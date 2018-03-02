ICG Publicists Awards Winners 2018
Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award
Get Out, Universal
Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award
Stranger Things 2, Denise Godoy, Unit Publicist
Press Award
Mike Fleming Jr, Deadline
International Media Award
Alex Zane (U.K.).
Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Motion Pictures Award
Scott Garfield
Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Television Award
Jennifer Clasen
Les Mason Award
Jan Craft, Warner Bros
Bob Yeager Award (for community service)
Carri McClure
Lifetime Achievement Award
Betty White
Special Recognition
Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) Golden Globes 75th Anniversary