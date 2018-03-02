Filed in: Awards, Blog the Line, Featured
|

ICG Publicists Awards Winners 2018

March 2, 2018 | By

 

55th-publicists-awards-logo

 

Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award

Get Out, Universal

Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award

Stranger Things 2, Denise Godoy, Unit Publicist

Press Award

Mike Fleming Jr, Deadline

International Media Award

Alex Zane (U.K.).

Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Motion Pictures Award

Scott Garfield

Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Television Award

Jennifer Clasen

Les Mason Award

Jan Craft, Warner Bros

Bob Yeager Award (for community service)

Carri McClure

Lifetime Achievement Award

Betty White

Special Recognition

Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) Golden Globes 75th Anniversary

BTL Production Listings

Latest Headlines

March 2, 2018
March 1, 2018
February 28, 2018
February 27, 2018
February 27, 2018
February 26, 2018
February 24, 2018
View More Headlines

Video of the Day

The PA 101 for Military Veterans workshop is a 3 day free workshop created by Navy Vet Mark August.