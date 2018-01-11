2018 DGA Awards Nominations For TV, Commercial & Documentary
The Directors Guild has announced the TV, Commercial and Documentary nominees for its 70th annual DGA Awards.
Michael Apted will receive the DGA Honorary Life Member Award, and Dwight Williams and Jim Tanker are set for the guild’s Service Awards.
The 70th annual show will take place on February 3 at the Beverly Hilton, hosted by Judd Apatow.
TELEVISION
DRAMATIC SERIES
THE DUFFER BROTHERS
Stranger Things, “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
(Netflix)
The Duffer Brothers’ Directorial Team:
• Unit Production Manager: Timothy Lonsdale
• First Assistant Director: Richard Denault
• Second Assistant Director: John R. Bonaccorse
• Second Second Assistant Directors: David Champion, Robert S. Hoffman
• Additional Second Assistant Directors: Clayton Thompson, Tyler Smith
REED MORANO
The Handmaid’s Tale, “Offred”
(Hulu)
Ms. Morano’s Directorial Team:
• Unit Production Manager: Joe Boccia
This is Ms. Morano’s first DGA Award nomination.
JEREMY PODESWA
Game of Thrones, “The Dragon and the Wolf”
(HBO)
This is Mr. Podeswa’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in the Movies for Television and Mini-Series category in 2010 for The Pacific, “Home.”
MATT SHAKMAN
Game of Thrones, “The Spoils of War”
(HBO)
ALAN TAYLOR
Game of Thrones, “Beyond the Wall”
(HBO)
Mr. Taylor’s Directorial Team:
• First Assistant Director: Toby Ford
COMEDY SERIES
AZIZ ANSARI
Master of None, “The Thief”
(Netflix)
Mr. Ansari’s Directorial Team:
• Unit Production Managers: Gwen Bialic, Igor Srubshchik
• First Assistant Director: Christo Morse
• Second Assistant Director: Ellen Parnett
This is Mr. Ansari’s first DGA Award nomination.
MIKE JUDGE
Silicon Valley, “Server Error”
(HBO)
Mr. Judge’s Directorial Team:
• Unit Production Manager: Tyler Romary
• First Assistant Director: Nick Mastandrea
• Second Assistant Director: Heather Wagner Wang
• Second Second Assistant Director: Chris Riddle
• Additional Second Assistant Director: Gordon Freeman
MELINA MATSOUKAS
Master of None, “Thanksgiving”
(Netflix)
Ms. Matsoukas’s Directorial Team:
• Unit Production Managers: Gwen Bialic, Igor Srubshchik
• First Assistant Director: Christo Morse
• Second Assistant Director: Ellen Parnett
• Second Second Assistant Director: Dustin Bewley
• Location Manager: Julie Sage
This is Ms. Matsoukas’s first DGA Award nomination.
BETH MCCARTHY MILLER
Veep, “Chicklet”
(HBO)
Ms. McCarthy Miller’s Directorial Team:
• Unit Production Manager: David Hyman
• First Assistant Director: Dale Stern
• Second Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg
• Second Second Assistant Director: Yarden Levo
• Additional Second Assistant Director: Chalis Romero
This is Ms. McCarthy-Miller’s twelfth DGA Award nomination. She won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series in 2013 for the 30 Rock episode “Hogcock!/Last Lunch.” She was also nominated that year, together with Rob Ashford, in the Movies for Television and Mini-Series category for The Sound of Music Live! She was previously nominated in the Comedy Series category for 30 Rock episodes “Live from Studio 6H” in 2012, “Live Show” in 2010, “The Reunion Episode #304” in 2008 and “Somebody to Love” in 2007. She won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Musical Variety twice, in 2001 for America: A Tribute to Heroes (co-directed with Joel Gallen) and in 2000 for the “Val Kilmer and U2” episode of Saturday Night Live. She was also twice nominated in that category for Saturday Night Live episodes “Christopher Walken and The Foo Fighters” in 2003 and the 25th Anniversary episode in 1999. She was also nominated in 2015 in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials category for Adele Live in New York City.
AMY SHERMAN PALLADINO
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
(Amazon)
Ms. Sherman Palladino’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Frank Covino, Dhana Rivera Gilbert
First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini
Second Assistant Director: Soren Miltich
Second Second Assistant Director: Kyle Burstein
Location Manager: Michael Buonanno
This is Ms. Sherman Palladino’s first DGA Award nomination.
MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI SERIES
SCOTT FRANK
Godless
(Netflix)
Mr. Frank’s Directorial Team:
• Unit Production Managers: Alton Walpole, Michael Malone
• First Assistant Directors: Aldric La’auli Porter, Eric Henriquez
• Second Assistant Directors: Eric Glasser, Kevin O’Neil
• Second Second Assistant Directors: Jai James, C.J. Neels, Ronan O’Connor
• Additional Second Assistant Directors: Kathryn Olguin, Jessica Richey, Joe Bufalino
BARRY LEVINSON
The Wizard of Lies
(HBO)
Mr. Levinson’s Directorial Team:
• Unit Production Managers: Amy Herman, Joseph E. Iberti
• First Assistant Director: Michele Ziegler
• Second Assistant Director: Xanthus Valan
• Second Second Assistant Director: Jakub Porembski
• Location Manager: Andrew D. Cooke
This is Mr. Levinson’s sixth DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this same category in 2010 for You Don’t Know Jack. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film in 1988 for Rain Man, and was previously nominated in that category in 1990 for Avalon and in 1991 for Bugsy. He was also nominated in the Dramatic Series category in 1993 for his Homicide: Life on the Street episode “Gone for Goode.”
KYRA SEDGWICK
Story of a Girl
(Lifetime)
This is Ms. Sedgwick’s first DGA Award nomination.
JEAN MARC VALLÉE
Big Little Lies
(HBO)
Mr. Vallée’s Directorial Team:
• Unit Production Managers: Barbara A. Hall, G.D. Fienberg
• First Assistant Director: David Ticotin
• Second Assistant Director: Christine Danahy
• Second Second Assistant Director: Bob Riley
• Additional Second Assistant Directors: Bryan Landrine, Rob Burgess, Allison Rushton, Mallory Squeo
GEORGE C. WOLFE
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
(HBO)
Mr. Wolfe’s Directorial Team:
• Unit Production Managers: Kathryn Dean, Patricia Doherty Hess
• First Assistant Director: Chris Surgent
• Second Assistant Director: Takahide Kawakami
• Second Second Assistant Director: Kevin Breen
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING
ANDRE ALLEN
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, “#2061”
(TBS)
Mr. Allen’s Directorial Team:
• Associate Directors: Jeremy Hardwick, Pat King
• Stage Manager: Laura Mack
PAUL G. CASEY
Real Time with Bill Maher, “#1527”
(HBO)
Mr. Casey’s Directorial Team:
• Associate Director: Stacy Talbot
• Stage Managers: Patrick Whitney, Brian Anderson
This is Mr. Casey’s fourth DGA Award nomination. He previously was nominated in this category in 2016, 2015 and 2014 for Real Time with Bill Maher, “Show #1437,” “Show #1334” and “Show #1226.”
JIM HOSKINSON
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Joe Biden/Elton John”
(CBS)
Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:
• Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger
• Stage Manager: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib, Susan Schroer
This is Mr. Hoskinson’s fifth DGA Award nomination. He previously was nominated in this category in 2016 for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode #0179” and in 2015, 2013 and 2007 for The Colbert Report episodes “11040, “ “10004” and “3052.”
DON ROY KING
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Jimmy Fallon”
(NBC)
Mr. King’s Directorial Team:
• Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Bob Caminiti
• Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly
This is Mr. King’s twelfth DGA Award nomination. He previously won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in this category for Saturday Night Live, “Host: Dave Chappelle” in 2016, and for Saturday Night Live, “Host: Justin Timberlake” in 2013. Mr. King also won the DGA Award for Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special in 2015. He was previously nominated for Saturday Night Live episodes in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014, and in 2015 in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming category for the Saturday Night Live episode, “Host: Tracy Morgan/Musical Guest: Demi Lovato.”
PAUL PENNOLINO
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “French Elections”
(HBO)
Mr. Pennolino’s Directorial Team:
• Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson
• Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Susan Schroer
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS
STAN LATHAN
Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin
(Netflix)
Mr. Lathan’s Directorial Team:
• Associate Director: Sara Niimi
• Stage Manager: Rob Sellers
This is Mr. Lathan’s first DGA Award nomination.
LINDA MENDOZA
Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize Honoring David Letterman
(PBS)
Ms. Mendoza’s Directorial Team:
• Associate Directors: Dora Mendoza, Kelly Hernacki
• Stage Managers: Arthur Lewis, Mark McKenna, Lou Moore
PAUL PENNOLINO
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner
(TBS)
Mr. Pennolino’s Directorial Team:
• Associate Directors: Jeremy Hardwick, Mike Walker, Libby Minarek, Jonathan Harris
• Stage Managers: Laura Mack, April Smith, Kenyon Noble
AMY SCHUMER
Amy Schumer: The Leather Special
(Netflix)
This is Ms. Schumer’s second DGA Award nomination. She was previously nominated in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming category in 2015 for Inside Amy Schumer, “12 Angry Men” with Director Ryan McFaul
GLENN WEISS
The 89th Annual Academy Awards
(ABC)
Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:
• Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Eve Adair, Susan Kopensky, Lori Margules, Robin Mishkin Abrams, Michael Polito
• Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Rita Cossette, Dave Cove, John Esposito, Valdez Flagg, Chris Hines, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Arthur Lewis, Roxanne Lozano, Ron Paul, Tammy Raab, Jason Seligman, Jackie Stathis, Cheryl Teetzel Moore, Debbie Williams, Ari Woog.
REALITY PROGRAMS
HISHAM ABED
Encore!, “Pilot”
(ABC)
JOHN GONZALEZ
Live PD, “Episode 50”
(A&E)
Mr. Gonzalez’s Directorial Team:
• Associate Director: Janine Devito
• Stage Manager: Jeff Buda
This is Mr. Gonzalez’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2016 for Live PD.
BRIAN SMITH
MasterChef, “Vegas Deluxe & Oyster Shucks”
(FOX)
Mr. Smith’s Directorial Team:
• Associate Director: Anna Moulaison
• Stage Managers: Drew Lewandowski, Brady Hess
This is Mr. Smith’s fifth DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category for MasterChef in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 – and in 2016 for S.T.R.O.N.G.
ADAM VETRI
Dare to Live, “Chainsmokers”
(MTV)
Mr. Vetri’s Directorial Team:
• Associate Director: Ian Blankenship
This is Mr. Vetri’s third DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2014, and won in 2015, for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge.
KENT WEED
Spartan: The Ultimate Team Challenge, “Season Premiere”
(NBC)
Mr. Weed’s Directorial Team:
• Associate Director: Ben Simms
• Stage Manager: Dave Massey
This is Mr. Weed’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2008 for I Survived a Japanese Game Show.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
NIKI CARO
Anne with an E, “Your Will Shall Decide Your Destiny”
(Netflix)
This is Ms. Caro’s first DGA Award nomination.
BENJAMIN LEHMANN
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
(HBO)
Mr. Lehmann’s Directorial Team:
• Associate Directors: Yori Tondrowski, Frank Campagna
• Stage Managers: Anne Marie Dentici Gammon, Shawn Havens, Theresa Anderson
• Location Managers: Steven Carbajal, Jillian Stricker
This is Mr. Lehmann’s first DGA Award nomination.
LILY MARIYE
Just Add Magic, “Just Add Meddling”
(Amazon)
Ms. Mariye’s Directorial Team:
• Unit Production Manager: Pixie Wespiser
• First Assistant Director: Gregory Guzik
• Second Assistant Director: Darrell Woodard
• Second Second Assistant Director: Tara Nicole Tjahjadi
This is Ms. Mariye’s first DGA Award nomination.
ALISON McDONALD
An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life
(Amazon)
Ms. McDonald’s Directorial Team:
• Unit Production Manager: Richard G. King
• First Assistant Director: Otto Penzato
• Second Assistant Director: David Berke
• Second Second Assistant Director: Yarden Levo
This is Ms. McDonald’s first DGA Award nomination.
MATTHEW O’NEILL AND THALIA SODI
15: A Quinceañera Story: Zoey
(HBO)
This is Mr. O’Neill’s first DGA Award nomination.
This is Ms. Sodi’s first DGA Award nomination.
COMMERCIALS
MARTIN de THURAH
(Epoch Films)
Festival, StubHub – Goodby Silverstein
• First Assistant Director: Charles Conner
Machines, StubHub – Goodby Silverstein
• First Assistant Director: Charles Conner
Mad World, WealthSimple – WealthSimple In House
• First Assistant Director: Jey Wada
• Second Assistant Director: Curtis Smith
This is Mr. de Thurah’s second DGA Award nomination. He previously won in this category in 2013 for The Man Who Couldn’t Slow Down (Hennessy VS) and Human Race (Acura MDX 2014).
ALMA HAR’EL
(Epoch Films)
Love Without Bias, P&G – Wieden + Kennedy
• First Assistant Director: George Miles Johnstone
This is Ms. Har’el’s first DGA Award nomination.
HOFFMAN/METOYER
(MJZ)
Anthem, KitchenAid – DigitasLBi
• Second Assistant Director: Frankie Pagnotta
• Second Second Assistant Director: Matt Ross
Go Further, Ford – GTB
• First Assistant Director: David Webb
• Second Assistant Director: David Marnell
• Second Second Assistant Director: Jeff Tavani
This is the first DGA nomination for Mr. Will Hoffman and Mr. Julius Metoyer.
MILES JAY
(SMUGGLER)
Alive, Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones – Grey
• First Assistant Director: Gareth Moses
Calling JohnMalkovich.com, Squarespace – John X Hannes
Who is JohnMalkovich.com?, Squarespace – John X Hannes
This is Mr. Jay’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2015 for It Can Wait (ESPN).
ISAIAH SERET
(Biscuit Filmworks)
Growing Up, Samsung Galaxy – Wieden + Kennedy Portland
• First Assistant Director: Howell Caldwell
• Second Assistant Director: Ben Randolph
• Second Second Assistant Director: Shauna Frontera
I Love You, Samsung Great – Wieden + Kennedy Portland
• First Assistant Director: Brian Stevens
• Second Assistant Director: Steve Bagnara
Never Too Composed, Kohler – DDB Chicago
• First Assistant Director: Eric Topp
• Second Assistant Director: Rob Nia
This is Mr. Seret’s first DGA Award nomination.
DOCUMENTARY
KEN BURNS & LYNN NOVICK
The Vietnam War
(PBS)
This is Mr. Burns’ and Ms. Novick’s second DGA Award nomination. They were previously nominated in this category in 2007 for The War.
BRYAN FOGEL
Icarus
(Netflix)
This is Mr. Fogel’s first DGA Award nomination.
MATTHEW HEINEMAN
City of Ghosts
(Amazon Studios)
This is Mr. Heineman’s second DGA Award nomination. He won in this category in 2015 for Cartel Land
STEVE JAMES
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
(PBS)
This is Mr. James’s fourth DGA Award nomination. He won in this category in 1994 for Hoop Dreams, and was also nominated in this category in 2008 and 2011 for At The Death House Door and Frontline: The Interrupters.
ERROL MORRIS
Wormwood
(Netflix)
Mr. Morris’s Directorial Team:
• Unit Production Manager: Caroline Baron
• Assistant Unit Production Manager: Sean Fogel
• Stage Managers: Kamen Velkovsky, Keith Marlin
• Location Manager: David Velasco