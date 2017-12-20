Commissioner Zemsky Congratulates 12 New York-Based Productions Nominated For 2018 Golden Globe Awards

12 New York State-based Productions Earn 29 Nominations

Empire State Development, President, CEO and Commissioner Howard Zemsky, today congratulated 12 New York-based productions that earned 29 nominations for the 2018 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The productions generated more than $398 million in spending and created approximately 17,397 new jobs across the state. All nominated productions participated in the New York State Film Tax Credit Program.

“The New York Film Tax Credit Program has produced a record-breaking economic impact this year, investing heavily in our economy and expanding the opportunity for high-quality, middle-class jobs across the state,” said ESD President, CEO & Commissioner Howard Zemsky. “I congratulate this year’s Golden Globe nominees and I invite productions to come and take advantage of all that New York has to offer.

The New York State Film Tax Credit Program, launched in 2004, has incentivized billions of dollars in economic investment in the Empire State and continues to be the principle factor cited by productions when deciding to film and produce in New York. The 12 productions earning nominations generated more than an estimated $398 million in spending in the state and approximately 17,397 new hires.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Post

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Greatest Showman

Ladybird**

I, Tonya**

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Tom Hanks, The Post

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya **

Saoirse Ronan, Ladybird**

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Hugh Jackman, Greatest Showman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Allison Janney, I Tonya**

Laurie Metcalf, Ladybird**

Mary J Blige, Mudbound**

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project**

Best Director – Motion Picture

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Ladybird**

The Post

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

John Williams, The Post

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

This is Me, Greatest Showman

Mighty River, Mudbound**

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Master of None”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Sinner

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Michelle Pfeiffer, Wizard of Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

**Participated in the New York State Post-Production Credit program.