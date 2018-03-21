Honorees Announced for Location Managers Guild International Awards

This year, the 5th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards ( LMGI) will be held on Saturday, April 7th at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, CA. LMGI President, Eric Klosterman announced that New York based location manager Josh Karan, founder of the Association of Location Scouts and Managers (ALSAM), will take home the Trailblazer Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award will honor Canadian Location Manager, Rino Pace (Inception, Deadpool, Unforgiven).

The LMGI Awards spotlight international features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative. Winners of additional awards will be revealed during the formal ceremony, hosted by comedian Jonah Ray of Mystery Science Theater 300: The Return, and The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail.

As previously announced, the nominees are:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

The Crown – Pat Karam/LMGI, Robert Bentley/LMGI

The Deuce – Chris George, Pat Weber Sones

Game of Thrones – Robert Boake/LMGI, Matt Jones/LMGI, Pedro Tate Araez/LMGI

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amanda Foley-Burbank, Jose Guerrero

Stranger Things – Tony Holley/LMGI, Kyle Carey/LMGI

Taboo – Tom Howard/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

Big Little Lies – Gregory Alpert

Black Mirror: Arkangel – Malcolm McCulloch

Fargo Season 3 – Robert Hilton/LMGI

The Handmaid’s Tale – John Musikka, Geoffrey Smither

Ozark – Wes Hagan/LMGI, Kevin Dowling/LMGI, Patrick Rofoli

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment

FilmLA

New Mexico Film Office

Visit Sacramento

Vietnam Cinema Department

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Coca Cola – Doug Dresser/LMGI, Stephenson Crossley/LMGI, Charles Furer

Nike: Equality – Jenny Caloca/LMGI, Wilson Wu, Kathy Ruggeri

North Face Ventrix – Beth Melnick/LMGI, Don Baldwin, Cristobal Fleischmann

Richmond Tourism BC – Christian Laub, David Angelski

Volkswagon: Atlas – Charlie Love/LMGI, Jof Hanwright/LMGI, John Hutchinson/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM

All the Money in the World – Steve Mortimore, Enrico Latella

American Made – Michael Burmeister/LMGI, Michael Haro/LMGI

Atomic Blonde – Bea Beliczai, Klaus Darrelmann/LMGI

Dunkirk – Ben Piltz, Arnaud Kaiser

Mudbound – Wise Wolfe, Imre Legman

Phantom Thread – Jason Wheeler

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM

Baby Driver – Doug Dresser/LMGI, Kyle Hinshaw/LMGI

The Florida Project – Stacey McGillis

Lady Bird – Michael Smith/LMGI

Logan – Maria Bierniak/LMGI

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Robert Foulkes/LMGI

For more info about the LMGI Awards, please contact Eric Klosterman and Robin Citrin at awards@locationmanagers.org. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact LMGIawards@ingledodd.com .

For tickets, go to bit.ly/2pnu0sl