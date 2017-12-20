Dan Hammond Named Vice President and General Manager of Panavision Hollywood WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (December 19, 2017) – Panavision has named Dan Hammond, a longtime creative solutions technologist in the industry, as vice president and general manager of Panavision Hollywood. Hammond will be responsible for overseeing daily operations at the facility, and working with the Hollywood team to leverage the exceptional camera systems, optics, service and support that Panavision customers have come to expect.

Hammond is a Panavision veteran, who worked at the company between 1989 and 2008 in various departments, including training, technical marketing, and sales. Most recently he was at Production Resource Group (PRG), expanding his technical services skills. Hammond is active with industry organizations, and is an associate member of the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC), as well as a member of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (ATAS) and Association of Independent Commercial Producers (AICP).

“Dan has a broad range of strengths in developing technology solutions, and extensive experience providing production studios, cinematographers and directors with the products and services they need on a global level,” said Michael George, Panavision’s chief operating officer, to whom Hammond directly reports. “We are excited to have him back with the team at Panavision.”

Hammond added, “Service, innovation and growth are always the top priority at Panavision. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with filmmakers to provide creative solutions, and further expanding Panavision Hollywood’s offerings to the production community.”