Focus Features is Honored To Present What the World Needs Now – Won’t You Be My Neighbor

In select theaters on June 8, 2018.

View the official trailer here.

From Academy Award winning filmmaker, Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom), Won’t You Be My Neighbor? takes an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers.

A portrait of a gifted educator, a generous spirit and decidedly classy man, whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion, empathy and limitless imagination.