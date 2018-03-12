Cinema Audio Society Announces New Board

At the recent 54th CAS Awards, President Mark Ulano announced the new members of the Board of Directors for the Cinema Audio Society. With a breadth and depth of experience in the field of sound, the board represents a cross section of experienced production and post-production sound professionals.

The re-elected incumbents included Vice-President Phillip W. Palmer, CAS and Secretary David J. Bondelevitch, CAS. For the production side, the re-elected Board members were comprised of Willie Burton, CAS and Glen Trew, CAS.

For post-production, incumbent Board Members who were re-elected included Tom Fleischman, CAS and Sherry Klein, CAS. They will be joined by newly elected Board Members, Marti Humphrey, CAS and Doc Kane, CAS.

For the production side, current members Peter Devlin CAS, Chris Newman CAS, Lee Orloff CAS, Lisa Pinero CAS, and Jeffrey Wexler, CAS will continue to serve out their terms, as well as Bob Bronow CAS, Karol Urban CAS, Steve Venezia CAS and Mathew Waters CAS.