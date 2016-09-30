2016 Fall Movie Preview

Kickboxer: Vengeance

In Theaters and Available on VOD and Digital HD: September 2, 2016

Director: John Stockwell

Writer: Dimitri Logothetis, Jim McGrath

Cast: David Bautista, Gina Carano, Cain Velasquez, Fabricio Werdum, Sara Malakul Lane, Alain Moussi, Georges St-Pierre, Jean-Claude Van Damme

Synopsis: Jean-Claude Van Damme returns for a new chapter in the adrenaline charged Kickboxer legacy. Kurt Sloane (Alain Moussi) has always been there for his brother, Eric (Darren Shahlavi), who’s known in the martial arts world as a modern-day warrior. But when the ruthless and undefeated fighter Tong Po (David Bautista) brutally ends Eric’s life in a no-holds-barred match in Thailand, Kurt devotes himself to training with a master (Van Damme) in a quest for redemption… and revenge. Featuring MMA champions Georges St-Pierre, Gina Carano, Cain Velasquez and Fabricio Werdum, Kickboxer: Vengeance delivers a one-two punch of jaw dropping fights and death defying stunts.

Genre: Action

Kicks In Theaters: September 9, 2016 Director: Justin Tipping Writer: Justin Tipping, Josh Beirne-Golden Cast: Christopher Jordan Wallace, Jahking Guillory, Mahershala Ali, Kofi Siriboe Synopsis: In director Justin Tipping’s feature debut KICKS, nothing is as simple as it seems. 15-year-old Brandon longs for a pair of the freshest sneakers that money can buy; assuming that merely having them on his feet will help him escape the reality of being poor, neglected by the opposite sex and picked on by everyone — even his best friends. Working hard to get them, he soon finds that the titular shoes have instead made him a target after they are promptly snatched by local hood, Flaco. Seemingly the embodiment of menace, Flaco harbors complexities of his own that will be revealed when Brandon goes on a mission to retrieve his stolen sneakers with his two best friends in tow. Genre: Drama Distributor: Focus World

London Road

In Theaters: September 9, 2016

Director: Rufus Norris

Writer: Alecky Blythe

Music by: Adam Cork

Lyrics by: Alecky Blythe, Adam Cork

Cast: Tom Hardy, Olivia Colman, Anita Dobson. The film also features the play’s original cast members, Clare Burt, Rosalie Craig, James Doherty, Kate Fleetwood, Hal Fowler, Linzi Hateley, Nick Holder, Claire Moore, Michael Shaeffer, Nicola Sloane, Paul Thornley, Howard Ward, Duncan Wisbey.

Synopsis: London Road documents true events that occurred in 2006, when the town of Ipswich was shattered by the discovery of the bodies of five women. The residents of London Road had struggled for years with frequent soliciting and curb-crawling on their street. When a local resident was charged, and then convicted, of the murders, the community grappled with what it meant to be at the epicenter of this tragedy. Using their own words set to an innovative musical score, London Road tells a moving story of ordinary people coming together during the darkest of experiences. The stage production ‘London Road’ was an immediate hit and earned five-star reviews when it premiered at the National Theatre in 2011. It returned to the stage in 2012 for a sold-out run.

Genre: Musical

Distributor: BBC Worldwide North America

The Eagle Huntress

In Theaters: September 9, 2016

Director: Otto Bell

Cast: Nurgaiv Aisholpan, Rys Nurgaiv, Kuksyegen Almagul, Boshai Dalaikhan, Bosaga Rys

Genre: Documentary

Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics

Miss Stevens

In Theaters: September 16, 2016

Director: Julia Hart

Writer: Julia Hart, Jordan Horowitz

Cast: Lily Rabe, Timotheé Chalamet, Lili Reinhart, Anthony Quintal, Rob Huebel, Oscar Nuñez

Synopsis: Stuck at a crossroads in her personal life, it falls on Miss Stevens to chaperone three of her students — Billy, Margot and Sam — on a weekend trip to a drama competition. Exploring the ﬁne line between being a grown up and being a kid, Miss Stevens is about students becoming teachers and teachers coming to realize that the messiness of youth never really goes away.

Genre: Drama

Distributor: The Orchard

Goat

In Theaters: September 23, 2016

Director: Andrew Neel

Writer: David Gordon Green, Mike Roberts, Andrew Neel

Cast: Ben Schnetzer, Nick Jonas, Gus Halper, Danny Flaherty, Virginia Gardner, Jake Picking

Synopsis: Reeling from a terrifying assault over the summer, 19-year-old Brad Land (Ben Schnetzer) starts college determined to get his life back to normal. His brother, Brett (Nick Jonas), is already established on campus and with a fraternity that allures Brad with its promise of protection, popularity, and life-long friendships. Brad is desperate to belong but as he sets out to join the fraternity his brother exhibits reservations, a sentiment that threatens to divide them. As the pledging ritual moves into hell week, a rite that promises to usher these unproven boys into manhood, the stakes violently increase with a series of torturous and humiliating events. What occurs in the name of ‘brotherhood’ tests both boys and their relationship in brutal ways.

Genre: Drama

Distributor: Paramount Pictures

I.T.

In Theaters and Available on VOD: September 23, 2016

Director: John Moore

Writer: Dan Kay, William Wisher

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, James Frecheville, Anna Friel, Stefanie Scott, Austin Swift

Synopsis: Mike Regan (Pierce Brosnan) is a successful, self-made man who has it all: a gorgeous wife, a beautiful teenage daughter and a sleek, state-of-the-art “smart home.” But he soon finds himself in a deadly, high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse when his I.T. consultant, Ed (James Frecheville), starts using his skills to stalk Mike’s daughter and endanger his family, his business,and his life. In a world where there is no privacy, and personal secrets can go viral by the click of a mouse, Mike needs to rely on his old connections to defeat a new kind of nemesis.

Genre: Thriller

Distributor: RLJ Entertainment

Clowntown

In Theaters: September 30, 2016

Director: Tom Nagel

Writer: Jeff Miller

Cast: Brian Nagel, Lauren Elise, Andrew Staton, Katie Keene, Jeff Denton

Synopsis: A group of friends get stranded in a seemingly abandoned town and find themselves stalked by a gang of violent psychopaths dressed as clowns.

Genre: Horror

Distributor: ITN Distribution

Blue Jay

In Theaters: October 7, 2016

Director: Alex Lehmann

Writer: Alex Lehmann

Cast: Mark Duplass, Sarah Paulson

Synopsis: Meeting by chance when they return to their tiny California hometown, two former high-school sweethearts (Mark Duplass and Sarah Paulson) reflect on their shared past through the lens of their differently dissatisfied presents, in this tender, wise and affecting chamber drama from first-time feature director Alex Lehmann.

Genre: Drama

Distributor: The Orchard, Netflix

The Late Bloomer

In Theaters: October 7, 2016

Director: Kevin Pollak

Writer: Joe Nussbaum, Mark Torgove, Paul A. Kaplan, Kyle Cooper, Austyn Jeffs, Story by Joe Nussbaum and Gary Rosen, from the book Man Made: A Memoir by Ken Baker

Cast: Johnny Simmons, Maria Bello, Brittany Snow, Jane Lynch, J.K. Simmons, Kumail Nanjiani, Beck Bennett, Paul Wesley

Synopsis: Dr. Pete Newmans (Johnny Simmons) is a successful sex therapist whose practice is devoted to helping people re-channel their sexual impulses. When his doctors discover a pituitary tumor that has delayed his onset of puberty for 15 years, Pete undergoes what would normally be years of puberty in a matter of weeks. Mood swings, voice changes, acne and, of course, near uncontrollable erections greet Pete as he tries to navigate life as both a horny 15 year-old kid and a 30 year-old desperate to be a complete man and get the girl of his dreams. Based on the book “Man Made: A Memoir” by Ken Baker.

Genre: Comedy

The Greasy Strangler

In Theaters: October 7, 2016

Director: Jim Hosking

Writer: Jim Hosking, Toby Harvard

Cast: Michael St. Michaels, Sky Elobar, Elizabeth De Razzo, Gil Gex, Jesse Keen, Joe David Walters

Synopsis: This Los Angeles–set tale follows Big Ronnie, a man who runs a disco walking tour along with his browbeaten son, Brayden. When a sexy, alluring woman named Janet comes to take the tour, it begins a competition between father and son for her attentions. It also brings about the appearance of an oily, slimy, inhuman maniac who stalks the streets at night and strangles the innocent — soon dubbed “the Greasy Strangler.”

Genre: Comedy

Distributor: FilmRise

Tower

In Theaters: October 12, 2016

Director: Keith Maitland

Synopsis: On August 1st, 1966, a sniper rode the elevator to the top floor of the University of Texas Tower and opened fire, holding the campus hostage for 96 minutes. When the gunshots were finally silenced, the toll included 16 dead, three dozen wounded, and a shaken nation left trying to understand. Combining archival footage with rotoscopic animation in a dynamic, never-before-seen way, Tower reveals the action-packed untold stories of the witnesses, heroes and survivors of America’s first mass school shooting, when the worst in one man brought out the best in so many others.

Genre: Animated, Documentary

Distributor: Kino Lorber

Christine

In Theaters: October 14, 2016

Director: Antonio Campos

Writer: Craig Shilowich

Cast: Rebecca Hall, Michael C. Hall, Tracy Letts, Maria Dizzia, J. Smith-Cameron, John Cullum

Synopsis: Christine is an ambitious news reporter in 1974 Sarasota, Florida. Relentlessly motivated to succeed, she’s also the smartest person at the news station. But being a driven woman in the 1970’s comes with its own challenges — especially when competition for a promotion, unrequited love for a coworker, and a tumultuous home life lead to a dissolution of self. Christine thus finds herself having to answer the basic questions she usually reserves for her subjects: “Where am I? Who am I? Why am I here?” As relevant now as it was then, the story is based on true events.

Genre: Drama, Biography

Distributor: The Orchard

Little Sister

In Theaters: October 14, 2016

Director: Zach Clark

Writer: Zach Clark

Cast: Addison Timlin, Ally Sheedy, Keith Poulson, Peter Hedges, Kristin Slaysman

Synopsis: October, 2008. Young nun Colleen is avoiding all contact from her family, until an email from her mother announces, “Your brother is home.” On returning to her childhood home in Asheville, NC, she finds her old room exactly how she left it: painted black and covered in goth/metal posters. Her parents are happy enough to see her, but unease and awkwardness abounds. Her brother is living as a recluse in the guesthouse since returning home from the Iraq war. During Colleen’s visit, tensions rise and fall with a little help from Halloween, pot cupcakes, and GWAR. From the director of White Reindeer, Little Sister is a sad comedy about family – a schmaltz-free, pathos-drenched, feel good movie for the little goth girl inside us all.

Genre: Drama

Distributor: Forager Films

Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang

In Theaters: October 14, 2016

Director: Kevin Macdonald

Synopsis: Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald had unfettered access to world-renowned artist Cai Guo-Qiang for his latest documentary feature, Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang . Creating ambitious signature pieces on the largest imaginable scales, Cai’s electrifying work, frequently using gunpowder, often transcends physical permanence while burning its philosophies into the audience’s minds forever. With the documentary’s ambitious namesake – a 1,650 foot ladder of fire climbing into the skies above his hometown – the film captures Cai’s work, which unites Eastern philosophy and Chinese tradition with contemporary social issues. Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang had its world premiere as Opening Night of the World Documentary Competition at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.

Genre: Documentary

Distributor: Netflix

Jacqueline (Argentine)

In Theaters: October 18, 2016

Director: Bernardo Britto

Writer: Bernardo Britto

Cast: Camille Rutherford, Wyatt Cenac, James Benson

Synopsis: A filmmaker (Wyatt Cenac) receives a series of panicked emails and phone calls from a young French woman — Jacqueline Dumont (Camille Rutherford). She implores him to travel to Argentina to document her self-imposed political exile after she supposedly leaks highly confidential government secrets detailing a planned assassination. Jacqueline expects a severe fallout and wants the filmmaker there recording everything in case anything happens to her. But as soon as the filmmaker and his two interns arrive at Jacqueline’s Argentine safe haven — a remote holistic center — they begin to think she might just be more interested in singing Britney Spears songs and hanging out with her new friend than helping the filmmakers unearth a huge government conspiracy. Nevertheless, they soldier on, desperately hoping they will somehow end up with some semblance of a worthwhile film. And maybe — just maybe — find a kernel of truth in Jacqueline’s paranoid ramblings.

Genre: Comedy

Distributor: FilmBuff

Asperger’s Are Us

In Theaters: October 21, 2016

Director: Alex Lehmann

Synopsis: For the members of the comedy troupe “Asperger’s Are Us,” it’s easier to associate with a faceless audience than with their own families. No matter who the crowd, best friends Noah, New Michael, Jack and Ethan have one simple mantra: “We would much rather the audience appreciate us as comedians than people who have overcome adversity.”

Genre: Documentary

Distributor: Duplass Brothers, Netflix

In A Valley of Violence

In Theaters: October 21, 2016

Director: Ti West

Writer: Ti West

Cast: Ethan Hawke, John Travolta, James Ransone, Taissa Farmiga, Karen Gillan

Synopsis: A mysterious drifter named Paul (Ethan Hawke) and his dog make their way towards Mexico through the barren desert of the old west. In an attempt to shorten their journey, they cut through the center of a large valley — landing themselves in the forgotten town of Denton, a place now dubbed by locals as a “valley of violence.” The once-popular mining town is nearly abandoned and controlled by a brash group of misfits — chief among them Gilly (James Ransone), the troublemaking son of the town’s Marshal (John Travolta).

Genre: Action

Distributor: Focus World

The Handmaiden

In Theaters: October 21, 2016 Director: Park Chan-wook Writer: Seo-Kyung Chung , Chan-wook Park , based on the novel by Sarah Waters Cast: Min-hee Kim, KimTae-ri, Jung-woo Ha, Jin-woong Jo, Hae-suk Kim, So-ri Moon Synopsis: The Handmaiden is a ravishing new crime drama inspired by Welsh author Sarah Waters’ lesbian romance novel Fingersmith. Having transposed the story to 1930s-era colonial Korea and Japan, Park presents a gripping and sensual tale of two women – a young Japanese Lady living on a secluded Korean estate, and a Korean woman who is hired to serve as her new handmaiden but is secretly plotting with a conman to defraud her of a large inheritance. Genre: Drama Distributor: CJ Entertainment

The Windmill

In Theaters: October 28, 2016

Director: Nick Jongerius

Writer: Nick Jongerius, Chris W. Mitchell, Suzy Quid

Cast: Charlotte Beaumont, Patrick Baladi, Tanroh Ishida

Synopsis: A group of unsuspecting tourists awaken a mysterious evil while on a trip through the Dutch countryside.

Genre: Horror

Dog Eat Dog

In Theaters: November 4, 2016

Director: Paul Schrader

Writer: Matthew Wilde r

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Willem Dafoe, and Christopher Matthew Cook

Synopsis: Legendary filmmaker Paul Schrader directs this “sordid and engaging crime drama” ( The Hollywood Reporter ) starring Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage and Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe . Ex-cons Troy (Cage), Mad Dog (Dafoe) and Diesel (Christopher Matthew Cook) are hired by an eccentric mob boss to kidnap a baby for a large ransom. When the abduction goes awry, the trio find themselves on the run from the mob and the cops. Vowing to stay out of prison at all costs, getting away with the crime is literally a matter of life and death.

Genre: Action / Thriller

Distributor: RLJ Entertainment

Kill Ratio

In Theaters: November 4, 2016

Director: Paul Tanter

Writer: Steven Palmer Peterson

Cast: Tom Hopper, Amy Huberman, Lacy Moore

Synopsis: An attack on the new President of a fledgling Eastern European democracy pits an American covert operative against the country’s ruthless military leader determined to seize control of the government.

Genre: Action

Distributor: XLrator Media

My Dead Boyfriend

In Theaters: November 4, 2016

Director: Anthony Edwards

Writer: Billy Morrissette

Cast: Heather Graham, Kate Moenning, Griffin Dunne, Scott Michael Foster, John Corbett, Gina Gershon

Synopsis: Mary’s life has been defined by a string of temp jobs and a half-hearted attempt to become a writer, but all that changes when she comes home to find her boyfriend dead in front of the TV set. During her misadventures in trying to get rid of his ashes, including accidentally becoming the bassist in a rock band, bonding with the dog he left behind and awkward encounters with numerous ex-lovers, Mary discovers that there was much more to her couch potato boyfriend than she ever thought imaginable.

Genre: Comedy

Rainbow Time In Theaters: November 4, 2016 Director: Linas Phillips Writer: Linas Phillips Cast: Melanie Lynskey, Linas Phillips, Timm Sharp, Jay Duplass, Tobin Bell, Lauren Weedman, Artemis Pebdani, Reagan Yates, Austin Fryberger Synopsis: Todd grew up under the strange shadow of his older mentally challenged brother Shonzi. As kids, Shonzi forced Todd to make action movies. As adults he pressures him to share love life details, even showing Shonzi a sex tape he made with an old girlfriend to help him cope when family tragedy hits. When their dad suffers a heart attack, Shonzi (now 40, and still a virgin) moves in with Todd and his new girlfriend Lindsay. Shonzi wants desperately to be included in their relationship like old times. When Shonzi’s begging become threats to reveal secrets from their past, Todd must find the courage to be honest with Lindsay, even if it means the end of their relationship. Genre: Drama, Comedy Distributor: The Orchard, Netflix

Elle

In Theaters: September 2, 2016

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Writer: David Birke, novel by Philippe Djian

Cast: Isabelle Huppert, Laurent Lafitte, Anne Consigny, Charles Berling, Virgine Aefira, Judith Magre, Chrisitan Berkel, Jonas Bloquet, Alice Isaaz, Vimala

Synopsis: Michèle seems indestructible. Head of a leading video game company, she brings the same ruthless attitude to her love life as to business. Being attacked in her home by an unknown assailant changes Michèle’s life forever. When she resolutely tracks the man down, they are both drawn into a curious and thrilling game—a game that may, at any moment, spiral out of control.

Genre: Drama

Distributor: Sony Picture Classics

Arrival

In Theaters: November 11, 2016

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Writer: Eric Heisserer, short story “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang

Cast: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker,

Synopsis: A linguist is recruited by the military to assist in translating alien communications.

Genre: Sci-Fi

Distributor: Paramount Pictures

The Similars (aka Los Parecidos)

Available on VOD and iTunes: November 15, 2016

Director: Isaac Ezban

Writer: Isaac Ezban

Cast: Gustavo Sánchez Parra, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Fernando Becerril, Humberto Busto

Synopsis: On the rainy night of October 2, 1968, eight people waiting in a remote bus station for a bus heading to Mexico City start experiencing a strange phenomenon. Threatened by paranoia and fear, the strangers show the best and worst of themselves as they try to unravel the mysterious condition that is invading each of them like a virus.

Genre: Sci-Fi

Spirit Game: Pride of a Nation

In Theaters: November 18, 2016

Director: Peter Spirer & Peter Baxter

Synopsis: The documentary follows The Iroquois Nationals Lacrosse Team on the road as they compete in the 2015 World Box Lacrosse Championships. For the first time ever, the Championship Games were held on an Indian Reservation, in Onondaga in upstate New York, the Capitol of the Iroquois Confederacy.

Genre: Documentary

Distributor: XLrator Media

Allied In Theaters: November 23, 2016 Director: Robert Zemeckis Writer: Steven Knight Cast: Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard, Lizzy Caplan, Matthew Goode, Jared Harris Synopsis: In 1942, an intelligence officer in North Africa encounters a female French Resistance fighter on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. When they reunite in London, their relationship is tested by the pressures of war. Genre : Drama Distributor: Paramount Pictures

Always Shine

In Theaters: December 2, 2016

Director: Sophia Takal

Writer: Lawrence Michael Levine

Cast: Mackenzie Davis, Caitlin FitzGerald, Lawrence Michael Levine, Alexander Koch, Jane Adams

Synopsis: Two women, both actresses with differing degrees of success, travel north from Los Angeles to Big Sur for a weekend vacation in Always Shine, Sophia Takal’s twisty psychological drama. Both see the trip as an opportunity to reconnect after years of competition and jealousy has driven a wedge between them, but upon arrival to their isolated, forest retreat, the pair discovers that their once intimate friendship has deteriorated into forced conversations, betrayals both real and imagined, petty jealousies, and deep-seated resentment. As the women allow their feelings to fester, each begins to lose their bearings not only on the true nature of their relationship, but on their own identities. Mackenzie Davis and Caitlin FitzGerald give brave and raw performances as Beth and Anna, two women whose ideas of success are dictated as much by external cultural criterion as their own sense of self-worth. Beautifully photographed and assuredly directed by Takal, Always Shine wraps itself in an evocative shroud of dread and paranoia that lingers long after the final frame.

Genre: Drama

Distributor: Oscilloscope

The Eyes of My Mother In Theaters: December 2, 2016 Director: Nicolas Pesce Writer: Nicolas Pesce Cast: Kika Magalhaes, Will Brill, Clara Wong, Flora Diaz, Joey Curtis-Green Synopsis: Francisca has been unfazed by death from an early age—her mother, formerly a surgeon in Portugal, imbued her with a thorough understanding of the human anatomy. When tragedy shatters her family’s idyllic life in the countryside, her deep trauma gradually awakens some unique curiosities. As she grows up, her desire to connect with the world around her takes a distinctly dark form. Genre : Horror, Drama Distributor: Magnet Releasing

Siren

In Theaters: December 2, 2016

Director: Gregg Bishop

Writer: Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski, b ased on a short by David Bruckner

Cast: Chase Williamson, Justin Welborn, Michael Aaron Milligan, Hayes Mercure, Randy McDowell, Hannah Fierman

Synopsis: Siren is a horror-thriller about Jonah, an apprehensive groom-to-be whose bachelor party turns into a nightmare when he frees a seemingly innocent victimized girl locked up in a supernatural sex club. Her ruthless handler and proprietor of the sex club will stop at nothing to re-capture his prize. Jonah struggles to rescue the girl only to discover it is he who needs to be rescued as he comes to the realization that she is a dangerous fabled predator who has chosen him as her prize.

Genre : Horror, Thriller

Distributor: Chiller Films

Things to Come

In Theaters: December 2, 2016

Director: Mia Hansen-Løve

Writer: Mia Hansen-Løve

Cast: Isabelle Huppert, Jim McGrath, André Marcon, Edith Scob

Synopsis: Led by the incomparable Isabelle Huppert, this is Hansen-Løve’s first time working with a star of Huppert’s stature and gifts, and together they have created a rich, hopeful movie about a woman facing emotional difficulties by embracing the sweet idea of a better future. Philosophy teachers Nathalie (Huppert) and Heinz (André Marcon) have been married for many years and have two grown-up children. Nathalie devotes her time to the textbooks she publishes as a sideline, to former students who have become friends and, above all, to her mother (Edith Scob), a very possessive woman. One day, Heinz tells Nathalie that he has fallen in love with another woman and is moving in with her. At the same time, Nathalie is confronted with her mother’s death. It’s the start of a whole new life. Nathalie is alone and summer is just beginning. What will it be like?

Genre: Drama

Distributor: Sundance Selects

The Salesman

In Theaters: December 9 , 2016 Director: Asghar Farhadi Writer: Asghar Farhadi , play by Arthur Miller Cast: Shahab Hosseini, Taraneh Alidoosti Synopsis: After their old flat becomes damaged, Emad (Shahab Hosseini) and Rana (Taraneh Alidoosti) are forced to move into a new apartment. Soon after, a violent incident linked to the previous tenant of their new home sends shockwaves throughout their lives. The Salesman premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, where Farhadi won the Best Screenplay prize and Hosseini was awarded the Best Actor prize, screened as a Special Presentation at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival, and is Iran’s official Oscar entry for Best Foreign Language Film. Genre: Drama Distributor: Amazon Studios, Cohen Media Group

Neruda

In Theaters: December 16 , 2016 Director: Pablo Larraín Writer: Guillermo Calderón Cast: Luis Gnecco, GaelGarcíaBernal, AlfredoCastro Synopsis: In 1948, the Cold War has reached Chile, and famed leftist writer-politician Pablo Neruda (Luis Gnecco) finds himself impeached and forced into hiding, hunted by wiry and hungry Police Prefect Oscar Peluchonneau (Gael García Bernal). An intimate and dangerous game of cat-and-mouse, Neruda premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight program at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and also screened at the 2016 Telluride, Toronto and New York festivals. Genre: Drama Distributor: 20th Century Fox, Wild Bunch, The Orchard

Julieta

In Theaters: December 21, 2016

Director: Pedro Almodovar

Writer: Pedro Almodóvar , short stories by Alice Munro

Cast: Adriana Ugarte, Rossy de Palma, Emma Suarez, Daniel Grao, Inma Cuesta, Dario Grandinetti, Michelle Jenner, Pilar Castro, Nathalie Poza, Susi Sanchez, Joaquin Notario, Priscilla Delgado Synopsis:Julieta lives in Madrid with her daughter Antía. They both suffer in silence over the loss of Xoan, Antía’s father and Julieta’s husband. But at times grief doesn’t bring people closer, it drives them apart.

Genre: Drama

Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics

Fences

In Theaters: December 25, 2016

Director: Denzel Washington

Writer: August Wilson, based on the play by August Wilson

Cast: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Mykelti Williamson

Synopsis: An African-American father struggles with race relations in the United States while trying to raise his family in the 1950s and coming to terms with the events of his life.

Genre : Drama

Distributor: Paramount Pictures

Gold

In Theaters: December 25, 2016

Director: Stephen Gaghan

Writer: Patrick Massett , John Zinman

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Édgar Ramírez, Bryce Dallas Howard, Joshua Harto, Timothy Simons, Michael Landes

Synopsis: An unlikely pair venture to the Indonesian jungle in search of gold.

Genre: Thriller

Distributor: TWC-Dimension

Toni Erdmann

In Theaters: December 25, 2016

Director: Maren Ade

Writer: Maren Ade

Cast: Peter Simonischek, Sandra Huller, Michael Wittenborn, Thomas Loibl, Thrystan Putter, Hadewych Minis, Lucy Russel, Ingrid Bisu, Vlad Ivanov, Victoria Cocias

Synopsis: Winfried doesn’t see much of his working daughter Ines. The suddenly student-less music teacher decides to surprise her with a visit after the death of his old dog. It’s an awkward move because serious career woman Ines is working on an important project as a corporate strategist in Bucharest. The geographical change doesn’t help the two to see more eye to eye. Practical joker Winfried loves to annoy his daughter with corny pranks. What’s worse are his little jabs at her routine lifestyle of long meetings, hotel bars and performance reports. Father and daughter reach an impasse, and Winfried agrees to return home to Germany.

Enter flashy Toni Erdmann: Winfried’s smooth-talking alter ego. Disguised in a tacky suit, weird wig and even weirder fake teeth, Toni barges into Ines’ professional life, claiming to be her CEO’s life coach. As Toni, Winfried is bolder and doesn’t hold back, but Ines meets the challenge. The harder they push, the closer they become. In all the madness, Ines begins to understand that her eccentric father might deserve some place in her life after all.

Genre: Comedy, Drama