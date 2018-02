DGA Winners 2018

FIRST TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR

Jordan Peele, Get Out

(Universal Pictures)

Peele’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Marcei A. Brown, Rick A. Osako (Fairhope Unit)

First Assistant Director: Gerard DiNardi

Second Assistant Directors: Ram Paul Silbey, Marc Newland (Fairhope Unit), Jack McKenna (New York Unit)

Second Second Assistant Director: Maggie Ballard

Location Manager: Kurt Enger (New York Unit)

FEATURE FILM

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

(Fox Searchlight Pictures)

del Toro’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: J. Miles Dale

Production Manager: Dennis Chapman

First Assistant Director: Pierre Henry

Second Assistant Director: Tyler Delben

DOCUMENTARY

MATTHEW HEINEMAN

City of Ghosts

(Amazon Studios)

DRAMA SERIES

REED MORANO

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Offred”

(Hulu)

Ms. Morano’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Joe Boccia

COMEDY SERIES

BETH McCARTHYMILLER

Veep, “Chicklet”

(HBO)

Ms. McCarthyMiller’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Hyman

First Assistant Director: Dale Stern

Second Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg

Second Second Assistant Director: Yarden Levo

Additional Second Assistant Director: Chalis Romero

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINISERIES

JEANMARC VALLÉE

Big Little Lies

(HBO)

Mr. Vallée’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Barbara A. Hall, G.D. Fienberg

First Assistant Director: David Ticotin

Second Assistant Director: Christine Danahy

Second Second Assistant Director: Bob Riley

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Bryan Landrine, Rob Burgess, Allison Rushton, Mallory Squeo

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

GLENN WEISS

The 89th Annual Academy Awards

(ABC)

Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Eve Adair, Susan Kopensky, Lori Margules, Robin Mishkin Abrams, Michael Polito

Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Rita Cossette, Dave Cove, John Esposito, Valdez Flagg, Chris Hines, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Arthur Lewis, Roxanne Lozano, Ron Paul, Tammy Raab, Jason Seligman, Jackie Stathis, Cheryl TeetzelMoore, Debbie Williams, Ari Woog

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Jimmy Fallon”

(NBC)

Mr. King’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Bob Caminiti

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly

REALITY PROGRAMS

BRIAN SMITH

MasterChef, “Vegas Deluxe & Oyster Shucks”

(FOX)

Mr. Smith’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Anna Moulaison

Stage Managers: Drew Lewandowski, Brady Hess

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

NIKI CARO

Anne with an E, “Your Will Shall Decide Your Destiny”

(Netflix)

COMMERCIALS

MARTIN de THURAH

(Epoch Films)

Festival, StubHub – Goodby Silverstein

First Assistant Director: Charles Conner

Machines, StubHub – Goodby Silverstein

First Assistant Director: Charles Conner

Mad World, WealthSimple – WealthSimple In House

First Assistant Director: Jey Wada

Second Assistant Director: Curtis Smith