Fujifilm Announces Ultra-Compact Cinema Lenses for X Mount Digital Cameras

High Performance Lightweight Cinema Lenses for the X Series Line of Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Digital Cameras

Fujifilm is providing cinematographers with two new lenses this summer! Hitting the market in June 2018, the manufacturer will debut the Fujinon MKX 18-55mm T2.9 and the MKX 50-135mm T2.9, the latest additions to the X Series line of interchangeable lenses.

These lenses will offer a lightweight and compact design with the same optical performance and operability as larger lenses.

The MKX 18-55mm T2.9 and MKX 50-135mm T2.9 will cover 18-135mm (the most frequently used length in video production), and achieve a constant T2.9 aperture across the entire zoom range while ensuring a shallow depth of field.

These latest additions to the Fujifilm family have an optical and mechanical design aimed at suppressing focus shifts and reducing lens breathing when zooming occurs, ensuring a continuous sharp output. They were designed to utilize the short flanage focal distance of X Mount. As this reduces the number of people needed for the shooting process, the lenses are ideal for small budget productions.

“In keeping with our commitment to deliver innovative products and solutions, Fujifilm has recognized this need and has introduced the MKX18-55mm and MKX50-135mm lenses, offering a lightweight design and affordable price point,” said Yuji Igarashi, General Manager of the Electronic Imaging Division & Optical Devices Division.

The XF16-55mm and XF50-140mm.

Additional benefits include control of the optical axis shift while zooming. The focus shift is suppressed by independently driving the front focusing group and zooming group of lens elements away from each other. They also feature three fully manual rings, with a rotation of 200 degrees, for independent adjustment of focus, zoom and aperture, allowing for intuitive operation. The rings have a gear pitch of 0.8 m, allowing the use of all standard third party accessories for video production, and they’re positioned in the same place, eliminating the need to re-position accessories when switching lenses.

For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmusa.com/northameric