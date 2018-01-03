On Body And Soul – Hungary’s Official Selection

Hungary’S Official Selection For The Academy Awards

Winner Of The Golden Bear At The Berlin Film Festival

Winner Of Best Actress At The European Film Awards

Coming To Netflix Friday, February 2, 2018

Director Ildiko Enyedi Will Be Available For Interviews In Los Angeles

On Tuesday, January 9Th

On Body and Soul will be shown in The “Awards Buzz” section of The Palm Springs International Film Festival January 5th, 8th And 10th.

For press interviews and to request access to the film, please email Chris Regan cregan@netflix.com

On Body and Soul tells the story of a man and woman who meet while working at an industrial day job and soon discover that they somehow share the same dream every night. Both strive to discover what such an occurrence means and ultimately, if they can achieve such an intimate experience together in broad daylight.

Written and directed by Ildiko Enyedi (My Twentieth Century; Simon, the Magician), the Hungarian language film premiered in February at the Berlin Film Festival, where it was awarded the Golden Bear for best film.