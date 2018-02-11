Blackmagic Design Conference & Expo Feb. 11th-13th, 2018

Blackmagic Design Conference & Expo – February 11-13, 2018

Black Magic Design partnered with Future Media Concepts to create this 3-day educational event taking place in Los Angeles at the Hilton Los Angeles / Universal City Hotel. This event offers Blackmagic Design users and professionals an opportunity of networking with industry experts and cutting-edge training, featuring over 35 individual sessions for users of all skill levels with Blackmagic Design’s family of products.

The program is designed for editors, DPs, visual effects artists, and colorists who want to take their skills to the next level. The schedule includes two full days of sessions for users with various skills and interests, and a warm-up day for users who are looking to get up to speed quickly on Resolve Studio and Fusion Studio basics. In addition to the training, the expo event will take place February 12th, and is open to anyone interested in Blackmagic Design solutions. The expo features industry-leading vendors, raffle giveaways, and networking opportunities where peers can exchange ideas and discuss challenges.

Registration is still open for this event, so please visit the conference website if you are interested.