Stefania Cella
Get Out
Production Designer: Rusty Smith
Lady Bird
Production Designer: Chris Jones
Logan
Production Designer: Francois Audouy
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Production Designer: Inbal Winberg
Production Designers: William Cone, Jay ShusterCocoProduction Designer: Harley Jessup
Despicable Me 3
Art Director: Olivier Adam
The Lego Batman Movie
Production Designer: Grant Freckelton
Loving Vincent
Production Designer: Matthew Button
Production Design for Television
One-Hour Period of Fantasy Single-Camera Series
A Series of Unfortunate Events: “The Bad Beginning Part One,” “The Reptile Room: Part One,” “The Wilde Window: Part One”
Production Designer: Bo Welch
The Crown: “A Company of Men,” “Beryl,” “Dear Mrs. Kennedy”
Production Designer: Martin Childs
Game of Thrones: “Dragonstone,” “The Queen`s Justice,” “Eastwatch”
Production Designer: Deborah Riley
Mindhunter: “S1:E1,” “S1:E4,” “S1:E9”
Production Designer: Steve Arnold
Stranger Things: “Chapter Six: The Spy,” “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer,” “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
Production Designer: Chris Trujillo
One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
American Gods: “The Bone Orchard,” “The Secret of Spoons,” “Head Full of Snow”
Production Designer: Patti Podesta
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Pilot, Offred,” “Birth Day,” “Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum”
Production Designer: Julie Berghoff
The Handmaid’s Tale: “The Bridge”
Production Designer: Andrew Stearn
Mr. Robot, “eps3.0_power-saver-mode.h,” “eps3.1_undo.gz,” “eps3.2_legacy.so”
Production Designer: Anastasia White
Twin Peaks: “Ep. 1: Part 1,” “Ep. 8: Part 8,” “Ep. 15: Part 15”
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
Television Movie or Limited Series
American Horror Story: Cult: “Election Night,” “Winter of Our Discontent”
Production Designer: Jeff Mossa
Big Little Lies: “Somebody`s Dead,” “Living the Dream,” “You Get What You Need”
Production Designer: John Paino
Black Mirror: “USS Callister”
Production Designer: Joel Collins
Fargo: “The Narrow Escape Problem,” “The Law of Inevitability,” “Who Rules the Land of Denial?”
Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams
Feud: Bette and Joan: “Pilot,” “And the Winner is…,” “You Mean All This Time We Could Have Been Friends?”
Production Designer: Judy Becker
Half Hour Single-Camera Series
Future Man: “Pandora’s Mailbox,” “Beyond The Truffledome,” “A Date With Destiny”
Production Designer: Jessica Kender
Glow: “Pilot,” “The Wrath of Kuntar,” “The Dusty Spur”
Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted
Master of None: “Le Nozze,” “Thanksgiving,” “Amarsi Un Po”
Production Designer: Amy Williams
Silicon Valley: “Hooli-Con,” “Server Error”
Production Designer: Richard Toyon
Veep: “Omaha”
Production Designer: Jim Gloster
The Ranch: “My Best Friend,” “Last Dollar (Fly Away),” “Wrapped Up in You”
Production Designer: John Schaffner
Superior Donuts: “Pilot,” “Crime Time,” “Arthur`s Day Off”
Production Designer: Stephan Olson
Will & Grace: “Eleven Years Later,” “A Gay Olde Christmas”
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
Katy Perry:”Bon Appétit”
Production Designer: Natalie Groce
Nike: “Equality”
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
Star Wars Battlefront II: “Rivalry / PS4”
Production Designer: Jason Edmonds
Variety or Competition/Awards or Event Special
Bill Nye Saves the World: “Earth Is A Hot Mess”
Production Designer: James Pearse Connelly
Golden Globe Awards: “74th Annual”
Production Designer: Brian Stonestreet
Portlandia: “Portland Secedes,” “Ants,” “Fred`s Cell Phone Company”
Production Designer: Schuyler Telleen
Saturday Night Live: “Aziz Ansari + Big Sean,” “Alec Baldwin + Ed Sheeran,” “Larry David + Miley Cyrus”
Production Designers: Keith Ian Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph DeTullio
Super Bowl Halftime Show: “Starring Lady Gaga”
Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers