Cinema Audio Society Now Accepting Applications For CAS Student Recognition Award

The Cinema Audio Society has opened applications for the Student Recognition Award. Originally presented at the 51st CAS Awards, this honor comes with a $2,500 cash award and is intended to encourage student interest in production or post-production sound mixing, and to recognize individual students with exceptional demonstrated passion in the field.

CAS President, Mark Ulano noted of this opportunity, “As we move into our 5th year of the Student Recognition Awards, we’re encouraged by the quantity and the quality of the students interested in a career in sound. The process of reviewing the applications is a truly rewarding experience. The committee members are inspired by the skill and acumen demonstrated by the students and we all look forward to ‘meeting’ this year’s applicants and finalists.”

Applicants will need a professor’s recommendation letter and the selection criteria will focus on the student’s short essays. Finalists will be asked to submit a 2-minute example of their work and an informal introductory video. The five finalists will then be invited to the 55th CAS Awards, on February 16, 2019 as guests of the CAS (travel expenses not included), where the Student Recognition Award recipient will be announced.

Eligibility is open to any student enrolled in a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree program at an accredited college or university, including any major. Many current CAS members majored in music, psychology, English, engineering and other fields other than film studies. However, the applicant should have a demonstrated interest and some experience in production and/or post-production sound mixing for film and television. Applications must be received by Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

You can find the complete application guidelines for applying, as well as any updates on the CAS website at: http://cinemaaudiosociety.org



Formed in 1964, the Cinema Audio Society is a philanthropic, non-profit organization which serves to educate and inform the general public and the motion picture & television industry, that effective sound is achieved by a creative, artistic and technical balance of diverse elements. CAS provides the industry with master craftspeole who specialize in the art of creative cinematic sound recording and they seek to advance the art and major contributions to the field by exchange of ideas, methods and information. Their philanthropy includes supporting causes dedicated to the sense of hearing.