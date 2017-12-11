Golden Globe Nominations for 2018

Movies

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post



The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist



Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Molly’s Game

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Animated Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner



Ferdinand



Coco

Loving Vincent

TV

Best TV series – Drama

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

Best performance by Actress in a TV series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

“Black-ish”

“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Master of None”

“SMILF”

“Will & Grace”

Best performance by an Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari “Master of None”

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Eric McCormack, “Will and Grace”

Best performance by an Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”

Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Sinner”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alfred Molina, “Feud”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This is Us”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”