Commissioner Zemsky Congratulates 12 New York-Based Productions Nominated For 2018 Golden Globe Awards
12 New York State-based Productions Earn 29 Nominations
Empire State Development, President, CEO and Commissioner Howard Zemsky, today congratulated 12 New York-based productions that earned 29 nominations for the 2018 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The productions generated more than $398 million in spending and created approximately 17,397 new jobs across the state. All nominated productions participated in the New York State Film Tax Credit Program.
“The New York Film Tax Credit Program has produced a record-breaking economic impact this year, investing heavily in our economy and expanding the opportunity for high-quality, middle-class jobs across the state,” said ESD President, CEO & Commissioner Howard Zemsky. “I congratulate this year’s Golden Globe nominees and I invite productions to come and take advantage of all that New York has to offer.
The New York State Film Tax Credit Program, launched in 2004, has incentivized billions of dollars in economic investment in the Empire State and continues to be the principle factor cited by productions when deciding to film and produce in New York. The 12 productions earning nominations generated more than an estimated $398 million in spending in the state and approximately 17,397 new hires.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Post
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Greatest Showman
Ladybird**
I, Tonya**
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Tom Hanks, The Post
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya **
Saoirse Ronan, Ladybird**
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Hugh Jackman, Greatest Showman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Allison Janney, I Tonya**
Laurie Metcalf, Ladybird**
Mary J Blige, Mudbound**
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project**
Best Director – Motion Picture
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Ladybird**
The Post
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
John Williams, The Post
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
This is Me, Greatest Showman
Mighty River, Mudbound**
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Master of None”
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Sinner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Michelle Pfeiffer, Wizard of Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
For more information on filming in New York State or the Film Production and Post Production Tax Credit Programs, please visit www.NYSFilm.com.