Betty White to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at ICG Publicists Awards

Betty White To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At Annual ICG Publicists Awards

Betty White, legendary actress and producer, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 55th Annual International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists Awards Luncheon to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 2, 2018.

ICG national president Steven Poster, ASC, said, “Betty White is a joy and a national treasure. She brings a smile to the nation’s face and the ICG is honored to celebrate her inspiring accomplishments.”

Upon learning that she was to receive this award, Betty White said, “It is such an honor to be recognized for a lifetime of doing what you love. I do not ever take it for granted.”

Comedy icon Betty White is one of the funniest and busiest actresses in Hollywood, even at the age of 95. With a career that has spanned more than 70 years, the seven-time Emmy® Award winner has created unforgettable roles in television and film, authored eight books and won numerous awards, including those for her lifelong work for animal welfare. Most recently, she won a People’s Choice Award for “Favorite TV Icon,” was named “America’s Most Appealing Celebrity” by Reuters and has been added to the Guinness World Records under the title, “Longest TV Career for an Entertainer (Female).” She has starred in such shows as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Carol Burnett Show, The Golden Girls and more recently, Hot in Cleveland.