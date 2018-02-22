Christopher McDonald, Paul Scheer, and Melissa Leo Join Lily Tomlin As Presenters at MUAHS Guild Awards

IATSE Local 706 presents the Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards, on Feb. 24th, honoring excellence in make-up and hair styling in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater.

Hosted by comedienne Loni Love (The Real), the 2018 presenters include Christopher McDonald (Ballers, The Good Wife), Paul Scheer (The Disaster Artist, Veep), Melissa Leo (I’m Dying Up Here) and Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie), who will join the legendary actress, Tippi Hedren (The Ghost and The Whale, Cougar Town), as well as Carrie Ann Iniba (Dancing with the Stars), Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds, The Godfather lll) and Ernie Hudson (Grace and Frankie).

