Cinema Audio Society Taps Michael Kosta as Host for 54th CAS Awards

“Having seen Michael on The Daily Show I am definitely a fan,” said CAS Awards Committee Chairperson Bob Bronow. “I am very much looking forward to him bringing his quick wit and humor to our CAS Awards,”

Michael Kosta is a stand-up comedian who recently made his debut as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Kosta is no stranger to the world of talk shows. He was host and co-executive producer of The Comment Section for The Kardashian Network (formerly E!) and co-host on Fox Sports 1’s, Crowd Goes Wild. Kosta started out as an athlete; he is quick to point out that he was once-ranked number 864 in the world in professional tennis and earned over $11,000 on tour. Don’t laugh, that’s $11,000 more than you made as a pro athlete.

Kosta gained attention as a comedian when he broke out of the HBO Comedy and Arts Festival in Aspen. He quickly relocated to Los Angeles where he began his television career; he made regular appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno & Chelsea Lately before both those hosts drowned in their money and ended their shows. He also starred in his own comedy special, Comedy Central Presents: Michael Kosta. As a host, Michael acted as a know-it-all correspondent for E!’s spinoff of The Soup, entitled The Soup Investigates.Michael can also be seen on Comedy Central’s Snapchat series, Worst Birthday, which is based on his successful podcast. He also is the star and creator of the web series Sports. Kosta. Basement

About The CAS Awards:

The 54th CAS Awards will be held on February 24th at the OMNI Los Angeles Hotel at the California Plaza. Re-recording Mixer Anna Behlmer will receive the highest honor of the CAS the Career Achievement Award, Joe Wright the director of the Oscar© nominated Darkest Hour is set to receive the CAS Filmmaker Award, and the first Edward J. Greene Award will be presented to Tomlinson Holman CAS. Awards for Outstanding Sound Mixing in seven categories will be presented as well as Outstanding Product Awards for Production and Post-Production. The CAS Student Recognition Award will be given to one of five previously announced student finalists.

The CAS thanks our 54th Awards Sponsors:

Title Sponsor and Pre-Show Party Host — Dolby Laboratories

Platinum Sponsors

Fox Searchlight

NBC Universal Operations

Gold Sponsors

Technicolor

Warner Bros. Studio Facilities

Silver Sponsors

Formosa Group

Fox Studios Production Services

IATSE Local 700-Motion Picture Editors Guild

After Party Sponsor – Smart Post Sound

Contact: Dorothea Sargent 818.786.4744 or 310.779.6848 Dorothea.Sargent@gmail.com

For media credentials: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfXzmQwdwdn5TWpYNLkIr5Weh80DYgawZWpgb3hDnAUsEXDCw/viewform

To pitch presenters or gift bag inclusion contact: Dorothea.Sargent@gmail.com 818.786.4744

For CAS Awards Sponsorships, Tables, and Advertising contact: IngleDodd Media CASAwards@IngleDodd.com 310.207.4410