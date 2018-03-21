Honorees Announced for Location Managers Guild International Awards
This year, the 5th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards (LMGI) will be held on Saturday, April 7th at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, CA. LMGI President, Eric Klosterman announced that New York based location manager Josh Karan, founder of the Association of Location Scouts and Managers (ALSAM), will take home the Trailblazer Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award will honor Canadian Location Manager, Rino Pace (Inception, Deadpool, Unforgiven).
The LMGI Awards spotlight international features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative. Winners of additional awards will be revealed during the formal ceremony, hosted by comedian Jonah Ray of Mystery Science Theater 300: The Return, and The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail.
As previously announced, the nominees are:
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
The Crown – Pat Karam/LMGI, Robert Bentley/LMGI
The Deuce – Chris George, Pat Weber Sones
Game of Thrones – Robert Boake/LMGI, Matt Jones/LMGI, Pedro Tate Araez/LMGI
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amanda Foley-Burbank, Jose Guerrero
Stranger Things – Tony Holley/LMGI, Kyle Carey/LMGI
Taboo – Tom Howard/LMGI
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
Big Little Lies – Gregory Alpert
Black Mirror: Arkangel – Malcolm McCulloch
Fargo Season 3 – Robert Hilton/LMGI
The Handmaid’s Tale – John Musikka, Geoffrey Smither
Ozark – Wes Hagan/LMGI, Kevin Dowling/LMGI, Patrick Rofoli
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment
FilmLA
New Mexico Film Office
Visit Sacramento
Vietnam Cinema Department
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL
Coca Cola – Doug Dresser/LMGI, Stephenson Crossley/LMGI, Charles Furer
Nike: Equality – Jenny Caloca/LMGI, Wilson Wu, Kathy Ruggeri
North Face Ventrix – Beth Melnick/LMGI, Don Baldwin, Cristobal Fleischmann
Richmond Tourism BC – Christian Laub, David Angelski
Volkswagon: Atlas – Charlie Love/LMGI, Jof Hanwright/LMGI, John Hutchinson/LMGI
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM
All the Money in the World – Steve Mortimore, Enrico Latella
American Made – Michael Burmeister/LMGI, Michael Haro/LMGI
Atomic Blonde – Bea Beliczai, Klaus Darrelmann/LMGI
Dunkirk – Ben Piltz, Arnaud Kaiser
Mudbound – Wise Wolfe, Imre Legman
Phantom Thread – Jason Wheeler
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM
Baby Driver – Doug Dresser/LMGI, Kyle Hinshaw/LMGI
The Florida Project – Stacey McGillis
Lady Bird – Michael Smith/LMGI
Logan – Maria Bierniak/LMGI
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Robert Foulkes/LMGI
For more info about the LMGI Awards, please contact Eric Klosterman and Robin Citrin at awards@locationmanagers.org. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact LMGIawards@ingledodd.com.
For tickets, go to bit.ly/2pnu0sl