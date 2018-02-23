Frankie J. Grande to Host Red Carpet Live Stream at MUAHS Awards, Feb 24th

Watch The Make-Up Artists And Hair Stylists Guild Awards Live-Stream From The Red Carpet With Host Frankie J. Grande on Sat. Feb. 24th at 5pm PST here:

Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) Awards Red Carpet will be live-streamed from LA Live's Novo Theater on Saturday, February 24th at 5:00 pm PT /8:00 pm ET. Hosted by TV personality, actor and singer, Frankie J. Grande, the Live Stream is co-produced by IngleDodd Media, Honeysweet Creative, and American Cinematheque. "The MUAHS Awards is the only award show dedicated solely to the make-up artists and hair stylists in the entertainment industry. Some of the greatest make-up artists and hair stylists in the world will be attending and part of this exciting Live Stream. We are looking forward to spotlighting their extraordinary work and sharing the news with audiences around the world," said MUAHS President Sue Cabral-Ebert.

Oscar nominee Gary Oldman will be presented with the Distinguished Artisan Award, while Emmy-winning Hair Stylist Mary Guerrero and Oscar-winning Make-Up Artist Greg Cannom will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards.