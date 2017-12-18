Ex Libris, Chasing Coral, and Strong Island advance in Academy’s Record-Breaking Documentary Field from 170 down to 15 semifinalists

Academy Awards race for Best Documentary Feature has been narrowed down from a record-breaking 170 eligible films to a shortlist of 15.

Competing directors include two who have won Honorary Oscars in recent years: Faces Places co-director Varda, who received the award in November, and Ex Libris – The New York Public Library director Frederick Wiseman, a legendary nonfiction filmmaker who won an Honorary Oscar in 2016, has never been nominated for a competitive one.

Strong Island, Yance Ford’s examination of the murder of his brother, continued its strong showing after being nominated for nearly every early doc award, while LA 92, one of more than half a dozen docs about the 1992 Los Angeles riots and a film that has already won an Emmy, advanced as well, as did One of Us, Rachel Grady and Heidi Ewing’s examination of a handful of Hassidic Jews who tried to leave their insular community in Brooklyn.

The Oscars shortlist:

Abacus: Small Enough To Jail, Mitten Media, Motto Pictures, Kartemquin Educational Films and WGBH/FRONTLINE hasing Coral,

Chasing Coral, Exposure Labs in partnership with The Ocean Agency & View Into the Blue in association with Argent Pictures & The Kendeda Fund

City of Ghosts, Our Time Projects and Jigsaw Productions

Ex Libris – The New York Public Library, Ex Libris Films

Faces Places, Ciné Tamaris

Human Flow, Participant Media and AC Films

Icarus, Netflix Documentary in association with Impact Partners, Diamond Docs, Chicago

Media Project and Alex Productions

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, Paramount Pictures and Participant Media

Jane, National Geographic Studios in association with Public Road Productions

LA 92Lightbox

Last Men in Aleppo, Larm Film

Long Strange Trip, Double E Pictures, AOMA Sunshine Films and Sikelia

One of Us, Loki Films

Strong Island, Yanceville Films and Louverture Films

Unrest, Shella Films and Little by Little Films.

The five nominees will be announced with the rest of the Oscars nominations on Jan. 23rd.